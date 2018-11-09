Hancock County Court Sept. 1-30

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

Mark E. Lewis, 51, Bangor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Waltham, June 26, 2015. Department of Corrections 18 months, probation revoked.

Michael R Daniel, 27, Gouldsboro. Domestic violence assault at Hancock, Aug. 23, 2015. Jail six months, all but 30 days suspended, probation two years. Domestic violence assault, priors DV, Gouldsboro, Aug. 23, 2018. Dismissed. Obstructing report of injury at Gouldsboro, Aug. 23, 2018. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Gouldsboro, Aug. 23, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Gouldsboro, Aug. 23, 2018. Dismissed.

Ryan D. Morey, 30, Sedgwick. OUI (Drugs or combination) no test, at Deer Isle, Jan. 4, 2016. $600. Department of Corrections 10 days, probation two years, license suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Deer Isle, Jan. 4, 2016. Department of Corrections 30 days. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Jan. 4, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections four years, all but seven months suspended, probation two years, restitution $3.42. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Jan. 4, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections 30 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Bucksport, Feb 19, 2017. $500. Criminal mischief at Sedgwick, Apr. 4, 2017. Jail 30 days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Sedgwick, Apr. 4, 2017. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Sedgwick, Apr. 4, 2017. Jail 30 days. Operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, at Orland, Sept. 22, 2017. $1,000. Jail six months. Operating vehicle without license at Orland, Sept. 22, 2017. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Orland, Sept. 22, 2017. Jail 30 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Orland, March 23, 2018. Jail 10 days, restitution $3.42. Violating condition of release at Orland, March 23, 2018. Jail 30 days.

Daniel Bergin, 38, Blue Hill. Violating condition of release at Penobscot, Feb. 21, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, Aug. 25, 2016. Dismissed. Aggravated assault at Penobscot, Oct. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Penobscot, Oct. 29, 2016. Jail nine months, probation one year. Violating condition of release at Penobscot, Oct. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Penobscot, Oct. 29, 2016. $300. Jail nine months, all suspended, probation one year. Violating condition of release, Oct. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Surry, Nov. 21, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Nov. 16, 2017. Dismissed.

Joshua C. Crabtree, 37, Franklin. Attaching false plates at Eastbrook, Oct. 17, 2016. $150.

Thomas C. Lacrosse, 33, Ellsworth. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 21, 2016. Jail seven days, probation partially revoked.

Leroy Turner, 39, Winter Harbor. Sexual abuse of minor at Winter Harbor, Oct. 1, 2015. Jail six months, probation partially revoked.

Lucas A. Porter, 31, Ellsworth. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Jan. 28, 2017. $200, suspended $200, restitution $577.49. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Jan. 28, 2017. $200, suspended $200. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Jan. 28, 2017. $200, suspended $200.

Benjamin M. Kinghorn, 36, Hancock. Domestic violence assault at Hancock, May 15, 2017. Jail five months 20 days, probation revoked. Aggravated assault at Franklin, March 22, 2018. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Franklin, March 22, 2018. Department of Corrections three years, all suspended, probation two years. Domestic violence assault, priors DV, at Franklin, March 22, 2018. Dismissed. Domestic violence reckless conduct at Franklin, March 22, 2018. Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years. Domestic violence reckless conduct, priors DV. at Franklin, March 22, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Franklin, March 22, 2018. Dismissed.

Breanna J. Hewes, 28, Bucksport. Assault at Blue Hill, Feb. 19. 2016. Dismissed. Assault at Blue Hill, Feb. 19, 2016. Dismissed.

Karlyn Demeritt, 26, Howland. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 4, 2017. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, July 4, 2017. $150.

Heather Lawrence, 46, Ellsworth. Theft by deception at Surry, May 20, 2015. Dismissed.

Rachel Marie Emond, 22, Dixmont. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Deer Isle, June 24, 2017. $250. Forgery at Deer Isle, June 24, 2017. $250, suspended $250.

