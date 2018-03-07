Hancock County Jail log Feb. 20 – March 4

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail Log between Feb. 20 and March 4:

Casey A. Goodness, 33, Deer Isle, violating conditions of release.

Michelle L. Chaloult, 49, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Terri J. Jancar, 56, Bucksport, failure to appear.

Miranda L. Berry, 23, Sullivan, domestic violence assault.

Matthew C. Reed, 34, Bucksport, probation warrant.

Johnathan A. Jones, 31, Deer Isle, five days for criminal mischief.

Kristina L. McLaughlin, 52, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release.

Travis L. Brown, 33, Winthrop, four counts failure to appear.

Mustafa Al Shuwaili, 25, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Michael B. Smith, 24, Ellsworth, violating condition of release and operating after habitual offender revocation.

Kyle T. Baughman, 25, Deer Isle, six months for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary.

William E. Julien, 68, Omaha, Neb., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

David J. Smith, 49, Stonington, probation revocation.

Jessica E. Sinclair, 31, Rockland, back for court.

Nathan G. Tapley, 18, Bucksport, terrorizing.

Clark S. Smith, 31, Englewood, Colo., hold for other agency.

Owen R. Humphrey, 33, Tremont, OUI.

Gary W. Paine III, 29, Presque Isle, operating after suspension.

Robert J. Vachon, 57, Bucksport, 45 days for domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

Aaron J. Plourde, 50, Otis, OUI.

Ariel N. Evers, 26, Deer Isle, three counts bail violation.