Hancock County Court Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

Joshua B. King, 33, Searsport. Possessing softshell clams less than 2 inch – 20 percent at Brooksville, Sept. 18, 2012. $300. Possessing softshell clams less than 2 inch – 20 percent at Brooksville, Sept. 23, 2012. $300.

Jon D. Burns, 55, Bucksport. Domestic violence assault at Bucksport, Jan. 4, 2013. Jail 14 days.

Melissa Lynn Valzania, 41, Ellsworth. Unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Aug. 7, 2015. Jail six months, probation partially revoked.

Bruce Lounder, 40, Hancock. Domestic violence assault, priors DV, at Hancock, Dec. 3, 2015. Department of Corrections four years, all but 12 months suspended, probation four years.

Jill K. Jones Carter, 39, Penobscot. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, Sept. 7, 2016. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, Sept. 7, 2016. $575. License suspended 30 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Orland, Nov. 29, 2017. Dismissed.

Thomas Richardson, 31, Greene. Operating meth laboratory at Ellsworth, Oct. 17, 2016. Androscoggin County Jail 20 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Adam Watras, 61, Northeast Harbor. Criminal trespass at Mount Desert, Oct. 10, 2016. $75.

Francis K. Spinazola, 56, Castine. Manslaughter at Castine, Nov. 19, 2016. $500. Department of Corrections five years, all but 18 months suspended, probation four years. OUI (alcohol) – death, at Castine, Nov. 19, 2016. Dismissed. OUI (alcohol) at Castine, Nov. 19, 2016. Jail 30 days.

Ryan Grindle, 22, Prospect. Criminal mischief at Bucksport, March 18, 2017. $400.

Amanda F. Gallant, 36, Trenton. Assault at Bar Harbor, May 20, 2017. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, May 20, 2017. $300.

Leonard M. May II, 36, Swan’s Island. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Swan’s Island, Feb. 1, 2017. Dismissed.

James Patrick Desmond, 50, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, at Deer Isle, April 29, 2017. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Deer Isle, April 29, 2017. Jail 21 days. Operating vehicle without license – conditional/restricted, at Deer Isle, April 29, 2017. Jail 90 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug. 7, 2018. Jail 21 days.

Linda J. Thurlow, 67, Penobscot. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 11, 2017. $1,000, susp. $1,000.

Jeremy S. Eaton, 44, Deer Isle. Aggravated assault at Deer Isle, July 2, 2017. Assault at Deer Isle, July 2, 2017.

Elizabeth A. Clifford, 29, Bangor. Burglary at Swan’s Island, Aug. 22, 2016. Department of Corrections one year. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Swan’s Island, Aug. 22, 2016. Jail 30 days, restitution $331.45.

Sylvia C. Caldwell, 23, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 25, 2017. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Kevin Donald Wiseman, 32, Ellsworth. Trafficking in prison contraband at Ellsworth, Sept. 13, 2017. Jail 30 days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, Aug. 25, 2017. Jail 30 days. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Blue Hill, May 2, 2018. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Blue Hill, May 2, 2018. Jail 30 days.

Jessica E. Sinclair, 32, Rockland. Trafficking in prison contraband at Ellsworth, Sept. 12, 2017. Jail nine months. Trafficking in prison contraband at Ellsworth, Sept. 12, 2017. Jail nine months. Criminal conspiracy at Ellsworth, Sept. 12, 2017. Jail nine months.

Jamie D. Moore, 25, Sedgwick. Aggravated assault at Sedgwick, Oct. 22, 2017. Dismissed. Aggravated assault at Sedgwick, Oct. 22, 2017. Department of Corrections three years, all but 256 days suspended, probation three years, restitution $2,000. Domestic violence assault at Sedgwick, Oct. 22, 2017. Dismissed. Aggravated criminal mischief at Sedgwick, Oct. 22, 2017. Jail 256 days, restitution $7,480. Criminal mischief at Sedgwick, Oct. 22, 2017. Dismissed.

Peter Hass, 55, Boucherville. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bar Harbor, Aug. 28, 2017. $250. Restitution $10.

Dennis L. Knox, 57, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Sept. 4, 2017. $250, susp. $250. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Bucksport, Sept. 3, 2017. $250.