Linda Marie Anderson, 63, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, July 10, 2017. Dismissed.

Donald W. Murphy, 62, Tremont. Criminal mischief at Tremont, Aug. 6, 2017. Jail 15 days. Failure to register vehicle at Tremont, Aug. 6, 2017. Jail two days. Permitting attachment of false plates at Tremont, Aug. 6, 2017. Jail two days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 26, 2017. $250. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Tremont, Oct. 5, 2017. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Tremont, Oct. 5, 2017. Jail five days. Attaching false plates at Tremont, Oct. 5, 2017. Jail five days. Failure to register vehicle at Tremont, Oct. 5, 2017. Jail five days.

Jacquelin Ann Foster, 28, Lamoine. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Lamoine, May 20, 2017. Dismissed. Harassment by telephone at Lamoine, May 20, 2018. $100.

Kevin D. Nelson, 59, Harrington. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Gouldsboro, Oct. 6, 2017. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Oct. 6, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal trespass at Gouldsboro, Oct. 6, 2017. Dismissed.

Gary A. Newbegin Jr., 34, Sedgwick. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 20, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Joseph Everett Dennison, 38, Ellsworth. Robbery at Gouldsboro, Dec. 2, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Gouldsboro, Dec. 2, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Gouldsboro, Dec. 2, 2017. Dismissed. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Gouldsboro, Dec. 2, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Gouldsboro, Dec. 2, 2017. Jail 90 Days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Gouldsboro, Dec. 2, 2017. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 16, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 16, 2018. Jail six months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 16, 2018. Jail six months.

Tyler Doane Holmes, 28, Chatham, Mass., OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Nov. 10, 2017. $500. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days. OUI (Alcohol), one prior, at Bar Harbor, Nov.10, 2017. Dismissed.

Ariel Nicole Evers, 26, Deer Isle. Burglary at Deer Isle, Dec. 25, 2017. Jail 80 days.

Brian E. Stanwood Jr., 32, Lamoine. Criminal attempt at Ellsworth, Oct. 20, 2017. Jail 30 days. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Oct. 20, 2017. Jail 30 days, restitution $1,487.09. Aggravated assault at Lamoine, Feb. 22, 2018. Department of Corrections two years six months. Domestic violence assault at Lamoine, Feb. 22, 2018. Dismissed. Assault at Lamoine, Feb. 22, 2018. $300. Jail six months. Criminal threatening at Lamoine, Feb. 22, 2018. Jail six months. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Lamoine, Feb. 22, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Lamoine, Feb. 22, 2018. Jail 30 days. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Ellsworth, Feb. 23, 2018. Department of Corrections two years. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Ellsworth, Feb. 23, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 23, 2018. Jail nine months. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, Feb. 23, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 23, 2018. Jail six months. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Ellsworth, May 5, 2018. Dismissed.

Travis L. King, 40, Bucksport. Unlawful possession of wild animal or bird at Orland, Jan. 3, 2018. $1,000. Illegal transportation of animal or bird at Orland, Jan 3, 2018. Dismissed.

Mark T. Fowler, 43, Sedgwick. Operating vehicle without license at Sedgwick, Feb. 5, 2018. $150.

Justin Stanley Bunker, 25, Cranberry Isles. Burglary at Cranberry Isles, Feb. 18, 2018. Department of Corrections one year, probation one year, restitution $2,670. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Cranberry Isles, Feb. 18, 2018. $250. Criminal trespass at Cranberry Isles, Feb. 18, 2018. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Cranberry Isles, Jan. 8, 2018. Dismissed.

Matthew S. Gauthier, 46, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Jan. 24, 2018. Jail two days, restitution $8.

Jason J. Riley, 36, Blue Hill. Violating protection from abuse order at Surry, March 4, 2018. Dismissed. Violating protection from abuse order at Surry, March 18, 2018. Jail five days. Attaching false plates at Penobscot, June 14, 2018. $250. Violating condition of release at Penobscot, June 14, 2018. Jail two days.

