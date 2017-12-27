Hancock County Jail log Dec. 18-25

The following individuals were arrested or booked at the Hancock County Jail between Dec. 18 and Dec. 25:

Dec. 18

Cameron J. Grant, 26, of Bar Harbor, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct.

Jeremiah I. Emerton, 40, of Penobscot, outstanding warrant.

Wayne R. Stanley, 43, of Tremont, 48 hours for OUI.

John R. Organes, 34, of Sullivan, default in payment of fines, violation of condition of release, failure to give correct name/address (two counts), operating while license suspended or revoked (with one prior), aggravated forgery, failure to appear in court (two counts).

Conrad J. Smith, 41, of Franklin, four days for failure to make oral or written accident report and OUI.

Jennifer L. Atwood, 38, of Searsport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Joy L. Levesque, 43, of Bar Harbor, unlawful possession of a Schedule W, X or Y drug.

Ryan D. Mumme, 46, of Eastport, hold for another agency.

Richard D. Magoon, 29, of Osborn, three counts of failure to appear after bail.

Dec. 19

No arrests or bookings.

Dec. 20

Michele E. Anderson, 44, of Bangor, hold for Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruben J. Redman, 29, of Houlton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary (two counts), criminal trespass.

Dec. 21

Joel E. Marceau, 55, local transient, 24 hours for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Meredith D. Oliver, 24, of Stonington, 48 hours for OUI.

Alexander A. Dmitrieff, 21, of Somesville, violation of condition of release.

David J. Smith, 49, of Stonington, probation revocation.

Rodney L. Smith Jr., 50, of Stonington, default in payment of fines (two counts).

Jennifer M. Newbury, 36, of Brooklin, OUI, operating after suspension and failure to appear in court.

Jason M. Ruffner, 41, of Gouldsboro, violation of a protective order.

Dec. 22

Kelsey J. Bubier, 26, of Winter Harbor, failure to appear in court.

Thomas E. Palmer, 47, of Montpelier, Vt., operating after suspension.

Ryan W. Daugherty, 33, of Blue Hill, two days for OUI.

James J. Freedman, 24, of Gouldsboro, OAS, operating while license suspended or revoked (with one prior).

Dec. 23

Cheryl A. Valley, 61, of Bar Harbor, OUI.

Derek-Dean J. Pearson, 33, of Glenburn, failure to appear (two counts).

Daniel C. Whitney, 29, of Ellsworth, OUI.

Dec. 24

Virgen Osorio-Cirino, 41, of Loiza, Puerto Rico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Gerson Mercado-Casanova, 42, of Loiza, Puerto Rico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Dec. 25

Adam J. Fitzherbert, 53, of Surry, violation of condition of release, OUI.

Monica J. Johnson, 38, of Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.