Hancock County Jail log Dec. 5-11

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Dec. 5 and 11:

Nathaniel S. Madore, 24, Trenton, back for court.

Kylee R. Francis-Fowler, 28, Swan’s Island, failure to appear.

Anthony J. Sharp, 27, Veazie, 48 hours for unlawful drug possession.

Alexandra McComiskey, 26, Eastbrook, warrant charging failure to appear for operating after suspension.

Dwight A. Norwood, 53, Ellsworth, unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful drug possession.

Jacob A. Young, 27, Ellsworth, probation violation.

Jacob S. Wood, 30, Marshville, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

John V. Dickey, 58, Southampton, Mass., 96 hours for OUI.

Jacob R. Bryant, 32, Trenton, domestic violence assault.

Sebastian M. Albright, 30, Ellsworth, bail violation, operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Jeremiah A. Dorval, 43, Tremont, arrest warrant.

Mark S. Brimhall Jr., 27, Ellsworth, seven days for operating after suspension.

Gilbert I. Ogden Jr., 35, Hancock, probation revocation.

Dominique A.M. Torrey, 23, Trenton, default in payment of fines.

Christopher C. Butler, 34, Bangor, operation of a meth lab.

Shane R. Jacobs, 31, Bucksport, operation of a meth lab.

Rob B. Gray, 45, Bucksport, operation of a meth lab.