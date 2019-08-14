Hancock County Jail log Aug. 5-11

The following were arrested or booked into Hancock County Jail between Aug. 5 and 11:

Brian C. Shepard, 41, Southwest Harbor, failure to appear.

Craig A. Golden, 35, Lamoine, failure to appear.

Amanda L. Bowman, 39, Orland, unlawful drug possession.

Patrick V. Barile, 41, Lodi, N.J., domestic violence assault.

Shannon J. Faulkingham, 48, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Justin L. Patterson, 28, Hermon, protection order violation.

Aidan C. Robichaud-Ward, 22, Hulls Cove, OUI.

Izaak J. Bolduc, 26, Worcester, Vt., 364 days for unlawful sexual contact.

Chad W. Thibault, 48, Gouldsboro, probation violation.

Richard M. Turner, 52, Surry, violating conditions of release.

James E. Lewis, 46, New Alexandria, Pa., domestic violence assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

August H. Vichweger, 29, Frankfort, one count failure to appear, four counts violating conditions of release and three counts violating a protection from abuse order.

Amy P. Trafton, 58, Tremont, failure to appear.

Storm D. Peaslee, 28, Whitefield, failure to appear, failure to comply with Maine Sex Offender Registry Act.

Joseph R. DeBeck, 22, Trenton, 48 hours for criminal mischief.

Joshua D. Allen, 36, Bangor, boarder.

Liam Geagan, 18, Brewer, hold for other agency.

Stephen L. Nason, 34, Hermon, boarder.

Brandon Harvey, 38, Glenburn, boarder.

Braedon M. Hadder, 20, Carroll, boarder.

Darrell L. Carlow, 52, Lincoln, boarder.

David C. Torchio, 52, Gardnier, N.Y., OUI.

Whitney A. Ginn, 31, Waltham, OUI.

Jessica J. Evangelista, 42, Tremont, violating conditions of her release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Jessica B. Lielasus, 27, Ashby, Mass., OUI.

Thurmon L. Radford Jr., 69, Mount Desert, terrorizing, domestic violence reckless conduct.

Joshua J. Radford, 30, Mount Desert, domestic violence assault.

Kanyon A. Grover, 23, Blue Hill, failure to appear.

Michael D. Brooks, 54, Winter Harbor, OUI.

Starr A. Smith, 57, Ellsworth, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Brian E. Lane II, 34, Eastbrook, OUI.

Chelsea L. Curtis, 28, Surry, OUI.

Justin S. Bunker, 26, Cranberry Isles, probation violation, domestic violence assault.