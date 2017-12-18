Hancock County Court Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

Kenneth C. Hutchings, 35, Holden. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Feb. 22, 2014. Department of Corrections two years, all but 110 days suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $9,929.22. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 11, 2014. Department of Corrections 30 days. Misuse of identification at Ellsworth, March 11, 2014. Department of Corrections 30 days.

Tiffany M. Abbott, 33, Hancock. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2014. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2014. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of oxycodone at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2014. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Oct. 14, 2017. $400.

Donald Westover, 70, Bangor. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Ellsworth, Dec. 11, 2014. Department of Corrections 24 months. Restitution $1,611. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Dec. 11, 2014. Department of Corrections 24 months.

Nathan J. Harkins, 34, Tremont. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Otter Creek, May 23, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Otter Creek, May 23, 2015. Jail eight months. Restitution $500.

Lacretia Dieter, 21, Ellsworth. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, July 3, 2015. $250. Susp. $250. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 3, 2015. $250. Susp. $250. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 25, 2016. $250. Susp. $250. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 25, 2016. $250. Susp. $250. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 7, 2016. $250. Susp. $250. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, July 13, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, July 13, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 13, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $120.

Rebecca L. Nersessian, 51, Connor Township. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Sept. 8, 2015. Department of Corrections 16 months.

Nathan J. Harkins, 34, Tremont. Burglary at Tremont, Sept. 16, 2015. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Tremont, Sept. 16, 2015. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Tremont, Sept. 16, 2015. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Tremont, Sept. 16, 2015. Jail 364 days, all but eight months suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $1,413. Criminal trespass at Tremont, Sept. 16, 2015. Jail 364 days, all but eight months suspended. Probation one year. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Tremont, Sept. 16, 2015. Jail 364 days, all but eight months suspended. Probation one year. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Mount Desert, Sept. 28, 2015. Jail six months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Tremont, June 1. 2015. Jail four months. Probation one year. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Tremont, June 1, 2015. Jail four months. Probation one year. Resitution $2,200.

Patricia Lynn Eckenroad, 60, Hancock. Violating protection from abuse order at Hancock, Dec. 13, 2015. Unconditional discharge. Violating protection from abuse order at Hancock, Dec. 29, 2015. Unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release at Hancock, Dec. 29, 2015. Unconditional release. Harassment at Ellsworth, March 7, 2016. Unconditional discharge. Harassment by telephone at Ellsworth, March 7, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 7, 2016. Unconditional discharge. Assault at Sullivan, March 15, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Sullivan, March 15, 2016. Unconditional discharge. Driving to endanger at Sullivan, March 15, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, March 15, 2016. Unconditional discharge.

Dakota Eaton, 27, Blue Hill. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, April 14, 2016. $250.

Alaina Brown, 30, Brewer. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, April 13, 2016. Dismissed.

Coleman A. Fernald, 21, Bar Harbor. OUI (drugs or combo) at Bar Harbor, June 4, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, June 4, 2016. $575, license suspended 30 days.

Alicia Bell, 37, Ellsworth. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, June 11, 2016. $300.

Joshua Malloy, 22, Bar Harbor. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, April 10, 2016. Jail six months, all suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $10,514.50. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, April 10, 2016. Dismissed.

Shannon C. Nicholson, 47, Tremont. Operating meth laboratory using motor vehicle at Hancock, June 21, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug at Hancock, June 22, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Hancock, June 22, 2016. $400. Restitution $4,299.12

Bradley Williams, 62, Belfast. Aggravated cruelty to animals at Brooksville, May 2, 2016. Dismissed.

Gary W. Paine, 46, Mariaville. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, June 2, 2016. $850, license suspended 90 days.

Kelly R. Gatcomb, 51, Hancock. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Sullivan, Aug. 14, 2015. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of fentanyl powder at Ellsworth, Nov. 22, 2016. $400. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Nov. 22, 2016. $200, suspend $200. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Sullivan, July 14, 2017. $400. Jail three years, all but 33 days suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $400. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Sullivan, Aug. 3, 2016. $400. Susp. $400. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Sullivan, Aug. 3, 2016. $400. Susp. $400. Criminal forfeiture of property at Sullivan, Aug. 3, 2016. Criminal forfeiture of property at Sullivan, Aug. 3, 2016. Use of drug paraphernalia at Sullivan, Aug. 3, 2016. Dismissed.

