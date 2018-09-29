Hancock County Court June 1 to June 30

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

June 1 to June 30

Joshua A. Smith, 35, Milford. Robbery at Trenton, Aug. 14, 2013. Jail six months, probation partially revoked, probation continues. Restitution $182.

Patrick Travis Beal, 37, Surry. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Brooklin, July 22, 2013. Jail six months, all but 60 days suspended, probation one year. Restitution $350.

Mark E. Lewis, 51, Bangor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Waltham, June 26, 2015. Department of Corrections two years, all but 90 days suspended, probation two years.

Michael C. Sigler, 27, Old Town. Domestic violence assault at Orland, Aug. 2, 2014. Jail 30 days. Domestic violence assault at Orland, Aug. 2, 2014. Jail 30 days. Domestic violence assault at Orland, Aug. 2, 2014. Jail 30 days. Endangering the welfare of a child at Orland, Aug. 2 2014. Dismissed. Endangering the welfare of a child at Orland, Aug. 2, 2014. Dismissed. Endangering the welfare of a child at Orland, Aug. 2, 2014. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Orland, Aug. 2, 2014. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Orland, Aug. 2, 2014. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Orland, Aug. 2, 2014. Dismissed.

Dominique Torrey, 24, Hancock. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Hancock, June 22, 2016. Jail 103 days, probation partially revoked.

Timothy Roberts, 33, Franklin. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Franklin, June 18, 2016. Dismissed. Attaching false plates at Franklin, June 18, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Franklin, June 18, 2016. Jail one day. Driving to endanger at Gouldsboro, Aug. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Gouldsboro, Aug. 4, 2016. Jail five days. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Gouldsboro, Aug. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Ellsworth, Aug. 3, 2016. Department of Corrections one year, all suspended, probation two years. Restitution $149.93. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Gouldsboro, Dec. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Attaching False plates at Gouldsboro, Dec. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Dec. 4, 2016. Jail 10 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Franklin, May 17, 2016. Dismissed. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Gouldsboro, Dec. 26, 2016. Department of Corrections one year, all but 30 days suspended, probation two years. Restitution $222.60. Negotiate a worthless instrument at Gouldsboro, Dec. 26, 2016. Department of Corrections 30 days. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Dec. 26, 2016. Department of Corrections 30 days. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Dec. 26, 2016. Department of Corrections 30 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Ellsworth, May 3, 2018. Jail 10 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 3, 2018. Jail 30 days. OUI (alcohol)- No Test at Hancock, May 19 2018. $500. Jail 10 days, license suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Hancock, May 19, 2018. Jail 30 days.

Lacretia Dieter, 22, Bangor. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, July 13, 2016. Jail 70 days. Restitution $120.

Brian M. Eaton, 26, Deer Isle. Burglary at Stonington, Sept. 21, 2016. Dismissed. Stealing drugs at Stonington, Sept. 21, 2016. $400. Department of Corrections, 364 days, all but 30 days suspended, probation one year. Restitution $335. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Stonington, Sept. 21, 2016. Dismissed. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Stonington, Sept. 21, 2016. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of schedule drug at Stonington, Sept. 21, 2016. Dismissed.

Robert T. Shea III, 52, Gouldsboro. Unlawful sexual contact at Gouldsboro, Feb. 9, 2014. Department of Corrections, six years, all but two years suspended, probation six years.

Lisa I. Harriman, 56, Mariaville. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, Nov. 19, 2012. Misuse of entrusted property at Hancock, Nov. 19, 2012.

William Pierce Kelly, 48, Ellsworth. Unlawful sexual touching, June 16, 2016. Department of Corrections 364 days, all but 21 days suspended, probation one year.

Jennifer Hennessy, 62, Deer Isle. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Orland, Dec. 4, 2016. Dismissed. Reckless conduct at Orland, Dec. 4, 2016. $750.

