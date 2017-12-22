Hancock County Court Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

James M. Davis, 45, Brewer. Operating after suspension at Ellsworth, Nov. 24, 2003. $200.

Christopher L. Griffin, 35, Orland. Criminal mischief at Bucksport, Feb. 15, 2008. $200. Restitution $572.

Isaac Eaton, 40, Deer Isle. Operating under the influence at Bar Harbor, April 18, 2013. $500. License suspended 90 days. Engaging in activities while suspended at Stonington, Oct. 30, 2013. $500.

Robert J. Bishop III, 39, Ellsworth. Failing to report at Ellsworth, Oct. 13, 2014. Jail eight days.

Steve Kane Jr., 26, Bucksport. Assault at Bucksport, May 23, 2015. Department of Corrections nine months, one day. Criminal trespass at Bucksport, June 17, 2017. Jail 30 days. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Bucksport, June 17, 2017. Jail 30 days.

Bridjit W. Smith, 27, Bar Harbor. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Calais, April 12, 2015. $400.

Neil T. Long, 24, Bar Harbor. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Bar Harbor, July 2, 2016. Jail five days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, July 2, 2016. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 20, 2016. $250. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 20, 2016. Jail 48 hours. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 11, 2016. Jail six months. Restitution $50. Theft by receiving stolen property, priors, at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 11, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 11, 2016. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, June 25, 2017. Jail six months. Restitution $500. Escape at Bar Harbor, June 25, 2017. Jail seven days. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, June 25, 2017. Jail seven days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, July 11, 2017. Jail 10 days. Failure to appear after bailed at Ellsworth, Aug. 16, 2016. Jail 20 days. Failure to appear in court on criminal summons at Ellsworth, Aug. 16, 2017. Jail 20 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug. 16, 2016. Jail 20 days. Possession of marijuana, up to 1¼ oz. at Bar Harbor, July 2, 2016. $350.

Shannon J. Faulkingham, 47, Tremont. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Tremont, June 25, 2016. $250. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, May 16, 2015. Jail three years, all but 90 days suspended. Probation two years. Restitution $8,448.13. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, May 16, 2015. Jail 30 days.

Clinton J. Weed, 52, Sedgwick. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior at Ellsworth, June 24, 2016. Dismissed. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Blue Hill, April 28, 2017. $250. Restitution $378.78.

Macy J. Miles, 23, Lamoine. Violating condition of release at Hancock, Aug. 30, 2016. Jail 364 days, all but 13 days suspended. Probation one year. Violating condition of release at Hancock, Aug. 30, 2016. Jail 364 days, all but 13 days suspended. Probation one year. Domestic violence assault, priors at Hancock, Aug. 29, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Hancock, Aug. 29, 2016. Jail 364 days, all but 13 days suspended. Probation one year.

Kathleen T. Prunier, 59, Trenton. Theft by deception at Trenton, July 12, 2014. Not guilty.

Homoair T. Peart, 42, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, Oct. 8, 2016. $1,000. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Aug. 7, 2017. Dismissed.

Richard J. Newbury III, 33, Blue Hill. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Orland, Dec. 17, 2016. $500. Jail 90 days.

Wayne Buchanan, 63, Southwest Harbor. Possessing sexually explicit material of minor under 12 at Southwest Harbor, Jan. 16, 2016. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended. Probation two years.

Cameron Faulkingham, 23, Northeast Harbor. Harassment by telephone at Northeast Harbor, Dec. 16, 2016. $250. Domestic violence assault at Northeast Harbor, July 25, 2017. Dismissed. Domestic violence terrorizing at Northeast Harbor, July 25, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Northeast Harbor, July 25, 2017. $300. Assault, no location given, Aug. 25, 2017. Unconditional discharge.

Federico F. Flores, 30, Harrington. Operating vehicle without license at Gouldsboro, Feb. 16, 2017. $150.

David M. Hudson, 33, Hancock. Operating after habitual offender revocation, two prior, at Hancock, March 5, 2017. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, March 5, 2017. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Hancock, March 5, 2017. Dismissed.

