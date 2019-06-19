Hancock County Jail Log June 11-16

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between June 11 and 16:

Michael W. Kane, 33, Lamoine, back for court.

Justin L. Gibson, 41, Brooklin, warrant failure to pay fines.

Seth J. Clewley, 29, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Pat R. Vanzura, 56, Trenton, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jessica J. Bickford, 31, Skowhegan, probation violation.

Leonardo H. Davis, 32, Brooklyn, N.Y., agency hold.

Dawn M. James, 45, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Loren W. Spurling Jr., 28, Southwest Harbor, 12 hours for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and disorderly conduct.

Jacqueline L. Capitina, 63, Addison, unlawful drug possession and OUI.

Kayla E. Massicotte, 29, Trenton, OUI.

Richard J. Gately Sr., 63, Ellsworth, operating after revocation.

Anna R. A. Rinaldi, 23, Otis, OUI.

Troy D. Higgins, 45, Franklin, unlawful drug trafficking.

Ashley E. Gilbert, 22, Bucksport, violating conditions of release.

Colby S. Walker, 21, Lisbon, Conn., eluding an officer.

Trisha L. Warchol, 30, Augusta, unlawful drug possession and OUI.

Mickey S. Manning, 28, Sullivan, criminal trespass, criminal attempt and disorderly conduct.

Joseph S. Staples, 36, Orland, default in payment of fine.