The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:

Dec. 1 to Dec. 31

Jesse E. Sawyer, 37, Linneus. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Oct. 17, 2013. Jail 90 days, probation revoked.

Christopher J. Allen Jr., 29, Lamoine. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Orland, Sept. 7, 2015. $1,000. Department of Corrections six months. Assault at Bucksport, June 19, 2017. $300. Department of Corrections six months. Criminal mischief at Bucksport, June 19, 2017. Department of Corrections six months. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, June 19, 2017. Department of Corrections six months. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, July 16, 2017. Department of Corrections 30 days. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, April 21, 2018. Department of Corrections 30 days.

Zachary R. Rand, 28, Bass Harbor. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Bar Harbor, Dec. 7, 2015. $400. Department of Corrections two years, all but 203 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,452.41. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, June 25, 2018. Unconditional discharge.

Theodore J. Gray, 38, Deer Isle. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Bucksport, Oct. 23, 2015. Dismissed. Home repair fraud at Bucksport, Oct. 23, 2015. Jail two days, restitution $2,500. Home repair fraud at Bucksport, Dec. 20, 2015. Jail two days, restitution $800.

Travis T. Hardie, 24, Deer Isle. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Deer Isle, Jan. 21, 2016. Dismissed. Domestic violence assault at Deer Isle, Jan. 21, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal restraint at Deer Isle, Jan. 21, 2016. Dismissed. Obstructing report of crime at Deer Isle, Jan. 21, 2016. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Deer Isle, Jan. 21, 2016. Jail 30 days, restitution $800.

Kristina L. McLaughlin, 53, Bar Harbor. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, May 24, 2016. Jail two years, all but 20 days suspended, probation two years.

Nicholas I. Wood, 21, Penobscot. Terrorizing at Penobscot, Sept. 17, 2016. $500. Violating condition of release at Castine, April 24, 2018. $250.

Jacquelin Haddow, 28, Lamoine. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, March 25, 2016. $15, susp. $15.

Jerome Humery, 54, Gouldsboro. Possessing sexually explicit material of minor under 12 at Gouldsboro, Oct. 19, 2016. Department of Corrections one year, all but 30 days suspended, probation two years, community service 100 hours.

Christopher R. Mitchell, 45, Bar Harbor. Unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs at Bar Harbor, March 26, 2017. $400.

Jamie L. Brown, 39, Hancock. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, June 24, 2017. Department of Corrections 10 months. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, June 24, 2017. Jail two days. Violating condition of release at Sullivan, Aug. 12, 2018.

Thomas A. Powell Jr., 56, of Hancock. Attaching false plates at Ellsworth, Aug. 7, 2017. $150.

Jordan West, 23, Steuben. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2017. Dismissed. Theft by deception at Ellsworth, Aug. 21, 2017. Dismissed.

Jennifer J. Hunt, 43, Burnham. Assault at Ellsworth, Aug. 26, 2017. $300, susp. $300. Jail seven days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Tremont, Dec. 1, 2018. $400. Jail seven days. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Tremont, Dec. 1, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Tremont, Dec. 1, 2018. Jail two days.

Staphne D. Foster, 29, Stonington. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Stonington, Sept. 8, 2017. Jail 30 days, all suspended, probation one year, restitution $2,869.70.

Georgia Lynn Connell, 19, Hancock. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, Oct. 9, 2017. $575. License suspended 150 days. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Ellsworth, Oct. 9, 2017. $350.

Amir Frantz Boulos, 21, Brighton, Mass. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Southwest Harbor, Nov. 21, 2017. Dismissed.

Jennifer Lee Atwood, 39, Searsport. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Dec. 18, 2017. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Bucksport, March 18, 2018.

Mary Ann McGuire, 51, Sedgwick. Driving to endanger at Sedgwick, Jan. 10, 2018. $75. License suspended 30 days.

Kristina Lynn McLaughlin, 53, Bar Harbor. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 28, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, March 15, 2018. Unconditional discharge. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Ellsworth, Feb. 27, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Feb. 27, 2018. Unconditional discharge.

Shane Raymond Wood, 28, Deer Isle. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Deer Isle, Nov. 21, 2017. $400. Department of Corrections four years, all but six months suspended, probation three years, restitution $420.

Courtney Jane Jolin, 28, Surry. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, March 11, 2018. Department of Corrections 12 months, all but 30 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $7.99. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Ellsworth, July 22, 2018. Jail 30 days. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, July 22, 2018. Jail two days. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 25, 2018. $250. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, Dec. 14, 2018. $250. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Dec. 14, 2018. Jail two days.

