Hancock County Jail log Jan. 7-13

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Jan. 7 and 13:

Corey R. Skeate, 33, Winter Harbor, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, criminal threatening.

Dustin T. Kilpatrick, 36, Deer Isle, two counts failure to appear.

Richard L. Drost, 44, Sullivan, unlawful drug trafficking.

Zachary B. Eccleston, 23, Unity, two counts failure to appear and one count violating conditions of release.

Heather S. Mitchell, 30, Penobscot, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Michael J. Palmatier, 62, Sidney, N.Y., assault, aggravated assault, criminal threatening, gross sexual assault, kidnapping, obstructing a report of a crime.

Samual M. Mathers, 32, Presque Isle, hold for other agency.

Christina A. Richards, 41, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Dwan D. Knight, 26, Boston, Mass., unlawful drug possession.

Matthew A. Smart, 39, Southwest Harbor, probation violation.

Stephen E. Robinson, 58, Jonesboro, two counts failure pay fine.

Darren M. Blair, 40, Eastbrook, four days for OUI and failure to stop for an officer.

Harold L. Pottle II, 43, Steuben, violating conditions of release and unlawful drug possession.

Donald A. Smith, 43, Orland, OUI.

James R. Robinson, 29, Bangor, failure to appear.

Thomas R. Richardson, 32, Poland, probation violation.

Travis T. Hardie, 24, Deer Isle, 30 days for criminal mischief.

Stephen M. Warren, 35, Eastport, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug possession, OUI.

Marie E. Lane, 50, Eastbrook, OUI.

Michael F. O’Hara, 57, Winter Harbor, failure to appear.

Eric J. Worthing, 33, Windsor, violating conditions of release, operating after suspension.