Hancock County Jail log July 31-Aug 5

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between July 31-Aug 5:

Leroy Turner, 39, Steuben, probation revocation.

Richard W. Bubar Jr., 43, Deer Isle, aggravated assault.

Jeffrey P. Munson, 48, Mount Desert, assault.

Christopher D. Harper, 43, Tremont, protection order violation.

Andrew J. Dicesare, 31, Orrington, failure to appear.

Lisa M. Gibson, 45, Steuben, failure to appear.

Jesse J. Davis, 27, Boothbay, 10 days for violating conditions of release, operating a vehicle without a license, permitting attachment of false plates and operating after suspension.

Autumn B. Cole, 20, Deer Isle, violating conditions of release, endangering the welfare of a child, eluding an officer.

Ethan S. Sargent, 26, Unity, failure to appear.

Ethan T. Snyder, 19, Jensen Beach, Fla., illegal consumption of liquor by a minor and allowing a minor to possess or consume alcohol.

Jacalyn A. Canlas, 30, Ellsworth, operating a methamphetamine laboratory.

Ryan E. Miller, 36, Ellsworth, operating a methamphetamine laboratory.

Dylan T. Sargent, 21, Sullivan, violating conditions of release.

Matthew C. McElwee, 28, Seal Cove, failure to appear.

Jennifer S. Normand, 34, Pembroke, hold other agency.

Kyle C. Conner, 33, Old Town, failure to appear.

Michael A. Luchini, 33, Ellsworth, one count of unlawful drug trafficking and two counts furnishing scheduled drugs.

Christopher Hafford, 36, Portland, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Adina M. Nash, 25, Orland, assault on an emergency care provider.

Mason C. Harlow, 30, Dedham, domestic violence assault.

John A. Correa, 72, Trenton, OUI.

Nicholas E. Beal, 26, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Matthew S. Scott, 32, Ellsworth, OUI.

Craig F. Brescia, 39, Caribou, OUI.

Dean J. Barrett, 32, Sullivan, assault and burglary.

Shannon B. Whelan, 46, Ellsworth, two counts failure to appear.

Nicholas R. Hernandez, 27, Spring Hill, Fla., OUI.

Stephen W. Lavoix, 62, Ellsworth, failure to appear.