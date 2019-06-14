Hancock County Jail log June 3-10

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between June 3 and 10:

Theresa L. Graham, 33, Hancock, probation violation.

Christopher L. Hutchinson, 38, Deer Isle, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Charles M. Butz, 57, Naples, Fla., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Brandon L. Garland, 18, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Cooper S. Henderson, 21, Hancock, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Devan M. Bridges, 29, Bucksport, 30 days for OUI.

Terriann R. Reini, 46, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Melissa S. Pete, 40, Gouldsboro, unlawful possession of heroin, possession of a suspended driver’s license.

Bruce W. Merchant, 52, Gouldsboro, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James G. Richardson, 32, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Nicholas G. Goodrich, 19, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, furnishing liquor to a minor.

Curtis J. James, 55, Ellsworth, 48 hours for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Leslie C. Perry Jr., 37, Cherryfield, six months for OUI, failure to stop for officer, operating after habitual offender revocation.

Jacquelin A. Foster, 28, Otis, OUI.

Jennifer J. Hunt, 44, Southwest Harbor, Penobscot County boarder.

Jessica M. Weaver, 28, Newport, Penobscot County boarder.

Norbert A. Thibault, 56, Sumner, operating a vehicle without a license, OUI.

Dwight W. Geel Jr., 30, Ellsworth, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and disorderly conduct.

Brandy J. Mylen, 34, Bucksport, drug court sanction.

Dusten R. Phippen, 28, Tremont, probation violation.

Brent W. Riddle, 42, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Joseph M. Bradley, 36, Clifton, five days for violating conditions of release.

Michael E. Butts, 65, Orland, two days for OUI.

Joshua J. Foltz, 29, Glenburn, OUI.

Michael D. Newbert Jr., 42, Franklin, OUI.

Wesley W. Hamor, 37, Bar Harbor, two days for operating after suspension.

Jeremy W. Madore, 38, Eastbrook, two counts failure to appear.

Autumn B. Halker, 29, Hancock, OUI, endangering the welfare of a child, operating after suspension.

Alec D. Jordan, 29, Waltham, OUI.

Jeffrey A. Long, 38, Hancock, terrorizing.

Ryan M. Smith, 31, Hudson, OUI.

James Berube, 21, Machias, one count each aggravated assault, burglary, arson, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, operating without a license, speeding, driving to endanger, aggravated driving to endanger and two counts each failure to stop for officer and eluding an officer.

Frederick A. Lam, 33, Bangor, unlawful drug possession.

Jeffrey P. Jackimocz, 29, Warren, back for court.