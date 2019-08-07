Hancock County Jail log July 29-Aug.4

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between July 29 and Aug. 4:

Carl L. Harvey, 27, Glenburn, one count each assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and terrorizing and two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Nathan S. Torrey, 33, Sedgwick, failure to appear.

Michele M. Bellomy, 50, Fairfax, Va., assault.

Jacob V. Sukel, 23, Lamoine, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Laura S. Stewart, 33, Franklin, unlawful drug possession, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Kenneth T. Morrow, 51, Southwest Harbor, violating conditions of release.

Matthew C. Reed, 35, Verona Island, back for court.

Peter A. Sampson, 28, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Ivan N. Keith, 61, Seal Cove, fugitive from justice.

Melissa A. Brooks, 40, Ellsworth, burglary.

Alan J. Walton, 34, Seal Harbor, probation violation.

Jamin S. Keene, 24, Sullivan, probation violation.

Patricia A. Haskell, 54, Southwest Harbor, disorderly conduct.

Cooper S. Henderson, 21, Hancock, OUI.

Michael R. Daniel, 28, Gouldsboro, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief.

Joshua D. Moore, 35, Bucksport, two days for OUI.

Sidney F. Emerson, 49, Sullivan, OUI.

Jason D. Carter, 45, Ellsworth, OUI.

Christopher R. Ryder, 30, Surry, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.