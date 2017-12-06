Hancock County Jail log Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4:

Derek A. Couture, 30, Milbridge, domestic violence assault, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary.

Zachary R. Rand, 27, Surry, drug court sanction.

Matthew C. Hardison, 36, Eastbrook, violating conditions of release and theft.

Jesse J. Davis, 26, Boothbay, failure to appear.

Christopher J. Obert, 34, Stonington, default in payment of fines.

Heather M. Betts, 32, Stonington, disorderly conduct, creating a false public alarm.

Jamie J. Matlack, 44, Sedgwick, default in payment of fine, failure to appear.

Jessica A. Grindle, 37, Sedgwick, failure to appear.

Andres Valenzuela-Tyson, 41, Ellsworth, bail violation, refusing to submit to arrest, endangering the welfare of a child.

Scott A. Trundy, 29, Hancock, failure to appear.

Joseph E. Dennison, 37, Gouldsboro, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief.

Kevin S. Chipman, 38, Southwest Harbor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Danny E. Goodrich, 18, Surry, violating conditions of release.

Amanda M. O’Rourke, 35, Ellsworth, two counts failure to appear.

Michael W. Hanson, 54, Southwest Harbor, default in payment of fine.

Gregory P. Carter, 62, Franklin, operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Miranda C.R. Huson, 19, San Francisco, Calif., unlawful drug possession.

Henry J. Fogarty, 19, Beverly, Mass., unlawful furnishing of drugs.

Jacob Richardson, 19, Hancock, creating a police standoff, receiving stolen property.

Isaac J. Collins Jr., 20, Robbinston, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Aaron S. Higgins, 33, Bar Harbor, probation revocation, domestic violence assault, probation violation.

Eliud Lopez-Baez, 32, Guadalajara, Mexico., agency hold.

Tyler S. Deken, 28, South Thomaston, failure to appear.

Michael Butterworth Jr., 44, Ellsworth, bail violation, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.