Richard J. Burne, 54, Kennebunkport. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Mount Desert, April 3, 2017. $1,000. Jail six months, all but 30 days suspended. Probation one year. License suspended three years. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Mount Desert, April 3, 2017. Violating condition of release at Trenton, July 29, 2017. Jail 72 hours. Violating condition of release at Trenton, July 29, 2017. Jail 72 hours.

Christopher J. Roskom, 27, Orland. Failure to register vehicle at Orland, April 17, 2017. $150.

Timothy D. Davis, 61, Winter Harbor. OUI (drugs or combo), one prior, at Gouldsboro, May 3, 2017. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, May 3, 2017. $250. Violating condition of release at Winter Harbor, May 15, 2017. $250, susp. $250. Fraudulently obtaining license or permit at Winter Harbor, Jan. 3, 2017. $250.

April M. Ashmore, 36, Orland. Unlawful possession of heroin at Bucksport, April 16, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, April 16, 2017. $400.

Patrick R. Harris, 27, Lagrange. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 17, 2017. Jail two days. Restitution $387.

Jeremy M. Beal, 25, Ellsworth. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, May 8, 2017. $575. Jail two days. License suspended 30 days.

James Jimmy Desmond, 49, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol) no test, one prior, at Ellsworth, May 20. 2017. $900. Jail 90 days. License suspended three years. Illegal possession of firearm at Ellsworth, May 31, 2017. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended. Probation two years. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 31, 2017. Dismissed.

Gregory Scott, 23, Falmouth. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, May 29, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, June 23, 2017. $250.

Jennifer G. Weigang, 52, Orono. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, May 29, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Cory Sargent, 35, Mariaville. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, May 27, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal attempt at Ellsworth, May 27, 2017. Dismissed.

Zachary Elkins, 26, Bass Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Mount Desert, May 27, 2017. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Mount Desert, May 27, 2017. $575. License suspended 30 days.

Jonathan E. Bellis, 37, Ellsworth. Possessing softshell clams less than 2 inches 10-20 percent at Ellsworth, May 17, 2017. $100.

James Patrick Desmond, 49, Ellsworth. Impersonating a public servant at Ellsworth, June 12, 2017. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Eastbrook, June 12, 2017. Jail 90 days. OUI (alcohol) no test, one prior, at Deer Isle, April 29, 2017. Dismissed. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Deer Isle, April 29, 2017. $700. Jail 364 days, all but 90 days suspended. Probation one year. License suspended three years. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Deer Isle, April 29, 2017. Jail 90 days. OUI (alcohol) no test, one prior, at Ellsworth, July 28, 2017. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 28, 2017. Jail 90 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 28, 2017. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions at Ellsworth, July 28, 2017. Jail 90 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 28, 2017. Dismissed.

Julie Arlene Nevells, 43, Sullivan. Assault at Sullivan, June 8, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Sullivan, June 8, 2017. Dismissed.

Christopher A. Robertson, 55, Otis. Domestic violence assault at Otis, May 30, 2017. Dismissed. Obstructing report of crime at Otis, May 30, 2017. Dismissed.

Dustin D. Manning, 22, Sullivan. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, June 16, 2017. Jail 48 hours. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Bar Harbor, June 16, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, June 16, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Zackary A. McGraw, 19, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 11, 2017. $600. License suspended 150 days. Transportation of drugs by minor at Ellsworth, June 11, 2017. Dismissed. Minor transporting liquor at Ellsworth, June 11, 2017. Dismissed.

Ryan T. Bickford Jr., 30, Winter Harbor. Fishing without valid license at Ellsworth, June 19, 2017. $100.

Bubba E. Nelson, 34, Summerdale, Ala. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 22, 2017. $750. License suspended 150 days.

Jennifer E. Kramp, 23, Tremont. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 28, 2017. $1,000. License suspended 150 days. Resitution $63.

Michael A. Richardson, 22, Tremont. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 28, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Jay F. Esprit, 31, Bucksport. Violating protection from abuse order at Bucksport, May 7, 2017. $350.

Abigale A. Kestner, 24, Southwest Harbor. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Mount Desert, July 4, 2017. $500. OUI (alcohol) at Mount Desert, July 4, 2017. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Nathan C. Tracy, 25, Surry. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 4, 2017. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, July 4, 2017. $250.

