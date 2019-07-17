Hancock County Jail Log July 5-10

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between July 5 and 10:

Tori D. Arms, 33, Southwest Harbor, operating a vehicle without a license and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Christopher M. Thomas, 36, Glenburn, failure to appear.

Lawrence N. Stimson, 53, Whitefield, N.H., two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and one count burglary.

Jessica L. Kelley, 28, Searsport, back for court.

Kevin A. Robinson, 30, Cherryfield, failure to appear.

Michael R. Eaton Jr., 34, Jay, assault, criminal mischief.

Harvey Springer, 23, Ellsworth, criminal trespass.

Jess E. Gerrish, 38, Beddington, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, speeding 30 miles or more over the limit, failure to make oral or written report of an accident, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, OUI, driving to endanger, eluding an officer, failure to stop for an officer, refusing to sign uniform summonses or complaint.

Gretchen L. Springer, 24, Ellsworth, criminal trespass.

Abby F. Bowden, 23, Bucksport, violating conditions of release.

Brittany M. Carter, 32, Tremont, six counts of failure to pay fine.

Eric L. Nobles, 32, Millinocket, probation revocation.

Jessica L. Seagraves, 40, Columbia, Md., OUI.

Isaac K Eaton, 41, Beddington, two days for operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

Thomas J. Minns, 90, Windham, failure to appear.

Marcus T. Buzzell, 26, Veazie, violating conditions of release.

Shannon M. Smith, 49, Hancock, unlawful drug possession, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Eric W. Allen, 45, Bangor, 12 days for operating a vehicle without a license, OUI and refusing to sign a summons and complaint.

Frank D. Dyer, 24, Downingtown, Pa., failure to make oral or written accident report, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and OUI.

Dylan A. Norwood, 24, Ellsworth, operating after revocation.