Jake M. White, 33, Trenton. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 28, 2017. $650. License suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Benton, May 4, 2018. $600. Jail seven days, license suspended one year.

Matthew J. Musumano, 35, Waterbury, Conn. Eluding an officer at Ellsworth, Sept. 1, 2017. Dismissed. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, Sept. 1, 2017. $500. Jail nine months, all but 30 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended 150 days. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, Sept. 1, 2017. Jail 30 days. Failing to stop for officer at Ellsworth, Sept. 1, 2017. Jail 30 days.

Joshua Lee Curtis, 32, Hudson. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 13, 2017. Department of Corrections nine months one day, all but 30 days suspended, probation one year six months.

Dustin M. Freeman, 25, Orland. OUI (alcohol) at Bucksport, $850. License suspended 150 days.

Alan M. Spear, 53, Holden. Unlawful use of migratory game birds-hunt at Orland, Oct. 6, 2017. $100.

Danny Earl Goodrich, 18, Ellsworth. Night hunting at Lamoine, Nov. 24, 2017. $1,000. Jail six days. Use of artificial light to illuminate wild animals at Lamoine, Nov. 24, 2017. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Surry, Nov. 30, 2017. Jail three days. Violating condition of release at Surry, Dec. 4, 2017. Jail three days. Theft by receiving stolen property at Surry, Nov. 30, 2017. Jail three days. Hunting or possessing deer during closed season at Surry, Oct. 1, 2017. $1,000. Jail six days, restitution $1,500. Hunting or possessing deer during closed season at Surry, Oct. 1, 2017. $1,000, susp. $1,000. Jail three days. Shooting firearm, bow and arrow or crossbow over way at Surry, Oct. 28, 2017. $200. Unconditional discharge. Shooting from motor vehicle or motorboat at Surry, Oct. 28, 2017. Unconditional discharge. Night hunting at Surry, Nov. 14, 2017. $1,000, susp. $1,000. Jail three days. Exceeding bag limit on deer at Surry, Nov. 14, 2017. $1,000, susp. $1,000. Jail three days. Night hunting at Surry, Nov. 17, 2018. Dismissed. False registration of deer at Surry, Nov. 8, 2017. Dismissed. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Surry, Dec. 4, 2017. Dismissed. Use of drug paraphernalia at Surry, Dec. 4, 2017. Dismissed. Minor possessing liquor at Surry, Nov. 30, 2017. Dismissed. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Surry, Nov. 30, 2017. Dismissed. Illegal transportation of animal or bird at Lamoine, Nov. 14, 2017. $100. Illegal transportation of animal or bird at Lamoine, Nov. 14, 2017. Dismissed.

Michael L. Smith, 25, Southwest Harbor. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 16, 2017.

Edward C. Becker, 38, Fairfield. Night hunting at T34-MD, Nov. 11, 2017.

James Hutchinson, 25, Bangor. Night hunting at T34-MD, Dec. 2, 2017.

Devon V. Maxwell, 25, Hampden. Night hunting at T34-MD, Nov. 11, 2017.

Adam James Fitzherbert, 54, Surry. Violating condition of release at Surry, Dec. 24, 2017. Jail 36 hours. OUI (alcohol) at Surry, Dec. 24, 2017. Dismissed. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Surry, Dec. 24, 2017. Jail 36 hours. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Surry, Dec. 24, 2017. Jail 36 hours. False public alarm or report at Surry, Dec. 24, 2017. Jail 36 hours.

Cheryl Ann Valley, 62, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Dedham, Dec. 22, 2017. $850. Jail two days, license suspended three years.

Seth Boyer, 17, Ellsworth. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, Oct. 19, 2017. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, Oct. 19, 2017. $150.

Adam Wade Staples, 49, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Jan. 5, 2018. $250. Burglary at Hancock, Feb. 12, 2018. Department of Corrections two years, all but four months suspended, probation two years, restitution $647.45. Criminal mischief at Hancock, Feb. 12, 2018. Jail four months. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Hancock, Feb. 12, 2018. Jail four months. Violating condition of release at Hancock. Feb. 12, 2018. Jail four months.