Dorian D. Cregg, 30, Bar Harbor. Assault at Bar Harbor, July 1, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, July 1, 2017. $100.

Luis Felipe Elorreaga, 39, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, July 9, 2017. Dismissed.

Forrest L. Grant, 49, Franklin. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Hancock, July 11, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Hancock, July 11, 2017. $400.

Alyssa D. Penney, 21, South Portland. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Southwest Harbor, July 14, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Southwest Harbor, July 14, 2017. Dismissed.

Patrick D. Faulkingham, 21, Bernard. Reckless conduct at Trenton, July 6, 2017. Dismissed.

Jacob M. Lovejoy, 35, Columbia. Operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, at Winter Harbor, July 19, 2017. $1,000. Department of Corrections 16 months. License suspended three years. Resitutuion $1,000. OUI (alcohol) no test, one prior, at Winter Harbor, July 19, 2017. $900, susp. $900. Department of Corrections nine months. Motor vehicle speeding 30-plus MPH over speed limit at Winter Harbor, July 19, 2017. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Winter Harbor, July 19, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Winter Harbor, July 19, 2017. Dismissed. Reckless conduct at Winter Harbor, July 19, 2017. Dismissed. Failure to stop, remain, provide information at Winter Harbor, July 19, 2017. Department of Corrections six months. Obstructing government administration at Winter Harbor, July 19, 2017. Department of Corrections nine months. Operating vehicle without license at Winter Harbor, July 19, 2017. Dismissed.

Zachary S. Hutchins, 25, Bucksport. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 21, 2017. Jail two days. Restituiton $130.

Dylan H. Knowlton, 23, Hancock. OUI (drugs or combo), one prior, at Bar Harbor, July 21, 2017. $700. Jail 14 days. License suspended three years. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, July 21, 2017. Jail two days.

Ashley F. Harper, 34, Ellsworth. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 31, 2017. $400. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 31, 2017. $400, susp. $400.

Benjamin M. Harrigan, 35, Surry. Driving to endanger at Winter Harbor, Aug. 10, 2017. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions at Winter Harbor, Aug. 10, 2017. Jail 24 hours.

Sherman Merchant II, 55, Gouldsboro. Criminal trespass at Gouldsboro, Aug. 9, 2017. $100.

William G. Barton, 31, Arcata, Calif. Domestic violence assault at Blue Hill, Aug. 27, 2017. Dismissed.

Shane R. Wood, 27, Deer Isle. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Little Deer Isle, July 14, 2017. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Little Deer Isle, July 14, 2017. $750.

Jared T. Bragg, 21, Ellsworth. Criminal trespass at Franklin July, 4, 2017. $500. Restitution $100. Criminal mischief at Franklin, July 4, 2017. Dismissed.

Matthew R. Meserve, 22, Lamoine. Criminal trespass at Franklin, July 4, 2017. $500. Restitution $100. Criminal mischief at Franklin, July 4, 2017. Dismissed.

Allison L. Meyer, 29, Otis. Fishing without valid license at Mariaville, Aug. 24, 2017. $100.

Richard Daniel Magoon, 29, Osborn. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Ellsworth, Sept. 4, 2017. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Sept. 4, 2017. Jail five days.

Nicholas B. Doolin, 20, Castine. Possessing revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraudulently altered license/ID card at Castine, Aug. 30, 2017. $200.

Connor McGill Lukkar, 27, Pensacola, Fla. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 18, 2017. $750, License suspended 150 days.

Kyle Burnett, 23, Abercorn. Rule violation, operating with false duty status at Dedham, July 3, 2017. $500.

Paul A. Stambach, 26, South Berwick. Fishing without valid license at Franklin, Aug. 26, 2017. $100.

Kyle L. Knowles, 26, Gouldsboro. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, Aug. 10, 2017. $250.

Keith J. Madore, 54, Trenton. Displaying false registration validation at Bar Harbor, May 23, 2017. $250.

Roger A. Sargent, 33, Sullivan. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Franklin, Aug. 28, 2017. $250. Failure to register vehicle at Franklin, Aug 28, 2017. $100.

