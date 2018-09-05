Hancock County Jail log Aug. 29-Sept. 3

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3:

Marissa F. Ouellette, 32, Mount Desert, probation violation.

Arthur W. Herbest IV, 24, Southwest Harbor, probation violation.

Kenneth D. MacLean, 41, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Roxie E. Albee, 32, Gouldsboro, three counts failure to appear.

Jordan H. Messer, 32, Bar Harbor, probation revocation.

Sherry A. Runci, 37, Bucksport, violating conditions of release, unlawful drug possession and OUI.

Ariel N. Evers, 26, Deer Isle, probation revocation, failure to appear.

Kelby R. Bullock, 38, Ellsworth, 48 hours for assault and criminal threatening.

Justin M. Worster, 21, Milford, driving to endanger.

Jonathan W. Garland, 45, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary.

Vincent M. Dyer, 28, Mariaville, domestic violence assault.

Jeremy R. Sawyer, 39, Millinocket, probation violation.