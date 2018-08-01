Hancock County Jail Log July 20-29

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between July 20 and 29:

Tiffany R. Butler, 37, Bar Harbor, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Jordan W. Merchant, 31, Mount Desert, 48 hours for OUI.

Rodney J. Seidell III, 31, Verona Island, OUI and operating after suspension.

Harvey Springer, 22, Ellsworth, two days for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Aubrey E. Bragg, 31, Greenbush, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

Rodney L. Leach, 37, Rumford, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, speeding, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, driving to endanger, eluding an officer.

Theodore D. Dumas, 20, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Mickey S. Manning, 27, Sullivan, OUI, driving to endanger.

Jonathan E. Kidder, 32, Sullivan, OUI.

Kelby R. Bullock, 38, Ellsworth, assault, robbery.

Todd E. Shorey, 54, Newport, hold for another agency.

John N. Southard, 31, Greenbush, failure to appear.

April J. Colby, 37, Bucksport, failure to appear.

Dustin R. Phippen, 28, Franklin, failure to appear.

Jeremiah I. Emerton, 41, Penobscot, OUI, operating after suspension.

Dylan M. Ewer, 21, Bangor, agency hold.

Johnney R. Haskell, 32, Detroit, four warrants charging unpaid fines.

Mark E. Lewis, 51, Bangor, Penobscot County hold.

Christopher J. Cunningham, 31, Corinth, back for court.

Andrew R. Chalila, 27, Bangor, Penobscot County hold.

Donald A. Eldridge, 56, Orland, domestic violence criminal threatening.

April M. Jones, 37, Gouldsboro, one count each bail violation and failure to report and three counts failure to appear.

Zachary B. Eccleston, 22, Unity, disorderly conduct on July 26; violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on July 29.

Nicholas O. Stanley, 32, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Miles J. Pundt, 33, Blue Hill, OUI.

Jason C. Kenney, 44, Orland, 90 days for theft by deception.

Joseph S. Strout, 45, Cherryfield, violating conditions of release.

Dennis W. Tripp Jr., 44, Searsport, failure to appear and operating after habitual offender revocation.

Scott M. Barker, 22, Surry, OUI.

Dylan T. Sargent, 21, Sullivan, two counts unlawful drug possession and one count OUI.

Anthony M. Sampson, 22, Hancock, two counts unlawful drug possession.

Loretta J. Mosher, 43, Verona Island, disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration and refusing to sign summons.

James C. Barto, 32, Sorrento, operating a watercraft while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Roland J. Allison, 61, Bucksport, OUI and operating after suspension.

Dwayne O. Jordan, 37, Hartford, Conn., OUI.

Richard W. Stanley, 63, Bar Harbor, aggravated reckless conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, assault on an officer, operating a vehicle without a license and OUI.