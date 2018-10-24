Hancock County Jail log Oct. 17-21

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Oct. 17 and 21:

Andy Breaux, 42, Houma, La., 42, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and refusing to sign summonses.

Paul R. Cote, 33, Old Town, probation revocation.

Malcolm H. Dow Jr., 53, Trenton, one count each failure to make oral or written accident report, protection order from harassment and two counts failure to appear.

Dwayne A. Pinkham, 22, Hancock, attaching false plates, operating after suspension.

Jerome J. Cushing, 38, Warren, hold for Knox County Jail.

Timothy C. Cook Jr., 37, Tremont, illegal possession of a firearm.

Christopher J. Allen Jr., 29, Bucksport, probation violation.

Karen M. Manning, 51, Milbridge, violating conditions of release.

Joseph S. Strout, 46, Gouldsboro, two counts of violating conditions of release.

Christopher M. Coombs, 24, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Daniel A. Tice, 38, transient, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Kent W. Roth, 55, Shepard, Mich., OUI.

Nena C. Willey, 30, Franklin, domestic violence assault.

Heather J. Mitchell, 49, Hampden, failure to appear.

Ryan W. Wood, 40, Milbridge, two counts failure to appear.

Shane R. Jacobs, 31, Bucksport, one year for aggravated operating a methamphetamine laboratory.

Nathaniel R. Eaton, 25, Blue Hill, default in payment of fine, OUI, operating after habitual offender revocation.