Dylan C. Fisher, 19, Bucksport. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Bucksport, Jan. 9, 2018. Dismissed. Tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim at Bucksport, Jan. 9, 2018. Dismissed. Domestic violence, reckless conduct at Bucksport, Jan. 9, 2018. Dismissed. Dismissed. Domestic violence, reckless conduct at Bucksport, Jan. 9, 2018. Dismissed. Dismissed. Domestic violence, reckless conduct at Bucksport, Jan. 9, 2018. Dismissed. Endangering the welfare of a child at Bucksport, Jan. 9, 2018. Dismissed. Domestic violence, reckless conduct at Bucksport, Jan. 9, 2018. Jail 364 days, all but seven days suspended, probation one year. Endangering the welfare of a child at Bucksport, Jan. 9, 2018. Jail seven days. Minor consuming liquor at Bucksport, Jan. 9, 2018. Dismissed.

Benjamin A. Souders, 26, Blue Hill. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Blue Hill, Jan. 5, 2018. $200.

Leanna Guthrie, 28, Bucksport. Theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property at Bucksport, Nov. 22, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksposrt, Nov. 22, 2017. Dismissed.

Breanna Jane Milliken, 28, of Monroe. Domestic violence assault at Orland, Feb. 11, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Orland, Feb. 11, 2018. $300.

Ryan L. Dunbar, 34, Otis. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Mount Desert, Feb. 19, 2018. Dismissed. Aggravated criminal mischief at Mount Desert, Feb. 19, 2018. Dismissed. Obstructing report of crime at Mount Desert, Feb. 19, 2018. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Mount Desert, Feb. 19, 2018. Jail 24 hours. Criminal mischief at Mount Desert, Feb. 19, 2018. Dismissed.

Eric Philip Butler, 29, Hancock. OUI (alcohol) at Hancock, Feb. 24, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Hancock, Feb. 24, 2018. Jail 15 days. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, May 5, 2018. $500. Jail 15 days, license suspended 150 days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 5, 2018. $600. Jail 15 days, license suspended one year. Violating condition of release, May 5, 2018. Jail 15 days.

Nathan Gregory Tapley, 18, Bucksport. Terrorizing at Bucksport, March 2, 2018. Dismissed. Terrorizing at Bucksport, Feb. 15, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bucksport, Feb. 15, 2018. $100.

Lisa M. Gibson, 46, Steuben. Negotiating a worthless instrument at Ellsworth, July 14, 2017. $250. Restitution $425.95.

Kenny Santos Figueroa, 31, Machias. Operating vehicle without license at T28-MD, Feb. 11, 2018. $150.

Betty L. French, 39, Bucksport. Failing to report at Ellsworth, Feb. 17, 2018. $500.

Dylan E. Eldridge, 32, Orland. Operating vehicle without license-conditional/restricted at Orland, Jan. 6, 2018. $750.

Alonzo Harvey, 32, Frankfort. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 21, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Nov. 21, 2017. $100.

Leianna Dawn Wieninger, 29, Machias. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 6, 2018. $250. Restitution $106.35.

Kayla Bulleman, 21, Surry. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Burglary at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Eastbrook, Nov. 1, 2017. Dismissed.

Alta J. Choneska, 38, Perry. Fishing for or taking elvers within middle 1/3 of river at Penobscot, March 31, 2018. $150.

Mack Ayotte III, 63, Bucksport. OUI (drugs or combo) at Bucksport, April 3, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Brandon Alan Pinkham, 36, Southwest Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, March 19, 2018. Jail two days.

Jayleen Spencer, 28, Ellsworth. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, April 5, 2018. Dismissed. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Ellsworth, April 5, 2018. $400. Jail six months, all suspended, probation one year. Permitting attachment of false plates at Ellsworth, April 5, 2018. $100.

Dallas R. York, 28, Addison. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, March 29, 2018. Dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Gouldsboro, March 29, 2018. Dismissed.

Aron M. Rowe, 29, Bucksport. OUI (alcohol) at Bucksport, April 24, 2018. $850. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Bucksport, April 24, 2018. $450.

Aaron Sullivan, 24, Southwest Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Southwest Harbor, April 21, 2018. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Southwest Harbor, April 21, 2018. $575. License suspended 30 days.

