Hancock County Jail log Aug. 20-26

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 20 and 26:

Jacob A. Young, 28, Ellsworth, violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest.

Lorrie E. Gray, 58, Dedham, failure to appear in court.

Roderick E. Porter II, 30, Stonington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary.

Nicholas O. Stanley, 32, Ellsworth, violating condition of release.

Stephen W. Cowperthwaite, 40, Ellsworth, violating condition of release.

Nicholas I. Wood, 21, Stonington, violating condition of release, assault, disorderly conduct.

Katie Mckay, 33, Glenburn, violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

Shane A. Rolfe, 35, Bangor, violating condition of release.

Dale M. Gray, 46, Ellsworth, violating protection from abuse order.

Calandra A. Fitzgerald, 37, Blue Hill, failure to appear in court.

Dakota R. Eaton, 28, Blue Hill, probation violation.

Keith J. Madore, 54, Trenton, probation violation.

Joseph P. Spinazola, 21, Castine, furnishing liquor to a minor.

Brian K. Madore, 28, Trenton, violating condition of release.

Aaron S. Higgins, 34, Bar Harbor, failure to appear.

Joseph M. Bradley, 35, Lamoine, six counts failure to appear.

Bethany L. Roberts, 32, Surry, failure to stop.

Michael R. Daniel, 27, Gouldsboro, domestic violence assault, probation violation.

Jason D. Mann, 39, Bucksport, violating condition of release, violating protection from abuse order.

Eric P. Butler, 28, Lamoine, two counts violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest, OUI, operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI.

Brandon A. Pinkham, 35, Southwest Harbor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Tod M. Nischan, 41, Gouldsboro, OUI.

Alexander V. Sherwood, 18, Sedgwick, failure to appear in court.