Alan Walton, 33, Seal Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, Jan. 28, 2017. Department of Corrections 12 months. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Bar Harbor, Jan. 28, 2017. Jail six months. Robbery at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Dismissed. Aggravated assault at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault, prior DV, at Bar Harbor, June 27. 2017. Dismissed. Eluding an officer at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Department of Corrections 24 months, all but 17 months suspended, probation two years. Restitution $5,503. Reckless conduct at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Department of Corrections 24 months, all but 17 months suspended, probation two years. Criminal threatening with dangerous weapon at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Department of Corrections 24 months, all but 17 months suspended, probation two years. Restitution $5,503. Stealing drugs at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Dismissed. Illegal possession of firearm at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Department of Corrections 12 months. Terrorizing at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Jail six months. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Jail six months. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, bodily injury at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Jail six months, all suspended. Criminal threatening at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Jail six months. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Jail six months. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Jail six months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Jail six months. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2017. Burglary at Trenton, Jan 27, 2017. Department of Corrections 12 months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Jan. 27, 2017. Jail six months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Trenton, Jan. 27, 2017. Jail six months. Creating a police standoff at Gouldsboro, June 27, 2017.

Omar Gerardo Mejia, 34, Belfast. Failing to report at Ellsworth, Jan. 15, 2017. Jail five days.

Zoltan Croll, 62, Cherryfield. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, March 16, 2017. Jail 60 days, all but one day suspended, probation one year.

Arthur W. Herbest IV, 24, Southwest Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, May 7, 2017. Jail 90 days, all suspended, probation one year. Criminal restraint at Bucksport, May 7, 2017. Unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release at Orland, Sept. 16, 2017. Dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Orland, Sept. 16, 2017. $450.

Amanda Bennett, 38, Glenburn. False public alarm or report at Ellsworth, May 13, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Nicholas Johnson, 34, Sullivan. Engaging in activities while suspended at Sullivan, June 20, 2017. $500.

Shannon Lee Wass, 43, Southwest Harbor. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Southwest Harbor, July 14, 2017. $400. Unlawful possession of heroin at Southwest Harbor, July 14, 2017. $400. Jail 30 days.

Dylan M. Hersey, 22, Waterville. OUI (alcohol) at Mount Desert, Aug. 11, 2017. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Mount Desert, Aug. 11, 2017. $575 License suspended 150 days.

Ronald George Brown, 62, Sullivan. Theft by receiving stolen property at Lamoine, July 26, 2017. Dismissed. Displaying fictitious vehicle certificate at Lamoine, July 26, 2017. Jail 48 hours.

Andrew Paul Sandstrom, 41, Winter Harbor. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Gouldsboro, Aug. 24, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Gouldsboro, Aug. 24, 2017. $400. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Birch Harbor, Aug. 27, 2017. $150.

George Shafranov, 52, Guilford, Conn. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, July 21, 2017. Dismissed.

Yves Mugisha, 36, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 9, 2017.

Kevin Clough 53, Stonington. Failure to pay tax or file return at Stonington, April 18, 2012. Failure to pay tax or file return at Stonington, April 17, 2013. Failure to pay tax or file return at Stonington, April 16, 2014. Failure to pay tax or file return at Stonington, April 16, 2015. Failure to pay tax or file return at Stonington, April 20, 2016. Failure to pay tax or file return at Stonington, April 18, 2012. Failure to pay tax or file return at Stonington, April 17, 2013. Failure to pay tax or file return at Stonington, April 16, 2014. Failure to pay tax or file return at Stonington, April 16, 2015. Failure to pay tax or file return at Stonington, April 20, 2016.

Lacretia Dieter, 22, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Little Deer Isle, Sept. 17, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Sullivan, Feb. 17, 2018. Unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release in Sullivan, Feb. 17, 2018. Unconditional discharge.

Richard F. Musson, 56, Clifton. Criminal threatening at Great Pond, Aug 18, 2017. $500. Failure to operate watercraft at prudent speed at Great Pond, Aug 18, 2017. Operating/permitting operation unregistered motorboat at Great Pond, Aug 18, 2017. Dismissed.

Robert Ernest Power Jr., 39, Surry. Stealing drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 18, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Oct. 18, 2017. $400. Jail 72 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 5, 2018. Jail 72 hours. Use of drug paraphernalia at Ellsworth, Oct 18, 2017. $100.

Timothy A. Buell, 31, Bar Harbor. Gross sexual assault at Bar Harbor, Sept. 9, 2017. Dismissed.

Monique M. Brown, 52, Castine. OUI (Alcohol) at Bucksport, Oct 17, 2017. $750. License suspended 150 days.

Jesse James Davis, 27, Boothbay Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked- OUI at Verona Island, Sept. 1, 2017. $600. Jail seven days. Permitting attachment of false plates at Verona Island, Sept. 1, 2017. Jail seven days. Failure to register vehicle at Verona Island, Sept. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Verona Island, Sept. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Verona Island, Sept. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Orland, Dec. 31, 2017. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Orland, Dec. 31, 2017. Jail 15 days. Violating condition of release at Orland, Dec. 31, 2017. Jail 15 days. Violating condition of release at Verona Island, Jan. 1, 2018. Dismissed.