Casey Amanda Goodness, 34, Deer Isle. Violating condition of release at Deer Isle, Feb. 27, 2018. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Dec. 28, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Deer Isle. $400. Department of Corrections, three years, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $490.

Paula A. Gusha, 54, Clifton. Theft by deception, priors at Ellsworth, March 22, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 22, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by deception, priors at Ellsworth, March 22, 2017. Dismissed.

Earl Lester Soper Jr., 56, Orland. OUI (Alcohol) at Orland, April 8, 2018. $500. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Orland, April 8, 2018. Dismissed.

Hunter Green Sechrist, 20, Charleston, S.C. Operating vehicle without license-condition/restrictions at Castine, April 7, 2018. Dismissed.

Robert Maguire Pfeiff, 24, Castine. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Castine, March 14, 2018.

Wade R. Purington, 55, Gouldsboro. OUI (Alcohol) at Gouldsboro, April 13, 2018. $500. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days.

Delwin Faulkingham, 48, Trenton. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Trenton, May 2, 2018. $250. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Trenton, May 2, 2018. $250. Refusing to sign criminal summons at Trenton, May 2, 2018. Dismissed.

Christopher D. Kerns, 46, Old Town. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Waltham, April 24, 2018. $250.

Timothy Eric Levesque, 53, Trenton. Illegal possession of firearm at Lamoine, May 13, 2018. Dismissed.

Mary Grace Connolly, 21, Stonington. OUI (Alcohol) at Stonington, May 10, 2018. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Amanda M. Young, 31, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, May 19, 2018. $500, jail 72 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Tyler Sabattis, 27, Indian Township. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, May 22, 2018. $650. License suspended 150 days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Ellsworth, May 22, 2018. Dismissed.

Darryl Ogden, 47, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior at Sullivan, May 2, 2018. Dismissed.

Russell W. Crossman Jr., 38, Southwest Harbor. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Dec. 2, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections four years, all suspended, probation three years, restitution $600. Unlawful possession heroin, priors at Ellsworth, Dec. 2, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Dec. 2, 2016. Dismissed.

Robert W. McCarthy, 60, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, May 26, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, May 26, 2018. $500.

Robert W. Smith, 34, Sorrento. Operating after habitual offender revocation, prior at Sullivan, Apr. 24, 2018. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Sullivan, Apr. 24, 2018. Dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Sullivan, Apr. 24, 2018. $500. Jail 10 days.

Arthur M. Morison, 58, Hancock. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, May 26, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Jeffery R. Dommel, 50, Lamoine. OUI (Alcohol), one prior, at Ellsworth, May 31, 2018. $700. Jail seven days, license suspended three years.

Dustin L. Herbest, 35, Bucksport. Failure to comply Sex Offender Registry Act, third offense at Bucksport, April 30, 2018. Jail six months.

Spencer Morris Mallette, 26, Willington, Conn. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 3, 2018. $750. License suspended 150 days.

Josef F. Messer II, 37, Hancock. Assault on an officer at Ellsworth, April 20, 2018. Department of Corrections three years. Assault on an officer at Ellsworth, April 20, 2018. Department of Corrections three years. Assault on an officer at Ellsworth, April 20, 2018.

Matthew C. McElwee, 28, Bar Harbor. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, May 22, 2018. $500. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Mount Desert, May 22, 2018. Jail two days. OUI (Alcohol) at Mount Desert, June 24, 2018. $500. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days, registration suspended. Violating condition of release at Mount Desert, June 24, 2018.

Mishale Stairs, 30, Ellsworth. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, May 10, 2018. $850, license suspended 30 days. Endangering the welfare of a child at Ellsworth, May 10, 2018. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, May 10, 2018. Dismissed.

