Hancock County Jail log Dec. 27 – Jan. 1

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1:

Kevin M. Guptill, 33, Eastbrook, back for court.

Heather M. Atwood, 40, Prospect, failure to appear.

Mikolas L. Kehoe-Albright, 33, Otis, theft, unlawful drug possession.

April M. Jones, 36, Gouldsboro, failure to appear.

Jordan Rodriguez, 24, Bronx, N.Y., hold for Washington County Jail.

Maggie L. Brown, 24, South Portland, three months for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, trafficking in prison contraband.

Kyle R. Olson, 33, Pittsburg, N.H., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Victor Mulero-Medina, 33, Bar Harbor, assault.

Jonathan D. Reynolds, 26, Skowhegan, bail violation.

Henry L. Whitmore III, 37, Surry, domestic violence assault.

Mark S. Brimhall Jr., 27, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault and assault.

Shawn R. Bradford, 43, Bangor, 60 days for criminal trespass.

Jake A. Kief, 20, Sedgwick, six months for unlawful sexual contact.

Jonathan E. Kidder, 32, Ellsworth, 30 days for domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing.

Michael W. Clark Jr., 32, Orland, six months for three counts unlawful drug trafficking and one count conspiracy.

Richard L. Brown, 28, Blue Hill, 45 days for probation revocation, illegal attachment of registration plates and operating after suspension.

Sarah M. Murphy, 26, Lamoine, 30 days for two counts unlawful drug possession and one count each possession of hypodermics and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Robert G. Gray Jr., 32, Dedham, default in payment of restitution.