Ethan Allen Tayor, 27, Winter Harbor. Obstructing government administration at Gouldsboro, Oct. 24, 2017. $500.

Russell McAninish Scott, 47, Ellsworth. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2017. $400 Department of Corrections five years, probation three years. Restitution $960. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of cocaine base at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2017. $400. Department of Corrections nine months. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of cocaine at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2017. Dismissed. Aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2017. Dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property at Ellsworth, Oct. 24, 2017.

Melinda E. Rice Schoon, 51, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 2, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Bobbi Jo Lowell, 46, Southwest Harbor. OUI (drugs or combo) at Mount Desert, Nov. 13, 2017.

Corey Scott Reynolds, 45, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, Nov. 20, 2017. Dismissed. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Ellsworth, Nov. 20, 2017. Dismissed. Domestic violence terrorizing at Ellsworth, Nov. 20, 2017. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Ellsworth, Nov. 20, 2017. Jail 90 days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, Nov. 20, 2017. Jail 90 days.

Marc D. Calcia, 52, Sorrento. Reckless conduct at Sorrento, Nov. 4, 2017. Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation one year. Restitution $364.67.

Dwight A. Norwood, 54, Ellsworth. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 26, 2017. $400. Department of Corrections three years, all but 10 months suspended, probation three years. Restitution $585. Unlawful possession of cocaine base, priors, at Ellsworth, Oct. 26, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of cocaine base at Ellsworth, Oct 26, 2017. Unlawful possession of heroin at Ellsworth, Oct. 26, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of heroin, priors, at Ellsworth, Oct. 26, 2017.

Jacob R. Bryant, 32, Trenton. Aggravated assault at Trenton, Dec. 8, 2017. Domestic violence assault at Trenton, Dec. 8, 2017.

Shane Jacobs, 31, Bucksport. Aggravated operate meth laboratory-residence at Bucksport, Dec. 13, 2017. Dismissed. Operating meth laboratory at Bucksport, Dec. 13, 2017. Department of Corrections one year. Restitution $2181.22. Reckless conduct at Bucksport, Dec. 11, 2017. Dismissed.

Jeffrey E. Russell, 37, Bass Harbor. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Tremont, Dec. 20, 2017. Dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled at Bar Harbor, Dec. 7, 2017. Dismissed.

Tyler L. Dennett, 36, Dedham. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, Nov. 3, 2017. Department of Corrections 18 months.

Robert J. Vachon, 58, Orrington. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, Jan. 20, 2018. Jail seven months 15 days, probation partially revoked.

Jessie D. Seavey, 32, Trenton. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Jan. 18, 2018. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, March 18, 2018. $500. Jail four days. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Ellsworth, March 18, 2018. $600. Jail seven days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 18, 2018. Jail two days.

Jessie Michaela Ferguson, 35, Harrington. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, Jan. 28, 2018. $850. License suspended 150 days. Restitution $520. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Ellsworth, Jan. 28, 2018. Dismissed.

Sulzer Jasper Benson, 22, Surry. OUI (alcohol) at Blue Hill, Nov. 25, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Kristoffer T. Hansen, 33, Centerville. Endangering the welfare of a child at Southwest Harbor, Dec. 29, 2017. Dismissed.

Christopher C. Seavey, 35, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Dec. 11, 2017. Jail 10 days. Restitution $70.94.

Tara Lee Russell, 47, Bar Harbor. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Bar Harbor, Feb. 2, 2018. $300. Restitution $70. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, March 2, 2018. $150.

Devan M. Bridges, 28, Bucksport. Violating condition of release at Verona Island, Feb. 13, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Walter Dreyer Binger, 34, Brooklin. OUI (alcohol) at Bucksport, Feb. 10, 2018. $1,000.

Gilbert I. Ogden Jr., 36, Hancock. Visual sexual aggression against a child at Eddington, Sept. 23, 2015. Jail 364 days, all but 15 days suspended, probation two years. Restitution $150.

Steven D. Colby, 55, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, Jan. 18, 2018. $250.