Joseph Bradley, 35, Surry. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior at Ellsworth, May 9, 2018. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, May 9, 2018. Dismissed. Theft of services at Lamoine, May 2, 2018. Jail two days, restitution $361.92. Criminal mischief at Lamoine, May 2, 2018. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Ellsworth, June 2, 2018. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 2, 2018. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Lamoine, June 20, 2018. $500. Jail two days. Operating vehicle without license at Lamoine, June 20, 2018. Jail two days. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Ellsworth, July 3, 2018. $500. Jail five days. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, July 3, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 3, 2018. Jail five days.

Dennis M. Walton, 56, Dover, N.H. OUI (Alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 9, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Cassandra Jo Murchison, 25, Mount Desert. Driving to endanger at Mount Desert, April 1, 2018. $575. Jail five days, license suspended 30 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior at Mount Desert, April 1, 2018. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Mount Desert, April 1, 2018. Jail two days.

Justin S. Bent, 31, Southwest Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Southwest Harbor, June 15, 2018.

James Clinton Wimsett, 25, Denver, Colo. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 15, 2018. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 15, 2018. $150.

Edwin Davis Peake III, 51, Mount Desert. OUI (Alcohol), one prior, at Southwest Harbor, June 17, 2018. $700. Jail 10 days, license suspended three years. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Southwest Harbor, June 17, 2018. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Otter Creek, July 4, 2018. Jail two days. Failure to stop, provide information at Seal Harbor, June 17, 2018. Jail two days.

Cydnee Sheliece Atwater, 33, Sanford, Fla. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Dedham, June 21, 2018. Dismissed.

Marc C. Atwater, 37, Sanford, Fla. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Dedham, June 21, 2018. Dismissed. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Dedham, June 21, 2018. $400. Department of Corrections four years.

Zachary A. Gellerson, 20, Brooklin. OUI (Alcohol) at Sedgwick, June 16, 2018. $500. Jail 72 hours, license suspended 150 days.

George T. Pickard, 58, Franklin. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Feb. 12, 2018. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, May 8, 2018. $400. Department of Corrections, four years, all suspended, probation three years.

Nicholas Orcutt Stanley, 32, Ellsworth. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, June 1, 2018. Jail two days, restitution $815. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 26, 2018. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug 20, 2018. Jail 30 days.

Christopher R. Lapointe, 32, Bangor. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Apr. 9, 2018. Jail 30 days, restitution $394.40.

Ronald George Brown, 62, Sullivan. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Dedham, June 28, 2018. $400. Jail five days. Terrorizing at Dedham, June 28, 2018. Dismissed.

Alexander Duane Braley, 20, Ellsworth. Allowing minor to possess or consume liquor at Ellsworth, June 30, 2018. Dismissed. Allowing minor to possess or consume liquor at Ellsworth, June 30, 2018. $750. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30, 2018. $250.

Ethan Patrick Scott, 20, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 26, 2018. $250. Failure to make oral or written accident report at Ellsworth, June 26, 2018. $250, suspended $250. Failure to stop, provide information at Ellsworth, June 26, 2018. Dismissed.

Carla Lro Graves, 35, Searsport. Passing stopped school bus at Ellsworth, June 6, 2018. Dismissed.

Brent P. Baron, 42, Bangor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 19, 2018. Jail two days.

Matthew C. Milliken, 32, Ellsworth. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Ellsworth, July 9, 2018. Dismissed. Domestic violence terrorizing at Ellsworth, July 9, 2018. Dismissed. Theft of lost, mislaid, misdelivered property, priors, at Ellsworth, June 16, 2018. Jail 10 days, restitution $44.

Michael A. Eaton, 49, Stonington. Criminal threatening with dangerous weapon at Deer Isle, June 26, 2017. Dismissed. Terrorizing at Deer Isle, June 26, 2017. Dismissed. Assault at Deer Isle, June 26, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Deer Isle, June 26, 2017. $100.