Constance D. Sainty, 28, Bar Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Sept. 10, 2018. $650. License suspended 150 days.

Ella M. Reilich Godino, 20, Steuben. OUI (alcohol) at Trenton, Aug. 6, 2018. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license-conditional/restricted at Trenton, Aug. 6, 2018. $200. Minor consuming liquor at Trenton, Aug. 6, 2018. Dismissed.

Stephen W. Lavoix, 62, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, April 9, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Lynn B. Burnett, 62, Hampden. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, April 27, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, April 27, 2018. Dismissed.

Herman D. Morris, 57, Germantown, Md. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, April 18, 2018. Dismissed.

Joshua T. Conary, 26, Sullivan. Criminal threatening at Bar Harbor, March 28, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, March 28, 2018.

Charles E. Skovgaard, 71, Surry. OUI (alcohol) at Surry, May 13, 2018. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Surry, May 13, 2018. $575. License suspended 30 days.

William E. Larlee II, 24, Ellsworth. OUI (drugs or combo) at Bar Harbor, May 17, 2018. Dismissed.

Robert W. Smith, 34, Sorrento. Operating after habitual offender revocation at Sullivan, April 24, 2018. $500. Jail 60 days.

James L. Ohmeis, 27, Southwest Harbor. Burglary of a motor vehicle at Southwest Harbor, June 10, 2018. Jail four days. Burglary of a motor vehicle at Southwest Harbor, June 10, 2018. Jail four days. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Southwest Harbor, June 10, 2018. Jail four days.

Malcolm H. Dow Jr., 53, Trenton. Reckless conduct at Trenton, May 24, 2018. Driving to endanger at Trenton, May 24, 2018. Dismissed. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident at Trenton, May 24, 2018. Attaching false plates at Trenton, May 24, 2018. False public alarm or report at Trenton, May 24, 2018. Harassment at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2018. Harassment by telephone at Bar Harbor, June 27, 2018. Dismissed. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Trenton, Nov. 14, 2017. Violating condition of release at Trenton, Nov. 14, 2017. Protective order from harassment violation at Bar Harbor, Aug. 15, 2018. Violating protection from abuse order at Bar Harbor, Oct. 22, 2018. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Oct. 22, 2018.

Raymond Isaiah Rawls, 23, New York, N.Y. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, May 27, 2018. $250.

Joseph O. Dorval, 32, Belfast. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, June 10, 2018. $250.

Dylan N. Carroll, 23, Southwest Harbor. Operating vehicle without license at Southwest Harbor, June 17, 2018.

Jonathan George Parkinson, 23, Bar Harbor. OUI (drugs or combo) at Mount Desert, July 12, 2018. Dismissed.

Chad Michael Christensen, 23, Winterport. OUI (alcohol), two priors, at Gouldsboro, July 15, 2018. $1,100. Jail nine months, all but 30 days suspended, probation two years, license suspended six years. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Gouldsboro, July 15, 2018. $600. Jail seven days, license suspended one year. Failing to stop for officer at Gouldsboro, July 15, 2018. Jail 11 days.

Robert L. McCarthy, 33, Ellsworth. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Ellsworth, July 15, 2018. $700. Jail 10 days, license suspended three years. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Ellsworth, July 15, 2018. $250. Failing to stop for officer at Ellsworth, July 15, 2018. Jail 10 days. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Ellsworth, July 15, 2018. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Ellsworth, July 15, 2018. Dismissed.

Donald A. Eldridge II, 57, Orland. Domestic violence terrorizing, priors T 19, at Orland, July 25, 2018. Dismissed. Terrorizing at Orland, July 25, 2018. Dismissed. Terrorizing at Orland, July 25, 2018. Dismissed.

Richard W. Stanley, 63, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence reckless conduct at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. Criminal attempt at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. Criminal attempt at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. Domestic violence criminal threatening at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. Assault on an officer at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. Criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. Assault at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, bodily injury at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. Operating vehicle without license-conditional/restricted at Bar Harbor, July 29, 2018. Dismissed.

William Thomas Zaehring, 38, Surry. OUI (alcohol) at Surry, June 16, 2018. $500. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days. OUI (alcohol), one prior, at Surry, June 16, 2018. Dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI at Orland, Nov. 18, 2018. $600. Jail seven days, license suspended one year. Violating condition of release at Orland, Nov. 18, 2018. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Dec. 20, 2018. Jail two days.

Ashley A. Brown, 28, Ellsworth. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Ellsworth, June 30. 2018. $300.

Jessica A. Grindle, 38, Bucksport. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, at Bucksport, June 13. 2018. Dismissed.

