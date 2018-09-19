Hancock County Jail log Sept. 11-16

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 11 and 16:

Jeremy W. Fowler, 41, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Jacob D. Russell, 33, Bass Harbor, probation violation.

Timothy L. Thorpe, 38, Dedham, back for court.

Christopher R. Lapointe, 32, Bangor, back for court.

Amanda L. Bowman, 38, Bucksport, unlawful drug possession, disorderly conduct, assault on an officer.

Mark A. Smith, 56, Gouldsboro, violating conditions of release.

Edwin D. Peake III, 51, Mount Desert, 10 days for violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, failure to stop and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jacob A. Bowden, 29, Prospect, failure to appear.

Thomas C. LaCrosse, 33, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Robin C. Carter, 22, Sorrento, unlawful drug possession, attaching false plates.

Joshua C. Crabtree, 37, Bar Harbor, warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew J. Musumano, 35, Hancock, 30 days for OUI.

Leslie F. Ricker, 57, Seal Harbor, 10 days for OUI.

Owen R. Humphrey, 33, Tremont, seven days for OUI.

Amanda M. O’Rourke, 36, Trenton, violating conditions of release.

Danny E. Goodrich, 18, Surry, three days for two counts each of night hunting and violating conditions of release and one count each of hunting/possessing deer during closed season, shooting firearm, bow and arrow or crossbow over a public way, exceeding bag limit on deer and theft by receiving stolen property.

Eva M. Seavey, 37, Ellsworth, disorderly conduct.