Joseph Michael Bigler, 30, Stonington. Operating watercraft under influence over 21 at Stonington, July 7, 2018. $400.

Jason A. Locke, 36, Bar Harbor. Assault at Bar Harbor, July 7, 2017. $300. Jail seven days.

Valarie M. Carpenter, 32, Surry. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Surry, June 25, 2018. Dismissed.

William E. Coombs, 46, Prospect Harbor. Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Prospect Harbor, June 27, 2018. $3,700.

Brenton D. Parritt, 43, Steuben. Attaching false plates at T7-SD, July 14, 2018. $150. Failure to register at T7-SD, July 14, 2018. Dismissed.

Michael A. Luchini, 33, Ellsworth. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Brewer, Nov. 21, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug at Brewer, Nov. 21, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug at Brewer, Nov. 21, 2017. Dismissed. Possession of scheduled at Brewer, Nov. 21, 2017. $400. Jail 52 days.

Mile J. Pundt, 33, Blue Hill. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, July 26, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, July 26, 2018. $100. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 26, 2018. Dismissed.

Anthony M. Sampson, 22, Hancock. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Sullivan, July 28, 2018. $400. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Sullivan, July 28, 2018. $400.

Scott M. Barker, 23, Ellsworth. OUI (Alcohol) at Sedgwick, July 28, 2018. $500. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher Panther, 24, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 10, 2018. $250.

Joseph Richard Soucie, 45, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, July 30, 2018. Jail nine months, all but 15 days suspended, probation two years.

Michael P. Richter, 32, Chicago, Ill. Permitting attachment of false plates at Southwest Harbor, July 7, 2018. $100.

Michelle Angela Fraser, 45, Machias. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors at Hancock, June 2, 2018. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, June 2, 2018. Jail two days, restitution $18.

Diana R. Panther,19, Bangor. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, July 7, 2018. $500. Jail three days, license suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license at Bucksport, July 7, 2018. Jail two days. Minor consuming liquor at Bucksport, July 7, 2018. Dismissed.

Roland Allison, 61, Stockton Springs. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, July 28, 2018. $650. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, July 28, 2018. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Bucksport, July 28, 2018. Dismissed.

Ryan E. Miller, 36, Ellsworth. Operating meth laboratory at Ellsworth, Aug 2, 2018.

Amber L. Flach, 33, Lamoine. Assault at Bar Harbor, July 4, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Bar Harbor, July 4, 2018. $300.

Timothy L. Thorpe, 38, Dedham. Violating condition of release at Dedham, Aug.7, 2018. Dismissed.

Derick J. Robbins, 18, Bucksport. Out of door burning violation at Bucksport, June 19, 2018. $50. Use of drug paraphernalia at Bucksport, June 19, 2018. Dismissed. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Bucksport, June 19, 2018. $350.

Todd Matthew Morris, 49, Bucksport. Assault at Bucksport, Aug 11, 2018. Dismissed.

Jayson Paul Richards, 49, Addison. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 20, 2018. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 20, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, June 20, 2018.

Samantha Diane Olsen, 28, Bar Harbor. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Bar Harbor, Aug. 7, 2018. $300.

Jayson E. Perrello, 20, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, July 29, 2018. Jail 12 hours, restitution $259.99.

Anthony Rodriguez, 40, Trenton. OUI (Alcohol) at Ellsworth, Aug. 11, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Brian K. Madore, 29, Trenton. Violating condition of release at Trenton, Aug. 22, 2018. Jail two days.

Michael H. Bellatty Jr., 42, Franklin. Accompanying motor vehicle permitttee while impaired at Gouldsboro, July 18, 2018. $250.

Richard L. Sprague Jr., 51, Warren. Engaging in activities while suspended at Hancock, July 31, 2018. $500.

Charles Chamberlain, 74, Brunswick. Operating watercraft to endanger at Brooksville, Aug. 1, 2018. $500.

