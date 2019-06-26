Hancock County Jail Log June 18-23

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between June 18 and 23:

Jackson Constantine, 22, Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault.

Adam W. Grasso, 48, Surry, operating after suspension.

Meredith A. Wullen, 40, Trenton, failure to appear on civil violation summons.

Sean N. Tester, 20, East Machias, gross sexual assault

Walker R. Gaspar, 31, Deer Isle, probation violation.

William H. Pressey, 65, Bucksport, criminal threatening.

Aaron M. Esposito, 36, Waterville, aggravated assault, reckless conduct.

Billie J. Curtis, 45, Sorrento, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening.

Michael B. Brunt, 25, Steuben, violating conditions of release, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, operating after suspension.

Brandon B. W. Huff, 24, Bangor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Shayna N. Engelbard, 36, Lamoine, seven days for OUI.

Earl A. Blish III, 47, Bangor, two counts failure to appear.

Clinton J. Weed, 53, Sedgwick, failure to appear.

Nathan L. Bickford, 39, Deer Isle, arrest warrant.

Robert T. Hall IV, 24, Ellsworth, theft of services.

Lorraine Leach, 33, Orland, operating after suspension.

Lucas M. Rogerson, 27, Bucksport, two days for OUI.

Terriann R. Reini, 46, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Heather L. Storms, 38, Ellsworth, endangering welfare of a child, operating a vehicle without a license, OUI.

Jeremy E. Abbott, 42, Franklin, contempt.

William D. Torrey, 34, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Nathan Quiroz, 36, Valparaiso, Ind., OUI.