Loretta J. Mosher, 44, Searsport. Refusing to sign uniform summons complaint at Verona Island, July 29, 2018. Dismissed. Obstructing government administration at Verona Island, July 28, 2018. $250. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force at Verona Island, July 28, 2018. Dismissed.

Jacalyn Canlas, 31, Ellsworth. Operating meth laboratory at Ellsworth, Aug. 2, 2018. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of methamphetamine at Ellsworth, Aug. 2, 2018. $400. Department of Corrections two years, all but 140 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,387.04.

Cody Damon, 19, Stonington. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Stonington, Aug. 9, 2018. $400. Jail eight days. Violating condition of release at Stonington, Aug. 9, 2018. Jail eight days.

Michele G. Ghersi, 50, Los Angeles, Calif. OUI (alcohol) at Mount Desert, Aug. 2, 2018. $850. License suspended 150 days.

Nicholas Rafael Hernandez, 27, Springhill, Fla. OUI (alcohol) at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 5, 2018. $500. Jail two days, license suspended 150 days. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 19, 2018. Jail two days.

Benjamin Cough, 30, Bucksport. OUI (alcohol) at Surry, Aug. 8, 2018. Dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Surry, Aug. 8, 2018. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Surry, Aug. 8, 2018. $1,000. License suspended 30 days.

Lori E. King, 45, Ellsworth. Forgery at Ellsworth, June 18, 2018. Jail two days, restitution $44. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, June 18, 2018. Jail two days. Misuse of identification at Ellsworth, June 18, 2018. Jail two days.

John S. Sumner, 28, Amherst, Mass. Fishing without valid license at Somesville, July 16, 2018. Dismissed.

Sherry Angel Runci, 38, Hancock. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Aug. 9, 2018. Dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Ellsworth, Aug. 9, 2018. $400. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Ellsworth, Aug. 9, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Aug. 9, 2018. Jail 48 hours. OUI (drugs or combo) at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2018. $500. Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days. Theft by unauthorized use of property at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2018. Jail 48 hours. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2018. $400, susp. $400. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2018. Jail 48 hours. Operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2018. $250, susp. $250. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Sept. 1, 2018. Jail 96 hours. Violating condition of release at Bucksport, Oct. 23, 2018. Jail 48 hours. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses at Bucksport, Oct. 23, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Richard Dunham, 69, Stonington. Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum at Deer Isle, Aug. 10, 2018. $8,400, susp. $7,400.

Megan Flynn Hopkins, 37, Northeast Harbor. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Aug. 28, 2018. Dismissed. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, Aug. 28, 2018. $500. License suspended 30 days.

Joseph P. Lagasse, 51, Gouldsboro. Failure to comply with Sex Offender Registration Act, first offense at Gouldsboro, Sept. 5, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Gouldsboro, Sept. 5, 2018. Dismissed.

Jamie Scott Matlack, 45, Bucksport. Aggravated operating meth laboratory – residence at Bucksport, Sept. 6, 2018. Dissmissed. Aggravated operating meth laboratory – by school at Bucksport, Sept. 6, 2018. Department of Corrections four years, all but nine months one day suspended, probation three years, restitution $2,435.34. Unlawful possession of methamphetamine at Bucksport, Sept. 6, 2018. Dismissed.

Justin M. Worster, 21, Milford. Driving to endanger at T32-MD, Sept. 1, 2018. $575. License suspended 30 days.

Loretta Jane Mosher, 44, Searsport. Violating condition of release at Ellsworth, Sept. 4, 2018.

Jordan Merchant, 21, Sullivan. Assault at Franklin, Aug. 6, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, fighting at Franklin, Aug. 6, 2018. $100.

Shiree C. Herrick, 48, Hancock. Violating protection from abuse order at Ellsworth, Aug. 20, 2018. $100.

Mustafa Hatem Alshuwaili, 26, Ellsworth. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at Ellsworth, Sept. 4, 2018. Jail 10 days.

Jakob Gregory, 17, Bar Harbor. Driving to endanger at Bar Harbor, July 19, 2018. $575, susp. $575. Operating vehicle without license at Bar Harbor, July 19, 2018. $175.

Robert R. Stanley, 28, Mechanic Falls. Driving to endanger at Hancock, Aug. 8, 2018. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Hancock, Aug. 8, 2018. $200.

Brian Thomas Schwartz, 37, Hancock. OUI (alcohol) at Hancock, Sept. 27, 2018. $750. License suspended 150 days.

Max Albert McKeon, 21, Bar Harbor. Domestic violence assault at Bar Harbor, Oct. 3, 2018. Dismissed. Obstructing report of crime at Bar Harbor, Oct. 3, 2018. Dismissed.