Matthew A. Tayman, 22, Durham. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, July 31, 2018. $100.

Jeremy R. Gilley, 31, Seal Cove. Theft of services at Tremont, July 18, 2018. $250. Restitution $210.28.

Roger A. Grego, 30, Deer Isle. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Deer Isle, July 8, 2018. $450.

Joshua D. Wilbur, 33, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior at Ellsworth, Aug. 9, 2018. $500.

Curtis D. Knudsen Jr., 27, Sullivan. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, July 7, 2018. Dismissed.

Amy L. Brooks, 45, Milbridge. Operating vehicle without license at Hancock, July 21, 2018. $150.

Kimberly M. Knight, 32, Eastbrook. Operating vehicle without license-condition/restriction at Franklin, July 27, 2018. $150.

Alfred E. Lee, 60, Royersford, Pa. Fishing without valid license at Orland, Aug 7, 2018. $100.

Christopher Lee, 26, Royersford, Pa. Fishing without valid license at Orland, Aug. 7, 2018. $100.

David Allen, 17, Sullivan. Operating vehicle without license at Sullivan, June 13, 2018. $150.

Reagan R. Cote, 36, Bangor. Attaching false plates at Winter Harbor, July 21, 2018. $150.

William A. Grunwald, 55, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Aug. 26, 2018. $250.

Gregory M. Brown, 33, Sullivan. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, Aug. 22, 2018. $150.

Brandon R. Becker, 30, Ellsworth. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, Aug.16, 2018. $450.

Kaira E. Fox, 18, Old Town. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, June 30, 2018. $250.

Teagan T. White, 23, Bar Harbor. Operating after registration suspended at Bar Harbor, July 2, 2018. $200.

Christopher D. Chasse, 19, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 29, 2018. $250.

Amanda M. O’Rourke, 36, Trenton. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Sept. 14, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Jonathan James Smith, 37, Meadville, Pa. Fugitive from justice at Bar Harbor, Sept. 21, 2018. Fugitive from justice at Bar Harbor, Sept. 21, 2018.

Joshua D. Ring, 26, Sullivan. Failure to register vehicle at Sullivan, Aug. 15, 2018. $100.

Chadd E. Blanchard, 45, Surry. Attaching false plates at Trenton, Aug. 7, 2018. $100.

Dana Myrick, 30, Milbridge. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Sept. 25, 2018. $400. Jail 24 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Sept. 25, 2018. Jail 24 hours.

Kurtis P. Johnson, 38, Machiasport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, Sept. 26, 2018. $250.

Jamie L. Seeley, 46, Caribou. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, Sept. 26, 2018. Jail 24 hours.

Hunter Green Sechrist, 20, Charleston, N.C. Minor transporting liquor at Castine, Apr. 7, 2018. Dismissed.

Adrianne Graves, Hancock. Keeping unlicensed dog at Hancock, June 8, 2018. $100.

Garrett Soule, 18, Bucksport. Minor purchasing liquor at Bucksport, June 24, 2018. $200.

Raymond C. Garcia, 29, Deer Isle. Class I lobster and crab Fishing without license at Stonington, July 4, 2018. $500.

Mark Hager, 30, Robbinston. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Sullivan, June 16, 2018. Dismissed.

John R. Karst, 53, Lamoine. Disposal of offal; littering at Lamoine, May 1, 2018. $100.

Ellen J. Shapiro, 75, New York, N.Y. Operating without safety equipment at Tremont, June 17, 2018.

Jacob R. Keenan, 19, Blue Hill. Operating unregistered ATV at Blue Hill, June 15, 2018. $200.

Valarie M. Carpenter, 32, Surry. Use of drug paraphernalia at Surry, June 25, 2018. $300.

Rachel H. Fowler, 40, Sedgwick. Permitting operation of watercraft by another at Sedgwick, July 1, 2018. $100.