Brian K. Richardson, 42, Lincoln. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, July 4, 2016. $575, license suspended 30 days.

Aaron S. Higgins, 33, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Aug. 12, 2016. Jail 30 days. Probation partially revoked.

Yvonne M. Jones, 47, Stonington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Deer Isle, July 28, 2016. Dismissed.

Austin Kleffman, 29, Trenton. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016. Dismissed. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of heroin at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of heroin at Trenton, Sept. 23, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections four years, all but 105 days suspended. Probation three years. Restitution $120.

Douglas E. Teel, 45, Greenfield. Hunting/trapping bear after having killed one at T35-MD, Sept. 17, 2016. Dismissed. Guide knowingly assisting client in criminal violation at T35-MD, Sept. 17, 2016. $1,000.

David W. Craig, 37, Bucksport. Aggravated assault at Bucksport, Nov. 19, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, Nov. 19, 2016. Department of Corrections 364 days, all but 17 days suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $3,008.35. Obstructing report of crime at Bucksport, Nov. 19, 2016. Department of Corrections 17 days.

Ralph Duncan, 70, Little Deer Isle. Illegal placing of bear bait at Sedgwick, Nov. 10, 2016. $100.

Matthew C. Milliken, 31, Ellsworth. Theft by receiving stolen property at Ellsworth, Dec. 2, 2016. Jail five days.

Bruce W. Merchant, 51, Sullivan. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Gouldsboro, Jan. 11, 2017. Dismissed. Obstructing government administration at Gouldsboro, Jan. 11, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Gouldsboro, Jan. 11, 2017, $250.

Melissa Pete, 39, Sullivan. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Gouldsboro, Jan 11, 2017. $400. Obstructing government administration at Gouldsboro, Jan. 11, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Gouldsboro, Jan 11, 2017. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Gouldsboro, Jan. 11, 2017. Dismissed.

Mallory V. Gommo, 20, Brooklin. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Blue Hill, Dec. 2, 2016. Jail 10 days, probation partially revoked.

Brandon A. Shorey, 30, Osborn. OUI (alcohol) at Mariaville, Nov. 24, 2016. $500. License suspended 150 days. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Mariaville, Nov. 24, 2016. Dismissed. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Mariaville, Nov. 24, 2016. Dismissed.

Nicholas E. Beal, 26, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, Jan. 3, 2017. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, March 31, 2017. Jail 36 hours.

Kevin A. Edwards, 34, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Feb. 4, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, Feb. 4, 2017. $150.

Leroy Turner, 38, Winter Harbor. Sexual abuse of minor at Winter Harbor, Oct. 1, 2015. Department of Corrections four years, all but nine months suspended. Probation two years.

Randolph Wayne Garland, 53, Sullivan. Elevated aggravated assault at Sullivan, Feb. 8, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal threatening with dangerous weapon at Sullivan, Feb. 8, 2017. Department of Corrections three years, all but six months suspended. Probation two years.

Darrell E. Hansen, 69, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol), one prior at Ellsworth, Nov. 13, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, Nov. 13, 2016. $950. License suspended 30 days.

Derek W. Crocker Jr., 28, Deer Isle. Criminal trespass at Ellsworth, Feb. 18, 2017. Jail 48 hours. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Ellsworth, Feb. 18, 2017. Jail 48 hours. Violating condition of release at Orland, Aug. 4, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Brenda Susan Tredwell, 55, Gouldsboro. OUI (alcohol), one prior at Gouldsboro, Feb. 19, 2017. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Operating vehicle without license-condition/restrictions at Gouldsboro, Feb. 19, 2017. Dismissed. Failing to stop for officer at Gouldsboro, Feb. 19, 2017. Dismissed.

Matthew A. Blethen, 24, Ellsworth. Harassment at Ellsworth, March 5, 2017. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 5, 2017. Dismissed.

