Hancock County Jail Log June 24-27

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between June 24 and 27:

Mark S. Siegert, 48, Greenfield, Mass., two counts failure to appear.

Katelynn A. Wallace, 21, Ellsworth, warrant arrest.

Alexandra Ricciardelli, 28, Keyport, N.J., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, operating after suspension.

Raymond F. Robledo, 50, Franklin, OUI.

Nicole A. Bright, 47, Hancock, two counts unlawful drug possession and one count OUI.

Adam N. Bruce, 41, Ellsworth, violating protection from abuse order.

Jeremy W. Laurendeau, 43, Bar Harbor, endangering the welfare of a child, OUI.

Gabrielle L. Dumond, 20, Southwest Harbor, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating after suspension and illegal attachment of registration plates.

Ronald G. Brown, 62, Sullivan, operating after suspension.

Thomas P. Sylvain, 42, Steuben, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

Travis T. Whittlesey, 36, Bucksport, domestic violence assault.