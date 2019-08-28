Hancock County Jail log Aug. 19-26

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 19 and 26:

Dustin M. Pulkkinen, 31, Bar Harbor, failure to appear.

Christian Noa Reyes, 29, Harrington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Mickey S. Manning, 28, Sullivan, failure to appear.

Jason E. Carr, 33, Athens, back for court.

Eddaejia C. Keene, 19, Bangor, operating a vehicle without a license.

Ethaniel E. Fogg, 37, Bar Harbor, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, operating after suspension.

Myrishia A. Wilson Johnson, 33, Lynchburg, S.C., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Jacob Fallica, 18, Lamoine, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief.

Troy D. Higgins, 44, Franklin, back for court.

Gardner R. Zanke, 47, Deer Isle, domestic violence assault.

Jennifer J. Hunt, 44, Southwest Harbor, probation violation.

Michael A. Luchini, 34, Ellsworth, violating conditions of release.

Alfred C. Lanpher, 50, Mount Desert, probation violation.

Shawn D. Scott, 44, Southwest Harbor, seven counts failure to appear and one count violating conditions of release.

Brandon M. Cirone, 29, Waltham, OUI.

Jeffrey A. Long, 38, Hancock, violating conditions of release.

Robert L. Smith, 29, Tremont, domestic violence assault.

Brittawny Jordan, 30, Cambridge, disorderly conduct.

Richard N. Paradis, 49, Waterville, unlawful drug possession.

Ryan E. Miller, 37, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Harold L. Pottle II, 44, Ellsworth, drug court sanction.

Scott W. Martin, 57, Bar Harbor, drug court sanction.

Troy A. Chabot, 45, Bar Harbor, unlawful sexual touching.

Dylan A. Norwood, 24, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Christy L. Bowden, 22, Trenton, aggravated forgery.

William A. Brittain, 27, Lamoine, operating without a license.

Dominic M. Chene, 22, Ellsworth, failure to appear.

Paul R. Cote, 34, Franklin, probation violation.

Calandra A. Fitzgerald, 38, Blue Hill, probation violation.

Zacharia W. Herbest, 27, Ellsworth, operating after suspension.

Brooklyn R. Fowler, 18, Blue Hill, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Amanda P. Ware, 32, Augusta, agency hold.