Mickey Sean Manning, 27, Sullivan. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Sullivan, May 3, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, May 3, 2018. $700.

Lorraine A. Riley, 68, Hancock. OUI (alcohol) at Hancock, May 12, 2018. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Mary M. Wark, 41, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol) at Bucksport, May 18, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Johnathan Ray Ramos, 29, Homestead, Fla. Aggravated assault at Bar Harbor, May 9, 2018. Dismissed. Domestic violence terrorizing at Bar Harbor, May 9, 2018. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, May 9, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, May 9, 2018. Jail 19 days.

Albert Novak, 49, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Dedham, May 21, 2018. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Dedham, May 21, 2018. $250. Driving to endanger at Dedham, May 21, 2018. $575. License suspended 30 days.

William Lee Johnston, 65, Hancock. OUI (alcohol) at Gouldsboro, May 24, 2018. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Gouldsboro, May 24, 2018. $750. License suspended 30 days.

Randy M. Grant, 34, Gouldsboro. OUI (alcohol) at Hancock, May 26, 2018. $500. Jail 48 hours, license suspended three years. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Hancock, May 26, 2018. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license at Hancock, May 26, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Amber St. Peter, 17, Ellsworth. Driving to endanger at Hancock, April 12, 2018. Dismissed.

Ryan Criner, 29, Orono. OUI (alcohol) at Blue Hill, June 2, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Donovan B. Mitchell, 22, Hancock. OUI (alcohol) at Ellsworth, June 4, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Patrick S. Pringle, 22, Kyle, Texas. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 5, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Kellie A. Howie, 23, Franklin. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, June 5, 2018. $400.

Robert J. Clark, 27, Bangor. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, June 8, 2018. $150. Criminal trespass at Bar Harbor, June 8, 2018. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Bar Harbor, June 8, 2018. $150. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, bodily injury at Bar Harbor, June 8, 2018. Dismissed.

Patrick A. Crowley, 49, Bucksport. Unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water at T16-MD, June 7, 2018. $100.

Richard Anthony Acampora Jr., 19, Surry. Failing to stop for officer at Surry, June 7, 2018. $500.

Dennis R. Sagaria, 66, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 20. 2018. Jail three days, restitution $46.36. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 22, 2018. Jail three days.

Adam Eaton, 33, Little Deer Isle. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Deer Isle, June 10, 2018. Jail two days.

Zachary Stewart Strehan, 23, Blue Hill. OUI (alcohol) at Sedgwick, June 13, 2018. $500. License suspended 150 days.

Shanon Sloan, 30, Winterport. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bucksport, April 25, 2017. $400. Jail five years, all but five months suspended, probation three years, restitution $120.

Richard W. Bubar Jr., 43, Deer Isle. Violating protection from abuse order at Deer Isle, May 29, 2018. $500.

Edward James Purdy, 42, Bangor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 13, 2018. Jail seven days, restitution $2.87. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Ellsworth, June 13, 2018. Jail seven days.

Jared M. Murphy, 17, Hancock. Failing to stop all-terrain vehicle at Stonington, May 2, 2018. $1,000. Operating ATV under 18 without headgear at Stonington, May 2, 2018. $100. Operating ATV on public way at Stonington, May 2, 2018. $150.

Zachary A. Gellerson, 28, Brooklin. OUI (alcohol) at Sedgwick, June 16, 2018. $500. Jail 72 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Jared S. Buxton, 33, Stonington, Failure to register vehicle at Deer Isle, June 10, 2018. $100.

Frederick L. Thurlow, 45, Princeton. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 9, 2018. $500. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, June 9, 2018. Jail 48 hours. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 9, 2018. Dismissed. Failure to register vehicle at Ellsworth, June 9, 2018. Dismissed.

Melissa Diane Murphy, 55, Hancock. Trafficking in prison contraband at Ellsworth, May 23, 2018. Dismissed. Unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, May 23, 2018. $400.

Jonathan B. Fisher, 25, Southwest Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, June 21, 2018. $500. License suspended. 150 days.

April M. Abbott, 38, Franklin. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Franklin, June 21, 2018. $400.

Adam W. Grindle, 37, Orland. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, June 2, 2018. $100.

