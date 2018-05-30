Hancock County Jail Log May 18-24

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between May 18 and 24:

Robert Winters III, 60, Orland, three days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Brandie M. Higgins, 43, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Van M. Stevens, 49, Orland, two counts gross sexual assault.

Adam J. Emmett, 44, Sullivan, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Libis Hernandez Moreno, 30, Portland, back for court.

Thomas W. Danico, 48, Blue Hill, criminal trespass.

Isaac J. Lawrence, 20, Sorrento, operating a vehicle without a license.

Christopher S. Wood, 25, Hancock, motor vehicle speeding 30 miles or more over the limit, OUI.

Timothy L. Roberts, 32, Milbridge, violating conditions of release and OUI.

Nathaniel R. Isaacson, 25, Fletchers Landing, seven days for operating a motor vehicle beyond license restrictions and OUI.

Brandy J. Mylen, 33, Bucksport, probation violation.

Nathanael Smith, 47, Gouldsboro, failure to appear.

Amanda M. Young, 31, Bar Harbor, OUI.

Jennifer G. Thurston, 26, Tremont, violating conditions of release and OUI.

Robert B. Tinney, 60, Orland, reckless conduct.

Jeremy S. Duddy, 43, Brooklin, terrorizing.

Christopher T. Arnett, 38, Winter Harbor, OUI.

Richard J. Gately, 62, Ellsworth, seven days for operating without a license and operating after suspension.

Jordan W. Merchant, 30, Mount Desert, OUI.

Albert Novak, 49, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, OUI, operating after suspension.

Tyler S. Sabattis, 26, Indian Township, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, OUI.

James J. Sims, 52, Silver Spring, Md., OUI.

Kristy M. Johnston, 39, Ellsworth, 24 hours for failure to appear.

Marissa F. Ouellette, 32, Stonington, back for court.

Joseph L. McNeill, 32, Cherryfield, operating after suspension.

Jessica E. Sinclair, 32, Hancock, probation violation.

Jamie D. Moore, 24, Sedgwick, one count each domestic violence assault, aggravated criminal mischief and criminal mischief and two counts aggravated assault.

Adam J. Emmett, 44, Sullivan, violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jonathan R. Ramos, 29, Southwest Harbor, elevated aggravated assault.

Elizabeth A. Clifford, 29, Bangor, back for court.

Emily R. Damon, 21, Orland, two days for OUI.

Shannon B. Whelan, 46, Ellsworth, two counts failure to appear.

Brandon P. Bradbury, 34, Waterville, probation revocation.

Izaak J. Bolduc, 25, Blue Hill, three counts unlawful sexual contact.

William L. Johnson, 65, Gouldsboro, OUI.