Mark A. Correia, 53, Waltham. Violating condition of release at Waltham, Oct. 7, 2018. Assault at Waltham, Oct. 7, 2018. $300.

Thomas Alley, 55, Bar Harbor. Violating protection from abuse order at Bar Harbor, Oct. 5, 2018. Jail 45 days.

Harry Reed, 35, Oxford. Aggravated criminal mischief at Bar Harbor, Oct. 6, 2018. Department of Corrections 18 months, all but 60 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,300. OUI (alcohol) at Bar Harbor, Oct. 6, 2018. $500. Jail 30 days, license suspended 150 days. Disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise at Bar Harbor, Oct. 6, 2018. Jail seven days. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Bar Harbor, Oct. 6, 2018. Dismissed. Violating condition of release at Oxford, Oct. 6, 2018. Jail seven days.

John Nocella, 57, Deer Isle. Unlawful use of migratory game birds-hunt at Orland, Oct. 6, 2018. $100.

Robert Wesley Jackson, 28, Bar Harbor. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Bar Harbor, Oct. 12, 2018. Jail 48 hours.

Sarah L. Whitmore, 55, Ellsworth. Discharging firearm or crossbow near dwelling at Ellsworth, Oct. 6, 2018. $200.

Dwayne Alan Pinkham, 22, Hancock. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Surry, Oct. 17, 2018. $500. Attaching false plates at Surry, Oct. 17, 2018. $100.

Timothy Cox Cook Jr., 37, Seal Cove. Violating condition of release at Tremont, Oct. 18, 2018. Illegal Possession of firearm at Tremont, Oct. 18, 2018.

Donna M. Reis, 60, Northeast Harbor. Theft of services at Southwest Harbor, Aug. 10, 2018.

Travis David Rhodes, 28, Stonington. Illegal possession of firearm at Deer Isle, Oct. 26, 2018. Dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Deer Isle, Oct. 26, 2018. Jail four days.

Megan Flynn Hopkins, 37, Bar Harbor. Violating condition of release at Bar Harbor, Sept. 23, 2018. $250.

Robert Edward Oddo, 49, Deer Isle. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Deer Isle, Oct. 28, 2018. $250. Failure to register vehicle within 30 days at Deer Isle, Oct. 28, 2018. $100.

Tina M. Koch, 28 Orland. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Bucksport, Oct. 19, 2018. Dismissed.

Tyler C. Spofford, 24, Deer Isle. False registration of deer at Deer Isle, Oct. 29, 2018. $300.

John E. Carter, 53, Orland. Rule violation at Orland, Nov. 2, 2018. $100.

Robert A. Furrow Jr., 32, Stonington. Hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait at Stonington, Oct. 27, 2018. $250.

Steven R. Gray, 65, Bunnell, Fla. Fraudulently obtaining license or permit at Penobscot, Oct. 23, 2018.

Ryan C. Welch, 36, Ellsworth. Shooting firearm, bow and arrow or crossbow over way at Ellsworth, Oct. 4, 2018. $100.

Althea Mary Davis Brown, 50, Hancock. Using artificial light to illuminate wild animals at T34- MD, Sept. 29, 2018. $200.

Eric Hardy, 43, Hampden. Shoot from motor vehicle at Brooklin, Oct. 27, 2018. $20.

Geraldine Rackliff, 72, Bucksport. Rule violation at Bucksport, Nov. 2, 2018. $100.

Anthony Beauchamp Malachi, 20, South Portland. Operating vehicle without license at Southwest Harbor, Oct. 26, 2018. $500.

Therion R. Harmon, 21, Winslow. Failing to make oral or written accident report at Deer Isle, Oct. 21, 2018. $150. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Deer Isle, Oct. 21, 2018. $350.

Kennady C. Eaton, 23, Blue Hill. Motor vehicle speeding: 30+ MPH over speed limit at Dedham, Oct. 20, 2018. $450.

Alexis J. Flores-Oliveras, 19, Gouldsboro. Passing stopped school bus at Gouldsboro, Sept. 12, 2018. $250.

Sandra C. Rogers, 57, Medford. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Otis, Nov. 7, 2018. $250.

Ernest A. Ortiz, 38, Stonington. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Deer Isle, Nov. 4, 2018. $500.

Mia Fox, 20, Pittsfield. Operating vehicle without license at Castine, Oct. 31, 2018. $150.

Wade R. Look, 59, East Machias. Attaching false plates at Franklin, Oct. 15, 2018. $150.

Austin D. Carver, 24, Brooksville. Operating while license suspended or revoked at Brooksville, Oct. 20, 2018. $250.