Adam S. Rafferty, 27, Blue Hill. Domestic violence assault at Surry, Feb. 21, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Surry, Feb. 21, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Casey Lynn Meyers, 38, Sullivan. Domestic violence assault at Winter Harbor, Feb. 27, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Winter Harbor, Feb. 27, 2018. Dismissed. Assault at Winter Harbor, March 27, 2018. $300. Violating condition of release at Winter Harbor, April 6, 2018. $150.

Jacqueline Mary Gordon, 65, Ellsworth. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Ellsworth, March 11, 2018. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, March 11, 2018. $250.

Conrad W. Alt IV, 32, Pittsfield. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Ellsworth, Feb. 2, 2018. $150.

Mustafa H. Alshuwaili, 25, Ellsworth. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 17, 2018. Jail 24 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 28, 2018. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 4, 2018. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 24, 2018. Jail 30 days. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, May 2, 2018. Jail 30 days. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Ellsworth, May 2, 2018. Jail 30 days. Domestic violence terrorizing at Ellsworth, May 2, 2018. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 2, 2018. Jail 30 days.

Domenick James Barnes, 32, Trenton. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, March 19, 2018. Jail five days. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, Feb 19, 2018. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, March 5, 2018. Jail two days.

Darrell W. Dolliver, 48, Bangor. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, March 17, 2018. $400. Jail two days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, March 17, 2018. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, March 17, 2018. Dismissed.

Alexandra Jordan Harris, 33, Trenton. Failing to report at Ellsworth, Jan. 18, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Mickey Manning, 27, Franklin. Criminal mischief at Hancock, Jan 18, 2018. Fine $250.

Delbert A. Ross, 67, St. John. Driving to endanger at Amherst, Feb. 7, 2018. $575. License suspended 30 days.

Alexandra Gordan McComiskey, 27, Eastbrook. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Ellsworth, March 26, 2018. $500. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, March 26, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 26, 2018. Jail 48 hours. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Ellsworth, April 16, 2018. $500. Jail 48 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 16, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Emily Tracey, 18, Bucksport. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, March 30, 2018. $400. Use of drug paraphernalia at Bucksport, March 30, 2018. Dismissed.

Daniel Haggard Dunn Jr., 35, Ellsworth. Criminal threatening at Ellsworth, March 30, 2018. Jail 48 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 23, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Christopher Neal Lemoine, 33, Swan’s Island. Unlawful possession of heroin, priors, at Dedham, April 2, 2018. Dismissed.

Stephanie Ann Roberts, 29, Hancock. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, Feb. 25, 2018. $500.

Leslie F. Ricker, 57, Northeast Harbor. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Ellsworth, Feb. 11, 2018. Dismissed.

Darryl J. Nicholas II, 40, Indian Township. Elver fishing by resident one device without license at Birch Harbor, March 31, 2018. $2,000.

Eric Moores, 51, Milbridge. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Jan 12, 2018.

Kenneth Morey, 57, Deer Isle. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Swan’s Island, March 23, 2018. $250.

Ronald C. Caselden, 49, South Portland. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Bar Harbor, Feb. 26, 2018. $500.

James Allan Huntley, 38, Machias. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 12, 2018. $500.

Scott M. Beaudreault, 35, Lamoine. Operating after habitual offender revocation, two prior, at Bar Harbor, Feb. 26, 2018. Dismissed. Displaying false registration validation at Bar Harbor, Feb. 26, 2018. Failure to register vehicle at Bar Harbor, Feb. 26, 2018. Dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Bar Harbor, Feb. 26, 2018.

Brian L. McLaughlin, 30, Southwest Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Mount Desert, March 4, 2018. $500.

Joel Evan Marceau, 55, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, April 12, 2018. Department of Corrections, nine months, one day. Restitution $15.87.

John D. Larson, 57, Stonington. OUI (alcohol) at Deer Isle, April 2, 2018. $700. Jail two days. License suspended three years. Motor vehicle speeding: 30 + MPH over speed limit at Sedgwick, Feb. 2, 2018. Jail two days.

Keith Wedge, 33, Seal Cove. OUI (alcohol) at Tremont, Dec 20, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Deborah J. Cady, 59, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, April 8, 2018. $500. Jail 72 hours. License suspended 150 days.

Timothy Norman Perkins, 56, Blue Hill. OUI (alcohol), two priors, at Mount Desert.

Jennifer Gail Thurston, 26, Trenton. OUI (alcohol), two priors, at Ellsworth, April 17, 2018. $1,100. Jail 45 days, license suspended six years.

