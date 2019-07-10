Hancock County Jail Log July 1-4

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between July 1 and 4:

Nathaniel Smith, 48, Gouldsboro, operating a methamphetamine laboratory.

Tiffany D. Paige, 38, Searsport, failure to appear.

Thomas R. Richardson, 32, Poland, six months for operating a methamphetamine laboratory.

Cara M. Fox, 56, Deer Isle, warrant.

Erin M. Kelly, 24, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Marcus T. Buzzell, 26, Veazie, violating conditions of release.

Nadina P. Carter, 57, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Cynthia W. Bourgeault, 72, Stonington, harassment.

Johanna D. Hinchy, 40, Roanoke, Va., domestic violence assault.

Crystal J. Delosa, 35, Bangor, violating conditions of release and leaving scene of a property damage accident.

Isaac K. Eaton, 41, Beddington, default in payment of fine.

Benjamin S. Foster, 37, Otis, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, forgery and criminal mischief.

Erik L. Hill, 28, Winterport, operating after habitual offender revocation.

Felicia D. Warford, 33, Hancock, unlawful drug possession and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

Anthony E. Nickerson, 36, Hancock, failure to pay fine.