Hancock County Jail log Oct. 22-28

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Oct. 22 and 28:

Beth A. Clark, 34, La Grange, failure to appear.

Sherry A. Runci, 37, Bucksport, possession of hypodermics, violating conditions of release.

Diana M. Davis, 31, Rochester, N.Y., hold for other agency.

Brandon C. Robinson, 28, Stonington, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, criminal mischief.

Keyana L. Uter, 20, Buckfield, failure to appear.

Tessa Hauser, 33, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Brent W. Riddle, 42, Ellsworth, hold for other agency.

Christopher J. Allen Jr., 29, Bucksport, drug court sanction, probation revocation.

Ryan E. Miller, 36, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Brian K. Madore, 29, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Kayla M. Conley, 23, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release and two counts OUI.

Kim L. Graham, 56, Dedham, OUI.

Travis D. Rhodes, 28, Stonington, illegal possession of a firearm, speeding 30 miles or more over the limit.

Adam W. Grasso, 48, Surry, OUI.

Christina L. Woodward, 27, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Robert E. Oddo, 49, Deer Isle, operating after suspension.