Cote L. Choneska, 38, Veazie. Elver fishing by resident one device without license at Penobscot, March 31, 2018. $2,000. Elver fishing by resident one device without license at Mount Desert, April 12, 2018. $2,000.

Ross Andrew Kennedy, 27, Veazie. Criminal trespass at Ellsworth, April 13, 2018. $200.

Coral Anne-Marie Bubel, 19, Surry, Failing to stop for officer at Orland, April 13, 2018. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Orland, April 13, 2018. $150. Attaching false plates at Orland, April 13, 2018. $350. Failure to register vehicle at Orland, April 13, 2018. Dismissed.

Mari Louise Buckley, 44, Franklin. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, April 15, 2018. Dismissed.

Michael E. Beckett, 39, Orland. Possessing baitfish for resale without license at Orland, Feb. 11, 2018. $100.

Tyler Scott Foss. 28, Stonington. OUI (alcohol), prior, at Stonington, April 18 2018. $700. Jail seven days, license suspended three years.

Jasmine S. Bernal, 28, Brooksvile. OUI (alcohol) at Blue Hill, April 19, 2018. $500. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days.

Dylan Rahschulte, 46, Eastbrook. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, Feb. 19, 2018. $500. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days.

Ralph Hanscom, 49, Verona Island. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Verona Island, March 10, 2018. $500. Unlawful possession of schedule drug at Verona Island, March 10, 2018. $400. Operating vehicle without license at Verona Island, March 10, 2018. Dismissed.

Dana Keith Cloukey, 34, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Ellsworth, April 2, 2018. $600. Jail seven days.

William Kepner, 37, Orland. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 16, 2018. Jail two days.

Nicholaus D. Beaulieu, 34, Swanville. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Bucksport, April 22, 2018. $450.

Logan S. Lawson, 28, Southwest Harbor. Permitting attachment of false plates at Southwest Harbor, April 18, 2018. $100. Failure to register vehicle at Southwest Harbor, April 18, 2018. Dismissed.

Chaz M. Philbrick, 29, Lamoine. Attaching false plates at Waltham, April 14, 2018. $180.

Jessica A. Grindle, 37, Bucksport. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Bucksport, April 7, 2018. $400. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, April 7, 2018. Dismissed. Assault at Bucksport, May 30, 2018. Jail two days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bucksport, May 30, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, May 30, 2018. Jail two days.

Jacob C. Bennett, 25, Surry. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, April 25, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Anthony M. Best, 60, Princeton. Method of elver fishing; limits on gear at Franklin, April 12, 2018. $250.

Troy D. Beal, 45, Cherryfield. OUI (alcohol) at Hancock, April 30, 2018. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Bradley W. Walls, 43, Mount Desert. Domestic violence assault at Mount Desert, May 1, 2018. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Mount Desert, May 1, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Mount Desert. $300. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Mount Desert, May 1, 2018. $300.

Daniel C. Norcross, 39, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, April 27, 2018. $500. Jail two days. License suspended 150 days.

Hunter Jacob Lurvey, 26, Franklin. Domestic violence assault at Franklin, April 28, 2018. Dismissed. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Franklin, April 28, 2018. Driving to endanger at Franklin, April 28, 2018. $575. Jail two days. License suspended 30 days. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Franklin, April 28, 2018.

David Noble, 38, Dedham. Stalking-serious inconvenience/emotional distress, prior, at Ellsworth, May 2, 2018. Dismissed. Violating protective order at Ellsworth, May 2, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 2, 2018. Dismissed. Terrorizing at Ellsworth, May 2, 2018. Dismissed.

Alison Nicole Harriman, 38, Orland. Operating after registration suspended at Bucksport, April 24, 2018. $50.

Ashley Bragg, 29, Ellsworth. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, May 6, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, May 6, 2018. Jail two days. Disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place at Ellsworth, May 6, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, May 7, 2018.

Derek Grass, 27, Ellsworth. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, April 5, 2018. $250.

Roshan A. Luick, 20, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, March 31, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days. Operating vehicle without license-conditional/restriction at Bar Harbor, May 31, 2018. Dismissed.

Timothy Nielsen Unger, 41, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, May 26, 2018. $500. Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, May 26, 2018. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, May 26, 2018. Jail 48 hours. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, May 26, 2018. Dismissed.

