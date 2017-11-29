Hancock County Jail log Nov. 20-27

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Nov. 20 and 27:

Gary W. Goodrich III, 21, Surry, failure to appear.

Mariah E. Larsson, 29, Tremont, bail violation, theft.

Mark A. Correia, 52, Waltham, domestic violence assault.

Dustin L. Murray, 40, Lamoine, bail violation.

Amir F. Boulos, 20, Brighton, Mass., unlawful drug possession.

Andrew J. Dicesare, 30, Orrington, failure to appear.

Emmi E. Eaton, 44, Deer Isle, failure to appear.

Austin J. Kleffman, 29, Trenton, 48 hours for violating conditions of release.

Michael M. McKee, 42, Bar Harbor, three days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and bail violation.

Kevin D. Wiseman, 32, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Kyle T. Baughman, 25, Deer Isle, failure to appear.

Matthew W. Curtis, 19, Lamoine, night hunting.

Jessica L. McElvogue, 33, Bar Harbor, bail violation, unlawful drug possession.

Mary E. Parker, 28, Stonington, unlawful drug possession, OUI.

Danny E. Goodrich, 18, Surry, night hunting.

Brandon W. Gray, 24, Stonington, OUI.

Craig D. Kneeland, 27, Verona Island, failure to appear.

Sarah M. Jackson, 30, Bar Harbor, two days for OUI.

Theresa M. Murphy, 48, Bucksport, unlawful drug possession, operating after suspension.

Brittany F. Holloway, 27, Bucksport, aggravated drug trafficking.

Edward Suckiel, 51, Bangor, failure to appear.

Daniel P. Bergin, 37, Blue Hill, bail revocation.

Justin J. Swedberg, 24, Ellsworth, default in payment of fines, operating after suspension.