Justin D. Bulley, 24, Bar Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Feb. 23, 2017. Jail 24 hours.

Zoltan Croll, 61, Cherryfield. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, March 16, 2017. Jail 60 days, all but one day suspended. Probation one year.

Lindsay R. Bates, 33, Hancock. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, March 24, 2017. $750. License suspended 150 days.

Justin N. Kane, 22, Sullivan. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, March 31, 2017. Jail 90 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, March 29, 2017. Jail 90 days. Restitution $158.90. Assault at Sullivan, June 11, 2017. $300. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, June 11, 2017. Jail five days. Assault at Ellsworth June 13, 2017. $300. Susp. $300. Jail 10 days.

Edmund J. Kaminski, 45, New Baltimore, Mich. OUI (alcohol) at Bucksport, April 2, 2017. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Shawn C. McCarthy, 23, North Waterboro. OUI (alcohol) at Castine, April 14, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Christopher J. Roskom, 27, Orland. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Orland, April 17, 2017.

Stephen J. Hinkel, 27, Hancock. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, April 2, 2017. $250.

Jenna L. Garniss, 24, Franklin. OUI (alcohol) at Hancock, May 13, 2017. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Patrick J. Lessard, 40, Seal Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Southwest Harbor, May 20, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Cayd G. Wortman, 18, Dedham. Allowing minor to possess or consume liquor at Dedham, May 29, 2017. Dismissed.

Jason A. Ashe, 32, Glenburn. OUI (alcohol) at Dedham, May 27, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Tracy A. Clough, 54, Bucksport. Theft by deception, Feb. 1, 2011. Department of Corrections three years, all but 60 days suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $8,120.

Natalie Rodriguez, 30, Trenton. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, June 10, 2017. Jail 364 days, all but 30 days suspended. Probation one year. Restitution $1,800.

Frederick Thurston, 53, Bernard. Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Bass Harbor, June 7, 2017. $1,400.

Tamarac J. MacDonald, 26, Milbridge. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Lamoine, June 21, 2017. $400.

Nathan Drost, 24, Sullivan. Assault at Sullivan, June 26, 2017. $300. Criminal mischief at Sullivan, June 26, 2017. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, July 8, 2017. $250. Susp. $250.

Chad A. Parritt, 48, Sullivan. Exceeding elver fishing quota at Ellsworth, May 3, 2017. $2,000.

Matthew A. McCurdy, 29, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, March 31. 2017. Jail five days. Restitution $355.

Leroy Turner, 38, Steuben. Assault at Ellsworth, June 16, 2017. $300. Jail 30 days.

Thadeous E. Macleod, 30, Rockland. Criminal mischief at Bucksport, July 2, 2017. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, July 2, 2017. $250.

Travis S. Redman, 44, Verona Island. OUI (alcohol)-no test at Orland, July 3, 2017. $600. Jail four days. License suspended 150 days. Refusing to sign criminal summons at Orland, July 2, 2017. Jail two days.

Benjamin N. Silvernail Jr., 22, Bucksport. OUI (alcohol) at Bucksport, July 4, 2017. $850. License suspended 150 days. Driving to endanger at Bucksport, July 3, 2017. Dismissed. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Bucksport, July 3, 2017. $150.

Randy W. Spencer, 24, Ellsworth. Assault at Bar Harbor, July 5, 2017. $300.

Tyler F. Baez, 24, Lamoine. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 6, 2017. $400. Jail 24 hours. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 12, 2017. $400. Susp. $400. Jail 24 hours. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 12, 2017. $400. Susp. $400. Jail 24 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 12, 2017. Jail 24 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 11, 2017. Jail 24 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Sept. 27, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Miranda Lee Berry, 22, Hancock. Criminal trespass at Ellsworth, July 9, 2017. Jail seven days. Restitution $204.40. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, July 9, 2017. Jail seven days. Restitution $204.40. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Ellsworth, July 9, 2017. Jail seven days. Restitution $204.40. Obstruction government administration at Hancock, July 9, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, July 9, 2017. Dismissed.