Joel Evan Marceau, 55, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, April 3, 2018. Department of Corrections nine months one day. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, April 9, 2018. Department of Corrections nine months one day, restitution $49.67.

Leah Y. Stevens, 30. Forgery at Ellsworth, Jan 22, 2018. $250.

Jarrod D. Jordan, 23, Gouldsboro. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, April 19, 2018. $250.

Michael Stevens Brimhall, 32, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol)-no test at Ellsworth, May 3, 2018. $600 Jail 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Kevin Michael Guptill, 34, Eastbrook. Unlawful possession of schedule at Winter Harbor, May 17, 2018. Dismissed.

Mitchell S. Farren, 32, Ellsworth. Shooting firearm, bow and arrow or crossbow over way at Sullivan, May 9, 2018. $200.

Robert B. Tinney, 61, East Orland. Reckless conduct at Orland, May 20, 2018. Dismissed. Reckless conduct at Orland, May 20, 2018. Jail 10 days.

Harpreet Sandhu, 21, Bangor. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, May 7, 2018. $450.

Jarret A. Hrigora, 39, Blue Hill. Operating vehicle without license at Blue Hill, Feb 23, 2018. $150.

Ronald Pinkham, 39, Franklin. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Hancock, March 25, 2018. $400.

Allison Richardson, 24, Marshfield. Failure to register vehicle at Hancock, April 27, 2018. $100.

Edward Orchanian Jr., 54, Waltham. Hunting wild turkey in violation of rules at Castine May 21, 2018. $100.

Matthew Warren Curtis, 20, Lamoine. False registration of deer at Gouldsboro, Nov 15 2017. $200.

Melanie R. Pinkham, 24, 2018. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Lamoine, May 5, 2018. $150.

Zachariah McCarthy, 24, Penobscot. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Blue Hill, April 13, 2018. $250.

Richard E. Guptill, 52, Addison. Operating vehicle without license at Gouldsboro, April 24, 2018. $150.

Brian W. Cummings, 51, Steuben. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Gouldsboro, May 1, 2018. $500.

James K. Tweedie, 37, Brooklyn, N.Y. Permitting unlawful use at Southwest Harbor, May 10, 2018. $150.

Brittney Herbest, 19, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license at Waltham, April 24, 2018. $150.

William O. Andrews, 43, Sullivan. Failure to register vehicle at Winter Harbor, April 24, 2018. $100.

Thomas C. Lacrosse, 33, Ellsworth. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Ellsworth, May 30, 2018. $400.

Harold Leslie Pottle II, 43, Sullivan. Failing to report at Ellsworth, March 16, 2018. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, March 16, 2018. Jail two days.

Lillian J. French, 61, Penobscot. Fishing without valid license at Penobscot, May 14, 2018. $100.

Steven R. Dascoli, 52, Lynn, Mass. Operating after registration suspended at Bar Harbor, March 30, 2018. $100.

Matthew J. Elhajj, 26, Winterport. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Bucksport, May 22, 2018. $500.

Tammy Rolfe, 48, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, May 29, 2018. $250.

Sarah Johnson, 22, Webster, Mass. Attaching false plates at Bucksport, May 21, 2018. $150.

Alyssa Orestis, 32, Searsport. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, May 6, 2018. $150. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, May 6, 2018. Dismissed.

Donna L. Lushbaugh, 48, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 17, 2018. $250.

Barry D. Raymond II, 40, Trenton. Criminal mischief at Ellsworth, April 22, 2018. Jail 24 hours, restitution $360.

Damian J. Spelas, 34, Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, May 22, 2018. $100.

Kyle E. Morrios, 20, Plymouth. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, May 11, 2018. $250.

Austin C. Day, 24, Eastbrook. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 17, 2018. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, May 17, 2018. Dismissed.

Jeffery S. Troger, 43, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, May 16, 2018. $250, restitution $16.49.

Montana J. Gagne, 18, Augusta. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Bar Harbor, April 7, 2018. $450.

Craig A. Golden, 34, Lamoine. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, March 31, 2018. $100.

Brian E. Wood, 27, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 17, 2018. $250. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bar Harbor, May 3, 2018. $250.

Matthew G. Manchester, 43, Bar Harbor. Operating vehicle without license-condition/restriction at Bar Harbor, March 31, 2018. $150.

Francis G. Duffy, 58, Natick, Mass. Fishing without valid license at Mount Desert, May 26, 2018. $100.

