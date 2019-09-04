Hancock County Jail log Aug. 27-29

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 27 and 29:

Walker R. Gaspar, 31, Deer Isle, one count each violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of heroin, operating after suspension and two counts unlawful drug possession.

Justin W. Soper, 39, Orland, protection order violation and operating after suspension.

Dillon M. J. Libby, 23, Bar Harbor, falsifying physical evidence and obstruction of government administration.

Eric J. Parkin, 46, Milbridge, two counts failure to appear and one count each default in payment of fine, unlawful drug trafficking and unlawful drug furnishing.

Jackolynn E. Rambeau, 30, Ellsworth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Christopher M. Coombs, 25, Sullivan, operating without a license.

Misti D. D. Gordon, 27, Winslow, unsworn falsification, disorderly conduct and making a false public alarm or report.