Hancock County Jail log Oct. 3-9

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Oct. 3 and 9:

Michael W. Daigle, 53, Bangor, violating conditions of release.

Marc R. Sparks, 32, Bucksport, probation violation.

Jon F. Del Lima, 39, Northeast Harbor, protection order violation.

Jessica L. McElvogue, 33, Bar Harbor, unlawful drug possession, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jesse E. Grover, 35, Milbridge, five counts of default in payment of fines.

Shayne W. Joe, 56, Lincoln, hold for Penobscot County.

Donald W. Murphy, 61, Tremont, failure to appear,

Billy C. Webber, 49, Ellsworth, OUI.

April Jones, 36, Gouldsboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Clark S. Smith, 31, Englewood, Colo., two counts of OUI.

Keith J. Madore, 54, Trenton, drug court sanction.

Travis S. Redman, 44, Verona Island, four days for refusing to sign summons and OUI.

Jeffrey M. Applebee, 27, Tremont, two days for OUI.

Benjamin M. Harrigan, 35, Surry, 24 hours for operating beyond license restriction.

Mary Ann Smith, 51, Mariaville, OUI.

Nathaniel J. Church, 27, Gouldsboro, disorderly conduct.

Alberto B. Nieba, 38, Fort Worth, Texas, OUI.

Peter W. Chiumiento Jr., 27, Woburn, Mass., default in payment of fines, failure to appear.

William J. Monti Jr., 59, Ellsworth, operating beyond license restriction, OUI.

Nicholas W. Fortier, 18, Willimantic, hold other agency.

Brenden C. Russell, 24, Bucksport, failure to appear.

Justin N. Kane, 21, Sullivan, 90 days for two counts each assault and theft and one count bail violation.