Robert Gordon Doane, 37, Holliday, Fla. Terrorizing at Bar Harbor, June 18, 2018. Jail two days. Terrorizing at Bar Harbor, June 18, 2018. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, June 18, 2018. Jail two days.

Michael A. Luchini, 33, Ellsworth. Violating condition of release at Surry, June 25, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Cooper S. Henderson, 20, Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, Oct 15, 2017. Dismissed.

Charles R. Cochrane, 56, Deer Isle. Violation protected resources, Chapter 75 at Stonington, Feb. 21, 2018. $250.

Baren Yurchick, 35, Sedgwick. Untagged lobster traps, Chapter 25 at Frenchboro, Feb. 19, 2017. $5,000.

Clifford A. Seavey, 45, Milbridge. Marine worm digging without license at Lamoine. $150.

Sierra B. McMillan, 20, Lamoine. Minor transporting liquor at Southwest Harbor, March 30, 2018. License suspended 30 days. Transportation of drugs by minor at Southwest Harbor, March 30, 2018. License suspended 30 days.

Grant M. Joyce, 34, Swan’s Island. Violation of gear rule, Chapter 75 at Swan’s Island, March 10, 2018. $250.

Dale Stockbridge Jr., 58, Swan’s Island. Violation of gear rule, Chapter 75 at Swan’s Island, March 10, 2018. $250.

Michael A. Daris, 26, Gouldsboro. Operating ATV on public way at Gouldsboro, March 11, 2018. Dismissed.

Daniel J. Cox, 23, Ellsworth. Commercial shellfishing without a license, 1st at Castine, March 29, 2018. $316.

Timothy J. Cox, 46, Ellsworth. Commercial shellfishing without a license, 1st at Castine. June 5, 2018. $316.

Alexander J. Neill, 23, Augusta. Commercial shellfishing without a license, 1st at Castine. $316.

Susan Marie Ruffner, 49, Gouldsboro. Keeping unlicensed dog at Gouldsboro, April 5, 2018. $50.

Delwin Faulkingham, 48, Southwest Harbor. Violation of gear rule, Chapter 75 at Southwest Harbor, March 10, 2018. $250.

Jacob P. Richardson, 20, Hancock. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Hancock, Feb 21, 2018. $350. Minor possessing liquor at Hancock, Feb 21, 2018. $200.

Emily Tracey, 18, Bucksport. Use of drug paraphernalia at Bucksport, March 30, 2018. Dismissed.

Robert J. McGuire, 26, Blue Hill. Operating/permitting to operate no ID/validation displayed at Sedgwick, April 12, 2018. $100.

Douglas Young, 58, Eastbrook. Violation of smelt rule, Chapter 40 at T7-SD, April 29, 2018. $150.

William M. Laverdiere Jr. 20, Hancock. Minor transporting liquor at Ellsworth, March 30, 2018. License suspended 30 days.

Roshan A. Luick, 20, Bar Harbor. Minor transporting liquor at Bar Harbor, March 31, 2018. Dismissed. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Bar Harbor, March 31, 2018. Dismissed.

Mickey Phippen, 56, Hancock. Violation protected resources, Chapter 75 at Mount Desert. $250.

David J. Grant, 36, Columbia. Use of drug paraphernalia at Bucksport, April 20, 2018. $300.

Britt R. Harmon, 33, Brooksville. Failing to produce permit at Brooksville, April 12, 2018. $100.

Whitney S. Landon IV, 63, Brooksville. Failing to produce permit at Brooksville, April 23, 2018. $50.

Jeremy J. Holmes, 22, Gouldsboro. Violation of gear rule, Chapter 75 at Winter Harbor, Feb 26, 2018. $250.

Solomon Isaac Drew, 19, East Orland. Marijuana: Under 21 years of age at Orland, Feb 1, 2018. $350.

Keith French, 39, Bucksport. Allowing dog to be at large at Bucksport, May 23, 2018. $50.

Peyton Matthew Cole, 18, Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, April 19, 2018. Dismissed.

Christopher Paul Barnes, 18, Mariaville. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, April 19, 2018. Dismissed.

Adrianne Graves, no age given, Hancock. Keeping unlicensed dog at Hancock, June 8, 2018. $100.

David Klausmeyer, 59, Ellsworth. Operating without safety equipment at Orland, June 1, 2018. $100.

Tony Nevells Jr., 18, Deer Isle. Operating ATV on public way at Stonington, May 2, 2018. $100.