Joshua C. Crabtree, 36, Franklin. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Gouldsboro, May 16, 2017. $500.

Laurie A. Pullen, 49, Blue Hill. Operating vehicle without license at Orland, July 8, 2017. $150.

Eve N. Rottersman, 24, Cherryfield. Fishing without valid license at Long Pond, July 16, 2017. $100.

Dylan H. Knowlton, 23, Hancock. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Ellsworth, July 20, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 20, 2017. Dismissed.

Mathew L. Williams, 34, Ellsworth. Domestic violence, criminal threatening at Ellsworth, July 17, 2017. Jail 60 days.

Bert E. Sinclair, 61, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, July 19, 2017. $850. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license –conditional/restriction at Ellsworth, July 19, 2017. Dismissed.

Michael Butterworth Jr., 43, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, July 6, 2017. $250. Violating condition of release at Hancock, July 6. 2017. $250.

Wynn J. Openshaw, 58, Cherryfield. Fishing violation of number, amount, weight or size at Orland, July 19, 2017. $120.

Christopher Lee Pert Jr., 27, Brooklin. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, July 23, 2017. $250.

Richard G. Diver, 25, Wilmington, Del. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2017. $500. Jail 48 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Todd A. Waite, 37, Trenton. Motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus MPH over speed limit at Trenton. $500.

Taylor C. Sanborn, 25, Tremont. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Southwest Harbor, May 5, 2017. $700. Jail seven days. License suspended three years. Failing to stop for officer at Southwest Harbor, May 5, 2017. Jail five days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Southwest Harbor, May 5, 2017. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Southwest Harbor, May 5, 2017. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Southwest Harbor, May 5, 2017. Dismissed.

Uel V. Sugg, 34, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Aug. 1, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Jeffrey Marshall Applebee, 27, Tremont. OUI (alcohol) at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 3, 2017. $500. Jail 48 hours.

Rachel Marie Emond, 21, Dixmont. Operating vehicle without license at Orland, Aug. 4, 2017. $150. Failure to register vehicle at Orland, Aug. 4, 2017. $150. Susp. $150. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Deer Isle, June 24, 2017. Forgery at Deer Isle, June 24, 2017.

Mighles B. Manheim, 28, at Mariaville. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Bar Harbor, Aug. 6, 2017. $300. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop at Bar Harbor, Aug. 6, 2017. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Bar Harbor, Aug. 6, 2017. $150.

Juan J. Mandez, 58, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, July 29, 2017. $250.

Jacquelin Foster, 27, Otis. Motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, July 24, 2017. $500.

William J. Monti, 59, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol), one prior at Ellsworth, Aug. 11, 2017. $700. Jail six months, all but 15 days suspended. Probation one year. License suspended three years. Operating vehicle without license-conditional/restricted at Ellsworth, Aug. 11, 2017. Jail 10 days. Probation one year.

Paul Ross Cote, 32, Charleston. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Southwest Harbor, June 20, 2017. $400. Jail 23 months, all but 54 days suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $180.

Patricia M. Attanasio, 29, Trenton. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Ellsworth, July 10, 2017. $150.

Matthew Williams, 28, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 30, 2017. $250.

Sara E. Small, 26, Deer Isle. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Aug. 21, 2017. $250.

Randy L. Norton II, 38, Milbridge. Failure to register vehicle at Gouldsboro, Aug. 6, 2017. $100. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Gouldsboro, Aug. 6, 2017. $500.

Ilidia T. Longo, 50, Cherryfield. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, Aug. 7, 2017. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Gouldsboro, Aug. 7, 2017. Dismissed.

Dujuan D. Gilbert, 19, Clearmont, N.H. Fishing without valid license at Penobscot, July 8, 2017. $100.

Vinal C. Coffin, 56, Orland. OUI (alcohol) at Orland, July 15, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Lillian C. Gray, 26, Columbia Falls. Motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus MPH over speed limit at Franklin, July 29, 2017. $450.

Tyler D. Leach, 22, Sedgwick. Operating watercraft under influence at Penobscot, July 29, 2017. $400. Jail two days. Littering at Penobscot, July 29, 2017. $50.

