Hancock County Jail log March 6-11

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail Log between March 6 and 11:

Robert T. Shea III, 52, Winter Harbor, back for court.

Christopher J. Kidder, 34, transient, warrant failure to pay restitution.

Edward M. Muise, 42, Sullivan, four warrants.

Cameron A. Dana, 21, Owls Head, probation revocation.

Rhett A. Mortland, 34, Oneonta, N.Y., two counts failure to appear.

Paul E. Colbeth, 38, Tremont, 30 days for probation revocation, theft by deception.

Torrie Mcintosh-Figueroa, 26, New York, N.Y., one year for unlawful drug trafficking, aggravated drug trafficking and falsifying physical evidence.

James J. Freedman, 24, Gouldsboro, 30 days for disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating after revocation.

Eric E. Utheim, 73, Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault.

Heather Jacinta-Lee Oberne, 33, Bangor, failure to appear.

Adam S. Rafferty, 26, Surry, domestic violence assault.

William A. Nutter, 51, Stonington, failure to appear.

Joshua B. Fowler, 24, Hancock, four days for criminal mischief.

Al W. Seiders, 47, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Allen W. Kennard, 24, Deer Isle, warrant for failure to pay restitution.

Joshua M. Rafferty, 28, Surry, disorderly conduct.

Ralph E. Hanscom, 49, Verona Island, default in payment of fine.

Jacqueline M. Gordon, 65, Ellsworth, operating after suspension.

Jessob D. Hayward, 19, Gouldsboro, failure to appear.