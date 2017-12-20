Hancock County Jail log Dec. 12 and 17

The following were arrested or booked in Hancock County between Dec. 12 and 17:

Joshua J. McAllian, 39, Ellsworth, 24 hours for two counts disorderly conduct.

Darin E. Leach, 53, Orland, three days for three warrants charging theft.

Tracy A. Clough, 54, Bucksport, 60 days for theft by deception.

Charles P. Miller, 55, Levant, seven days for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Eugene M. Cox, 43, Bangor, failure to appear.

George E. Taylor IV, 37, Swan’s Island, bail revocation, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Christopher W. Berry, 50, Franklin, drug court sanction.

Marc D. Calcia, 51, two counts reckless conduct and one count criminal mischief.

Aaron S. Higgins, 33, Bar Harbor, probation revocation.

Kristy M. Johnston, 39, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault.

Nathaniel R. Isaacson, 24, Ellsworth, operating without a license, OUI.

Theresa L. Graham, 32, Hancock, failure to appear.

Carlos J. Villarreal, 34, Blue Hill, aggravated assault.

Jason M. Poitras, 28, Penobscot, OUI.

Melanie R. McCormick, 40, Ellsworth, OUI.

Matthew C. Hardison, 36, Eastbrook, one count each possession firearm by a felon, violating conditions of release, burglary and two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.