Justin Bruce Kane, 25, Hancock. Failure to appear after bailed at Ellsworth, Jan. 19, 2017. Dismissed. Failure to appear after bailed at Ellsworth, Jan. 19, 2017. $500.

Kevin E. Page, 55, Linneus. Failing to extinguish fire at Hancock, May 30, 2017. $100.

Taylor A. White, 22, Inverness, Fla. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, Aug. 4, 2017. Dismissed.

Jennifer M. Holt, 44, Otis. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, July 23, 2017. $200.

Dustin J. Watts, 24, Camden. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Mount Desert, July 29, 2017. $500.

Daniel R. Brown, 35, Southwest Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Mount Desert, Aug. 1, 2017. $250.

Michael Phillip Gaytan, 29, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, July 31, 2017. $150.

Dylan C. Fisher, 18, Bucksport. Operating vehicle without license at Bucksport, July 22, 2017. $150.

Derek Charles Senter, 34, Cifton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 25, 2017. $250.

Jordan West, 22, Steuben. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2017. Dismissed.

Jose Paniagus-Albor, 22, Milbridge. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, Aug. 23, 2017. $100.

Derek Grass, 26, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, Aug. 1, 2017. $150.

Michael R. Clark, 23, Ellsworth. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, July 31, 2017. $150.

Taylor C. Martin, 31, Hancock. Criminal mischief at Hancock, Aug. 12, 2017. $250. Restitution $20.

Albert Nicholas Webb, 29, Ellsworth. Criminal trespass at Ellsworth, June 30, 2017. $250. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, June 30, 2017. $250.

Richard A. Joseph, 36, Bar Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, July 31, 2017. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, July 31, 2017. $200.

Taylor C. Martin, 31, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, Sept. 24, 2017. $100. Restitution $325.68. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Sept. 27, 2017. Jail 48 hours. Restitution $11. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Sept. 27, 2017.

Daniel Michael Faulkingham, 38, Milbridge. Violation of marine worm rule, Chapter 28 at Hancock, Feb. 19, 2017. $250.

James Friend, 32, Blue Hill. Shellfish harvesting license violation – commercial at Brooklin, April 27, 2017. $100.

Timothy E. Rivers, 30, Gouldsboro. Marine worm digging without license at Southwest Harbor, May 19, 2017. $136.

Mathew R. Hanson, 26, Bangor. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T32-MD, May 13, 2017. Dismissed.

Amie S. Ohara, 19, Winter Harbor. Minor transporting liquor at Winter Harbor, June 17, 2017.

Nicholas James Flores, 18, Bucksport. Minor consuming liquor at Bucksport, July 4, 2017. $200.

Cassidy N. Quint, 19, Glenburn. Minor possessing liquor at Dedham, May 28, 2017. Dismissed.

Courtney Sebastiano, 18, Brewer. Minor possessing liquor at Dedham, May 28, 2017. $200.

Morgan M. Kimball, 18, Bangor. Minor possessing liquor at Dedham, May 28, 2017. $200.

Courtney W. Chaplin, 49, Isleford. Operating without safety equipment at Isleford, July 2, 2017. $100.

James E. Wavle Jr., 75, Moultonborough, N.H. Operating without safety equipment at Southwest Harbor, June 15, 2017. $100.

Jacob Edward Jenkins, 33, Penobscot. Untagged lobster traps, Chapter 25 at Blue Hill, July 2, 2017. $850.

Daniel J. Wilbur, 57, Otis. Carrying passenger on ATV without headgear at Otis, July 4, 2017. $100.

Casey M. Bunker, 32, Windham. Operating without safety equipment at Otis, July 5, 2017. $100.

Thomas F. Sullivan, 60, Bucksport. Operating without safety equipment at Sullivan, July 22, 2017. $100.

Bayo J. Olukotur, 37, Brooklyn, N.Y. Operating without safety equipment at Bar Harbor, July 23, 2017. $100.

Nicholas M. Eaton, 36, Brooklin. Allowing dog to be at large at Brooklin, July 8, 2017. Dismissed.

