Hancock County Jail log July 22-28

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between July 22 and 28:

Nicholas O. Stanley, 33, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Bruce W. Dawes, 50, Harrington, one count each failure to appear and failure to pay fine.

Jazman E. Nash, 30, Rockland, failure to appear.

Diane M. Perko, 59, Wilmington, Del., criminal trespass.

Benjamin W. Deane, 39, Southwest Harbor, four counts failure to appear, one count each violating conditions of release, assault and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Tara A. Thurlow, 39, Bucksport, failure to appear, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, receiving stolen property.

Jenna E. Maddocks, 25, Searsport, two counts failure to appear and one count each violating conditions of release, sale or use of drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension.

Kayson S. Harvey, 23, Newark, N.J., aggravated drug trafficking.

Susan U. Cummings, 49, Ellsworth, two days for operating without a license and OUI.

Michael D. Newbert Jr., 42, Franklin, two days for OUI.

Anthony C. Kitts Jr., 21, St. Charles, two counts failure to appear.

Michael R. Eaton Jr., 34, Waldoboro, violating conditions of release.

Damion A. Hooper, 33, Union, violating conditions of release, failure to give motor vehicle accident information and operating after suspension.

Michael J. Johnson, 37, Franklin, violating conditions of release.

Shawn E. Twigg, 48, Southwest Harbor, disorderly conduct and obstructing a public way.

Jennifer L. Grice, 31, Oakland, five days for disorderly conduct.

Monte L. Woods, 29, Ellsworth, contempt of court warrant.

John M. Freeman, 62, Ellsworth, OUI.

Benjamin R. Hardie, 30, Stonington, OUI.

David M. Marshall, 37, Orrington, default in payment of fine.

Crystal R. Lyons, 39, Trescott Township, violating conditions of release.

Jeffrey L. Pomeroy Jr., 27, Franklin, seven days for theft by deception and forgery.

Justin T. Barnard, 22, Ellsworth, failure to appear.