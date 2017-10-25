Hancock County Jail log Oct. 16-19

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Oct. 16 and 19:

Emily R. Thorner, 24, Columbia, Md., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Brandon A. Pinkham, 35, Southwest Harbor, failure to appear.

Alexandra G. McComiskey, 26, Eastbrook, failure to appear.

Giselle M. Cyr, 32, Winter Harbor, two counts failure to appear.

Theodore S. Stanislaw, 58, Warren, back for court.

Robert E. Power Jr., 38, Holden, stealing drugs, sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph S. Schaefer, 25, Port St. Lucie, Fla., probation revocation.

Benjamin M. Kinghorn, 35, Steuben, probation revocation.

Richard G. Diver, 25, Wilmington, Del., OUI.