David W. Kumlin, 62, Lunenburo, Mass., Operating without safety equipment at Blue Hill, July 23, 2017. $100.

Gene Dale Sweet Jr., 24, Orland. Failure to present ATV registration at Orland, July 19, 2017. $100.

Ryan J. Hardison, 31, Castine. Operating ATV on public way at Sullivan, July 30, 2017. $100.

Marcus J. Parsons, 18, Bar Harbor. Operating without safety equipment at Franklin. $100.

Nicholas J. Parlatore III, 19, Southwest Harbor. Operating greater than headway speed at Franklin, July 29, 2017. $100.

Jeremy J. Holmes Norton, 22, Gouldsboro. Untagged lobster traps, Chapter 25 at Winter Harbor, July 10, 2017. $950.

Shawn E. Salisbury, 47, Bridgwater, Mass. Failure to present ATV registration at Otis, July 29, 2017. $100.

Katherine E. Pomeroy, 31, Brooklin. Operating without safety equipment at Southwest Harbor, July 2, 2017. $100.

Sara E. Skubikowski, 32, Washington, D.C. Operating without safety equipment at Mount Desert, July 2, 2017. $100.

Stephan K. Urquhart, 27, Ellsworth. Ice fishing shack violation at Ellsworth, Aug. 6, 2017. $100.

Nicholas Lee Johnson, 33, Sullivan. Shellfish harvesting license violation-commercial at Gouldsboro, July 10, 2017. $300.

Roger J. Martin, 22, Hudson. Operating unregistered ATV at T3-ND, July 28, 2017. $200.

Vincent A. Abbott, 43, Otter Creek. Noncommercial lobster and crab fishing without license at Mount Desert, July 10, 2017. $180.

William J. Smith, 32, Deer Isle. Violation of lobster crab fishing rule, Chapter 25 at Swan’s Island, July 19, 2017. $250.

Michael M. Ross, 34, Stonington. Violation of lobster crab fishing rule, Chapter 25 at Swan’s Island, July 19, 2017. $250.

Ethan Snow, 17, Brooksville. Operating without safety equipment at Penobscot, July 8, 2017. $100.

Brett Allen Ingraham, 21, Brooklin. Minor consuming liquor at Brooklin, Aug. 3, 2017. $200.

William E. Gell, 47, Deer Isle. Operating without safety equipment at Stonington, Aug. 19, 2017. $100.

Donald J. Jones, 71, Stonington. Violation of lobster crab fishing rule, Chapter 25 at Swan’s Island, July 23, 2017. $250.

Zachary A. Gellerson, 27, Brooklin. Littering at Blue Hill, May 11, 2017. $100.

Dylan C. Fisher, 18, Bucksport. Minor consuming liquor at Bucksport, July 22, 2017. $200.

Tyler Hawksley, 25, Bucksport. Allowing dog to be at large at Bucksport, Aug. 5, 2017. $50.

Tran Thuyen, 77, Hermon. Shellfish harvesting license violation – personal at Deer Isle, Aug. 19, 2017. $300.

Lee A. Corro, 59, Holden. Failing to produce permit at Dedham, Aug. 19, 2017. $50.

Thomas Shanos, 50, Hampden. Failing to produce permit at Dedham, Aug. 19, 2017. $50.

Derek J. Look, 20, Ellsworth. Minor giving false age to order liquor at Bar Harbor, Aug. 12, 2017. $200.

Alexis M. Pratt, 19, Bangor. Smoking in a moving vehicle with person less than 16 years of age at Bucksport, Aug. 12, 2017. $50.

Johnny Tran, 47, Bangor. Shellfish harvesting license violation – personal at Deer Isle, Aug. 19, 2017. $300.

Cua Tran, Tanteen, Conn. Violating municipal shellfish ordinance at Deer Isle, Aug. 19, 2017. $350.

Paul W. Waring, 47, Brooksville. Operating-permitting operation with no ID/validation display at Brooksville, Sept. 2, 2017. $100.

Alec M. Phippen, 27, Bar Harbor. Violation of lobster crab fishing rule, Chapter 25 at Frenchboro, July 26, 2017. $250.