Matthew C. Semeraro, 32, Wayne, N.J. Operating without safety equipment at Sedgwick, July 1, 2018. $100.

Keith T. Dean, 58, Annandale, Va. Operating without safety equipment at Southwest Harbor, July 1, 2018. $100.

Travis Rhodes, 27, Stonington. Operating/permitting operation unregistered boat, priors at Stonington, July 4, 2018. $100.

Elwyn W. Hutchins, 72, Brooksville. Operating greater than headway speed at Sedgwick, July 1, 2018. $100.

Kevin M. Kunzig, 32, Wayne, N.J. Violation of watercraft rules at Sedgwick, July 1, 2018. $100.

Julia W. Thomas, 32, Bar Harbor. Operating without safety equipment at Mount Desert, July 7, 2018. $100.

Tiana Turner, 26, Mount Desert. Operating without safety equipment at Somesville, July 10, 2018. $100.

Eric Reynolds, 38, Hermon. Entering or causing a projectile to enter a place illegal at T3-ND, June 30, 2018. Dismissed.

Jeffrey D. Wairi, 24, Somerville Mass. Fishing without valid license at Somesville, July 16, 2018. $100.

Brian B. Le, 47, Harborside. Operating without safety equipment at Brooksville, July 21, 2018. $100.

Mathieu L. Seguin, 32, Jersey City, N.J. Operating without safety equipment at Orland, April 21, 2018. $100.

Marygean K. Storey, 45, Sullivan. Keeping unlicensed dog at Sullivan, Aug. 7, 2018. Dismissed. Failure to vaccinate dog against rabies at Sullivan, Aug. 7, 2018. Dismissed.

Peter Green, 41, Ellsworth. Operating without safety equipment at Ellsworth, July 31, 2018. $100.

Dustin A. Hardison, 34, Otis. Marine worm digging without license at Hancock, July 31, 2018. $150.

Georgia Lynn Connell, 19, Hancock. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Gouldsboro, July 14, 2018. $350.

Matthew B. Wilson, 29, Orrington. Operating without safety equipment at Otis, July 21, 2018. $100.

Bertrand Ringuette, 44, Lamoine. Operating personal watercraft without decal at T10-SD, Aug. 4, 2018. $100.

Kayden A. Beal, 18, Orland. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Ellsworth, July 18, 2018. $350.

Austin A. Smith, 20, Surry. Minor consuming liquor at Bucksport, Aug. 3, 2018. $200.

Abby Welch, 19, Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, Aug. 3, 2018. $200.

Mikayla M. Turner, 22, Old Town. Person under 21 years of age purchasing, using or possessing fireworks at T32-MD, July 8, 2018. $200.

Benjamin Treadwell, 15, Swan’s Island. Operating ATV on public way at Swan’s Island, July 24, 2018. $100.

Amy I. Henry, 50, New York, N.Y. Operating without safety equipment at Somesville, Aug. 2, 2018. $100.

Nathan A. Burke, 37, Hancock. Ice Fishing shack violation at Franklin, Aug. 14, 2018. $100.

Nicholas J. Boucher, 26, Old Town. Operating unregistered ATV at T40-MD, Sept. 1, 2018. $200.

Daniel Savoy, Sullivan. Keeping unlicensed dog at Sullivan, Sept. 5, 2017. $50. Allowing dog to be at large at Sullivan, Sept. 5, 2017. $50. Failure to vaccinate dog against rabies at Sullivan, Sept 5, 2017. $50, suspended $50.

Benjamin G. Berry, 19, Bangor. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Ellsworth, Aug. 11, 2018. $350.

Jay Clough, 56, Stonington. Violation of lobster crab fishing rule, Chapter 25 at Frenchboro, Aug. 19, 2018. $250.

Christopher R. Candage, 46, Bar Harbor. Untagged lobster traps, Chapter 25 at Frenchboro, July 5, 2018. $1,650.