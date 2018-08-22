Hancock County Jail log Aug. 14-19

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 14 and 19:

Shane W. Hurd, 34, Lincoln, Penobscot County hold.

Dennis L. Knox, 56, Bucksport, two counts failure to appear.

Frederick L. Thurlow IV, 45, Princeton, failure to appear.

Melissa L. Valzania, 41, Fletchers Landing, two counts failure to appear.

Mustafa H. Al Shuwaili, 25, Bar Harbor, violating conditions of release.

Marshall W. Fowler, 52, Surry, domestic violence assault.

Joshua B. King, 33, Calais, two counts failure to appear.

Ashley E. Gilbert, 21, Bucksport, domestic violence terrorizing and criminal mischief.

Neil D. Salisbury, 57, Lamoine, 10 days for operating after suspension and failure to register vehicle.

Joshua L. Curtis, 32, Hudson, failure to appear.

Anna L. Damon, 35, Hulls Cove, failure to appear.

Dustin R. Phippen, 28, Franklin, probation revocation.

Jeremy R. Sawyer, 39, Millinocket, default in payment of fine.

Christine A. Boyd-Waxer, 51, Steuben, violating protection order.

James L. Stimeling, Jr., 58, Eastbrook, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, aggravated reckless conduct.

Nicholas R. Hernandez, 27, Spring Hill, Fla., violating conditions of release.