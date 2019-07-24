Hancock County Jail log July 12-21

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between July 12 and 21:

Ronald D. Golden, 34, Lincoln, six months for probation violation.

Harold L. Pottle II, 44, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Michael S. Ireland, 55, Ellsworth, three counts default in payment of fine.

Albert H. Dow Jr., 56, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Stephen M. Klenowski, 28, Bucksport, disorderly conduct.

Marcus T. Buzzell, 26, Veazie, violating conditions of release.

Shawn C. Goodine, 50, Dedham, OUI (drugs).

James L. Carpenter III, 28, Brooksville, disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a child and OUI.

Nichole L. Rivers, 37, Sullivan, OUI.

Andrew S. Saflicki, 25, Hancock, domestic violence assault.

Marissa F. Ouellette, 33, Fort Kent, drug court sanction.

Gregory A. Green, 36, Saint John, N.B., assault, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Gregory M. Sanner, 49, Bar Harbor, assault, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Ares J. Rattray, 21, Houlton, failure to appear, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

Samantha J. Polchies, 30, Sullivan, unlawful drug possession.

Erin M. Kelly, 24, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release and assault.

Shawn C. Nystrom, 41, Pembroke, hold for other agency.

Sherman L. Merchant III, 34, Otis, violating conditions of release, unlawful heroin possession.

Joshua J. Foltz, 29, Glenburn, 48 hours for OUI.

Llewellyn A. Sullivan, 40, Bar Harbor, OUI.

Codee L. Reed, 26, Ellsworth, 48 hours for OUI.

Nichole V. French, 36, Brunswick, failure to appear.

Jeffrey S. Lynn, 36, Gouldsboro, violating conditions of release.

Joel E. Marceau, 56, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Alexandria M. Ricciardelli, 28, Keyport, N.J., violating conditions of release on July 12; two counts violating conditions of release and one count refusing to submit to arrest on July 21.

Walter J. Curtis, 24, Augusta, violating conditions of release.

Matthew A. Smart, 40, Southwest Harbor, back for court.

Michelle D. Murphy, 40, Harrington, two warrants.

Nicholas O. Stanley, 33, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Christopher M. Whynott, 26, Ellsworth, two counts violating conditions of release, one count each arson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension.

Brandon L. Garland, 19, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Michael A. Luchini, 34, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Vanessa R. Madel, 36, Butte, Mont., endangering the welfare of a child, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, OUI.

Harvey M. Springer, 24, Ellsworth, 48 hours for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Donald W. Murphy, 63, Tremont, two counts failure to appear.

David B. Hipsky, 52, Blue Hill, speeding 30 miles or more over the limit and OUI.

Darrell W.L. Langlois, 31, Plainfield, Conn., bail violation.

Andrew W. Kuti-Hellmer, 31, Southwest Harbor, operating after suspension.

Oshea L. Desgouttes, 26, Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault.

Todd W. Dickson, 26, New York, N.Y., hold for other agency.

Paul V. Gorman, 20, Bellevue, Wash., hold for other agency.

Dominic O. Sylvester, 18, Bowdoinham, hold for other agency.

Jeremy I.M. Kane, 32, Waltham, operating after revocation.

Kimberly S. Debellis, 58, Gouldsboro, failure to appear.

Jamie S. Matlack, 46, Bucksport, probation violation.

Bernard L. Alley Jr., 38, Prospect, protection order violation.