Dwayne Alan Pinkham, 21, Holden. Operating vehicle without license at Franklin, Aug. 7, 2017. $150. Attaching false plates at Franklin, Aug. 7, 2017. $150.

Miranda Lee Berry, 23, Sullivan. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 19, 2017. $250.

Kayla M. Hutchinson, 30, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Ellsworth, July 31, 2017. $500. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 31, 2017. Dismissed.

Noah A. Wallace, 26, Penobscot. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Castine, Aug. 3, 2017. $250.

Jason W. Carney, 34, Eastbrook. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, Aug. 19, 2017. $500.

Clinton James Weed, 52, Sedgwick. Theft of services at Sedgwick, July 3. 2017. $250. Restitution $224.99.

Alberto Baldez Nieba, 38, Fort Worth, Texas. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 8, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, Oct. 8, 2017. $200, susp. $200.

Francisco Alex Martinez, 30, New York, N.Y. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 15, 2017. $500. Jail 48 hours. License suspended 150 days. Restitution $2,500. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Bar Harbor, Oct. 15, 2017. Jail 48 hours. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, Oct. 15, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Dustin D. Manning, 22, Sullivan. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Oct. 22, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Thomas Edmond Spittel, 44, Wilmington, Del. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Bar Harbor, Oct. 27, 2017. Dismissed. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 27, 2017. $500. Jail four days. License suspended 150 days.

Michael P. Babineau, 23, Searsport. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Franklin, Aug. 9, 2017. $100.

Scott C. King, 38, Winterport. Violate requirements for numbers, stickers at Franklin, Aug. 11, 2017. $100.

Ashley F. Harper, 34, Ellsworth. Use of drug paraphernalia at Bucksport, July 3, 2017. $300.

Ryan D. Morey, 29, Sedgwick. Untagged lobster traps, Chapter 25 at Stonington, Aug. 19, 2017. $650. Violation of American Shad requirement Chapter 44 at Stonington, Aug. 19, 2017. $250.

Rebecca A. Thompson, 41, Portland. Operating without safety equipment at Bar Harbor, Aug. 21, 2017. $100.

Jonathan L. Oliver, 34, Deer Isle. Violation of lobster crab fishing rule, Chapter 25 at Frenchboro, Aug. 22, 2017. $250.

Richard C. Robinson, 31, Little Deer Isle. Violation of lobster crap fishing rule, Chapter 25 at Swan’s Island, July 23, 2017. $250.

Alexis M. Pratt, 19, Bangor. Smoking in a moving vehicle with person less thatn 16 years of age at Bucksport, Aug. 12, 2017. $50.

Donald F. Law Jr., 74, Dover, Mass. Operating without safety equipment at Brooksville, Sept. 16, 2017. $100.

Cote J. Card, 24, Ellsworth. Failure to present ATV registration at Franklin, Sept. 4, 2017. $100. Entering or causing a projectile to enter a place illegally at Franklin, Sept. 4, 2017. $100.

Jeffrey Y. Breece, 29, Harborside. Operating without safety equipment at Brooksville, Sept. 16, 2017. $100.

Brian E. Cray, 27, Gardiner. Marine worm digging without license at Lamoine, Aug. 12, 2017. $150.

Steven W. Battis, 19, Franklin. Minor possessing liquor at Sullivan, Aug. 31, 2017. $250. Marijuana, personal use at Sullivan, Aug. 31, 2017. Dismissed.

Tyler Caven Heanssler, 28, Sedgwick. Violation of lobster crab fishing rule, Chapter 25 at Frenchboro, Aug. 6, 2017. $250.

Daniel J. Packer, 38, Orrington. Operating without safety equipment at Franklin, Aug. 26, 2017. $100.

Robert P. Youngblood, 26, Franklin. Operating unregistered ATV at Franklin, Sept. 3, 2017. $200.

David J. Smith, 49, Stonington. Commercial shellfishing without a license at Stonington, Aug. 5, 2017. $316.

Thomas V. Lange, 69, Bar Harbor. Operating without safety equipment at Sullivan, Aug. 26, 2017. $100.