Jason D. Mann Sr., 38, Bucksport. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Ellsworth, June 23, 2018. $700. Jail seven days, license suspended three years. Operating vehicle without license – condition/restricted at Ellsworth, June 23, 2018. Jail two days. Violating protection from abuse order at Bucksport, Aug. 3, 2018. Jail seven days. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Aug. 3, 2018. Seven days.

Karen D. Thompson, 59, Winter Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Winter Harbor, March 30, 2018. $500. Jail three days, license suspended 150 days.

Dwayne Alan Pinkham, 21, Holden. Theft by receiving stolen property at Hancock, April 17, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Bethany Morgan Harris, 27, Bangor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, June 29, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, June 29, 2018. $250.

Chelsi Marie Albert, 21, Bucksport. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bucksport, June 30, 2018. $300.

Mensworth Sanborn Merchant II, 26, Blue Hill. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 5, 2018. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Ryan J. Matson, 39, Stonington. Harassment at Ellsworth, May 24, 2018. $250.

Nathan R. Koppes, 33, Bucksport. OUI (alcohol) at Bucksport, July 2, 2018. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Graydon Jefferson Dobbs, 21, Bar Harbor. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Bar Harbor, May 29, 2018. $600. Jail seven days, license suspended one year.

William Fongeallaz, 32, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, June 25, 2018. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Bucksport, June 25, 2018. Dismissed.

Jade C. Freeman, 34, Dedham. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 19, 2018. $500. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Dedham, June 30, 2018. $500.

Jesse Rideout, 34, Bucksport. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, June 22, 2018. $250. Operating vehicle without license at Bucksport, June 22, 2018. Dismissed.

Dylan A. Norwood, 23, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Southwest Harbor, June 25, 2018. $250.

Bailey Gray-Chase, 22, Bucksport. Fishing without valid license at Orland, June 24, 2018. $90.

Walker Gaspar, 30, Deer Isle. Domestic violence assault at Stonington, July 8, 2018. Jail 364 days, all but 90 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $500. Criminal mischief at Stonington, Aug. 10, 2018. Jail 60 days. Violating condition of release at Stonington, Aug. 10, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Stonington, Aug. 10, 2018. Jail 10 days.

Ian M. Bickford, 36, Deer Isle. Domestic violence assault at Deer Isle, July 11, 2018. Jail nine months, all but 30 days suspended, probation one year. Burglary at Deer Isle, July 19, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Deer Isle, July 19, 2018. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Deer Isle, July 19, 2018. Dismissed.

Austin Carver, 24, Blue Hill. Operating vehicle without license at Blue Hill, June 14, 2018. $150.

Damon A. Urban, 47, Blue Hill. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Surry, June 14, 2018. $500.

Meredith Ann Wullen, 39, Trenton. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Ellsworth, July 11, 2018. $500.

Kelby R. Bullock, 38, Ellsworth. Robbery at Ellsworth, July 21, 2018. Dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, July 21, 2018. Dismissed. Criminal threatening at Ellsworth, July 21, 2018. Jail 48 hours. Assault at Ellsworth, July 21, 2018. $300. Jail 48 hours.

Jessica T. Rubey, 23, Mariaville. Domestic violence assault at Ellsworth, July 19, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Ellsworth, July 17, 2018. $200.

Michael K. Oleary III, 21, Augusta. Operating motor vehicle with defective system at Bucksport, July 1, 2018. $100.

Sean D. Russell, 20, Simsbury, Conn. Fishing without valid license at Somesville, July 7, 2018. $100.

Madeline Gastonguay, 20, Simsbury, Conn. Fishing without valid license at Somesville, July 7, 2018. $100.

Jason M. Corey, 24, Somerville, Mass. Fishing without valid license at Somesville, July 16, 2018. $100.

Cathy K. Simard, 60, Auburn. Fishing without valid license at T10-SD, July 7, 2018. $100.

Kierra M. Small, 17, Veazie. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Dedham, June 6, 2018. $450.

Anthony M. Sampson, 22, Hancock. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Sullivan, July 28, 2018. $400.

Matthew J. Pike, 28, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, June 18, 2018. $150.

Ethan S. Pinkham, 28, Brooklin. Failure to register vehicle at Sedgwick, July 9, 2018. $100.

