Hancock County Jail log Oct. 1-5

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Oct. 1 and 5:

Adam N. Hilton, 34, Bar Harbor, 60 days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jacob P. Richardson, 20, Fort Fairfield, 20 days for reckless conduct, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, receiving stolen property and burglary.

Joy L. Levesque, 44, Southwest Harbor, aggravated drug trafficking.

Chesley L. Yurchick Jr., 41, Blue Hill, OUI, operating after revocation.

Kimberly A. Neptune, 40, Perry, two counts unlawful drug possession and one count OUI.

Jason D. Mann, 38, Bucksport, domestic violence assault and protection order violation.

Dominique A.M. Torrey, 24, Bangor, back for court.

Allan R. Crabtree, 33, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Shawn M. Boutot, 34, Bucksport, failure to appear.

Kevin D. Wiseman, 32, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, trafficking in prison contraband, speeding 30 miles or more over the limit and violating conditions of release.

Max A.A. McKeon, 21, Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime and criminal mischief.

Jonathan M. Singleton, 26, Bangor, disorderly conduct.

Bruce M. Wallace, 66, Ellsworth, aggravated reckless conduct and aggravated criminal mischief.

Richard M. Turner, 51, Stonington, domestic violence terrorizing.