Adin C. Young, 25, Gouldsboro. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, June 25, 2018. $250.

Stephen Wayne Cowperthwaite, 40, Ellsworth. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, July 30, 2018. Jail 48 hours. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug. 20, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Dirk A. Eaton, 52, Stonington. Harvester failing to tag shellfish at Deer Isle, June 22, 2018. $100.

Kevin S. Hendrixson, 30, Stonington. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Sedgwick, June 29, 2018. $450.

Alfredo Q. Ayala, 36, Hancock. Attaching false plates at Gouldsboro, June 22, 2018. $100.

Christopher Harper, 43, Tremont. Violating protection from abuse order at Bar Harbor, July 31, 2018. $250.

Robert A Levangie, 69, Penobscot. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, July 22, 2018. $100.

Eric M. Hamilton, 30, Ellsworth. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 15, 2018. $250.

Katelynn A. Wallace, 20, Bangor. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, June 14, 2018. $250.

Tammy S. Niehaus, 48, Tucson, Ariz. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Aug. 10, 2018. Jail four days. Reckless conduct at Bar Harbor, Aug. 10, 2018. Jail four days.

Christopher M. Whynott, 25, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license-conditional/restricted at Ellsworth, Aug. 11, 2018. Dismissed.

Anna P. Brown, 16, Ellsworth. Operating vehicle without license-conditional/restricted at Blue Hill, July 5, 2018. Dismissed.

Mustafa Alshawaili, 26, Ellsworth. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug. 15, 2018. Jail seven days.

Shane A. Rolfe, 35, Bangor. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2018. Jail five days.

Katie J. McKay, 33, Glenburn. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2018. $400. Jail five days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2018.

Maureen Gastonguay, 51, Simbury, Conn. Fishing without valid license at Somesville, July 7, 2018. $100.

Edward Andrew Ulett, 38, Los Angeles, Calif. Operating without safety equipment at Mount Desert, June 11, 2018. $100.

Tylor D. Mathews, 21, Franklin. Minor possessing liquor at Ellsworth, June 1, 2018.

Robert L. Wark, 20, Southwest Harbor. Minor consuming liquor at Southwest Harbor, June 12, 2018. $200.

Kayla M. Hutchinson, 31, Ellsworth. Allowing dog to be at large at Ellsworth, June 19, 2018. $250.

Joseph Bennett, 32, Sorrento. Violating requirements for numbers, stickers at T10-SD, July 1, 2018. $100.

Jared V. Gove, 21. Operating/permitting operation no ID/validation displayed at Orland, June 16, 2018. $100.

Ricky C. Spofford, 28, Deer Isle. Operating without safety equipment at Orland, June 16, 2018. $100.

Carol Oliver, 19, Waterloo, Ill. Minor consuming liquor at Bar Harbor, June 3, 2018. Dismissed.

Dylan L. Lindsey, 23, Friendship. Failing to have permit or violating gear restriction at T10-SD. $100.

Benjamin E. Hamor, 45, Northeast Harbor. Resident commercial fishing without license at Mount Desert, June 9, 2018. $146.

Dean R. Boudreau, 41, Trenton. Violating requirements for numbers, stickers at T9-SD, June 9, 2018. $100.

Michael E. Clark, 44, Bar Harbor. Violating requirements for numbers, stickers at Eastbrook, June 8, 2018. $100.

Jonathan Cobb, 34, Ellsworth. Operating without safety equipment at Orland, June 16, 2018. $100.

Christopher D. Fowler, 30, Glenburn. Operating without safety equipment at Otis, July 4, 2018. $100.

David E. Wescott, 73, Dedham. Operating/permitting operation no ID/validation displayed at Dedham, June 27, 2018. $100.

Taylor Lounder, 24, Ellsworth. Operating without safety equipment at Otis, July 4, 2018. $100.

Kolton Eschete, 22, Ellsworth. Operating without safety equipment at Otis, July 4, 2018. $100.

Tyler J. Smith, 22, Hermon. Violating requirements for numbers, stickers at Otis, July 4, 2018. $100.

Blake T. Macko, 23, Ellsworth. Operating without safety equipment at Otis, July 4, 2018. $100.

Cherrie Kane, Sullivan. Allowing dog to be at large at Sullivan, July 17, 2018. $50.

William P. Bissonnette, 38, Cherryfield. Operating without safety equipment at T10-SD, July 20, 2018. $100.

Peter W. Krosell, 59, Duxbury, Mass. Violation of watercraft rules at Southwest Harbor, June 18, 2018. $100.

Tamara J. Strout, 48, Ellsworth. Allowing dog to be at large at Ellsworth, July 13, 2018. $50.

Brett Allen Ingraham, 22, Brooklin. Operating without safety equipment at Blue Hill, June 30, 2018. $100.

Timothy L. Fowler, 62, Brooksville. Operating without safety equipment at Sedgwick, July 1, 2018. $100.

Eric A. Fagerberg, 54, Attleboro, Mass. Operating without safety equipment at Sedgwick, June 26, 2018. $100.

Paul Eaton, 46, Stonington. Violation of protected resources, Chapter 75 at Stonington, June 26, 2018.

Jacob F. Hunt, 26, Detroit. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Amherst, July 13, 2018. $100.

Danielle Richardson, 26, Dedham. Operating without safety equipment at Dedham, July 1, 2018. $100.

Glen E. Merchant, 48, Mount Desert, Permitting unaccompanied person under 16 to operate ATV at Trenton, July 11, 2018. $100.

Donald J. Paukett, 65, Greene, N.Y. Fishing without valid license at Seal Cove, July 10, 2018. $100.

David F. Quinn, 52, Ipswich, Mass. Operating without safety equipment at Ellsworth, June 30, 2018. $100.

Matthew P. Perez, 36, Sunset. Entering or causing a projectile to enter a place Illegally at T3-ND, June 30, 2018. $100.

Adam E. Wales, 47, Mount Desert. Violating requirements for numbers, stickers at Somesville, July 19, 2018. $100.

Abbe D. Miller, 19, Bar Harbor. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Natalie R. Klaver, 19, Bar Harbor. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Emma E. Watras, 20, Seal Cove. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Julianna R. Cleaves, 20, Bar Harbor. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Seth R. MacKenzie, 20, Hampden. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

John R. McGill, 72, Bangor. Operating greater than headway speed at Ellsworth, July 8, 2018. $100.

Maya Watras, 20, Seal Cove. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Cassidy E. Parady, 20, Trenton. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Justin H. Boudreau, 66, Holden. Operating greater than headway speed at Ellsworth, July 8, 2018. $100.

Dylan A. Hartford, 20, Hermon. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Bryce R. Harmon, 19, Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30, 2018. $200.

Emma L. Burdette, 20, Mount Desert. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Bruce H. St. Peter, 20 Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Kaleb F. Gifford, 20, Bradley. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Scot M. Firley, 19, Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Isaiah D. Marselle, 20, Hermon. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Jordan E. Fostun, 19, Milford. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Courtney M. Carroll, 20, Eddington. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Drew R. Coulombe, 20, Bradley. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Connor M. Petros, 20, Ellsworth. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Taylor B. Schildroth, 18, Blue Hill. Minor possessing liquor at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $200.

Bradley Eaton, 70, Franklin. Allowing dog to be at large at Franklin, July 20, 2018. $100. Keeping unlicensed dog at Franklin, July 20, 2018. $50.

Brian Pettingill, 42, Brooklin. Violation rabies prevention, Chapter 720 at Brooklin, July 25, 2018. $100. Violation rabies prevention, Chapter 720 at Brooklin, July 25, 2018. $100. Keeping unlicensed dog at Brooklin, July 25, 2018. $50. Keeping unlicensed dog at Brooklin, July 25, 2018. $50.

Ethan Trust Snyder, 18, N. Huntingdon, Pa. Minor possessing liquor at Hancock, July 15, 2018. $200.

Gabrielle E. Gammun, 20, Holden. Minor transporting liquor at Ellsworth, June 19, 2018. License suspended 30 days.

Mark Anthony Spearen, 22, Franklin. Operating ATV on public way at Franklin, July 27, 2018.

David A. Milhern Jr., 53, Camden. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T39-MD, July 4, 2018. $100.