Matthew Carney McElwee, 29, Bar Harbor. Violating condition of release at Southwest Harbor, Oct. 5, 2018. $250.

Kristle M. Hanscom, 34, Orland. OUI (drugs or combo) at Orland, Nov. 28, 2018. Violating condition of release at Orland, Nov. 28, 2018.

Gregory A. Farmer Jr., 29, Clifton. Operating motorcycle without endorsement at Orland, Sept. 29, 2018. $150.

Rebecca Therese Cutchens, 43, Ellsworth. Failure to register vehicle at Bucksport, Nov. 3, 2018. $100.

Jeffrey Richard Dommel, 50, Lamoine. Criminal trespass at Lamoine, Dec. 13, 2018. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures at Lamoine, Dec. 13, 2018. $250 susp. $250.

Dwayne M. Mitchell, 35, Bangor. Operating vehicle without license at Ellsworth, Dec. 19, 2018. $150.

Richard White, 72, Trenton. Failure to register vehicle at Trenton, Nov. 21, 2018. $100.

Mason C. Harlow, 30, Dedham. Domestic violence assault at Dedham. Jail five days.

Tina Kegley, 51, Sedgwick. Allowing dog to be at large at Sedgwick, May 23, 2017. $100.

David Conaway, 19, Sargentville. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Sullivan, April 28, 2018. $500. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Blue Hill, June 28, 2018. Dismissed.

Timothy W. Wiggins, 55, Frenchboro. Class I lobster and crab fishing without license at Bass Harbor, May 11, 2018. $200. Wholesaling seafood without license at Bass Harbor, May 11, 2018. Dismissed. Violation of lobster crab fishing rule, Chapter 25 at Bass Harbor, May 11, 2018. $200.

Seth R. MacKenzie, 20, Hampden. Minor consuming liquor at Ellsworth, June 30, 2018. $200.

Warren Keith Lawser, 54, Lamoine. Out-of-door burning violation at Lamoine, July 14, 2018. Dismissed.

Connor E. Rossi, 19, Milbridge. Minor transporting liquor at Gouldsboro, Aug. 11, 2018. License suspended 30 days.

Trevor D. Hooper, 26, Gouldsboro. Untagged lobster traps, Chapter 25 at Corea, Sept. 8, 2018. $1,250. Violation protected resources, Chapter 75 at Corea, Sept. 8, 2018. $250.

Baileigh Marihalse Johnson, 20, Deer Isle. Minor transporting liquor at Blue Hill, Aug. 12, 2018. Dismissed.

Benjamin H. Parker, 18, Blue Hill. Operating unregistered ATV at Brooklin, Oct. 7, 2018. $200.

Francis E. Tuttle Jr., 30, Surry. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Ellsworth, Sept. 9, 2018. $100.

Barbra L. Williams, 52, Mount Desert. Allowing dog to be a large at Mount Desert, Oct. 8, 2018. $50.

William O. Andrews, 43, Sullivan. Permitting unaccompanied person under 16 to operate ATV at Sullivan, Oct. 8, 2018. $100.

John Joy, 54, Gouldsboro. Permitting unaccompanied person under 16 to operate ATV at Sullivan, Oct. 8, 2018. $100.

Isaac Jordan Lawrence, 21, Sullivan. Littering at T7-SD, Sept. 15, 2018. $100.

Eric J. Batchelder, 22, West Enfield. Failure to display ATV registration numbers at Enfield, Sept. 2, 2018. $100.

Nicholas Buck, 35, Old Town. Operating ATV on land of another without permission at T39-MD, Sept. 15, 2018. $100.

Vaughn M. Hitchcock, 24, Ellsworth. Placing camera or equipment on private property at Ellsworth, Sept. 30, 2018. $100.

Jason E. Crossman Jr., 21, Ellsworth. Littering at Amherst, Oct. 6, 2018. $100.

Erick S. Swanson, 32, Mount Desert. Violating condition of aquaculture lease at Bar Harbor, Oct. 30, 2018. Dismissed.

Justin Lee, 20, Tremont. Exceeding 18 hours to register deer at Bass Harbor, Oct. 27, 2018. $100.

Timothy Jones, 27, Machiasport. Operating unregistered ATV at Deer Isle, Oct. 28, 2018. $200.

Daniel O. MacGregor, 20, Hancock. Minor possessing liquor at Hancock, Oct. 20, 2018. $200.

Charles A. Resh, 18, Swanville. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Orland, Sept. 27, 2018. $350.

Jared J. Murphy, 18, Stonington. Marijuana: under 21 years of age at Stonington, Oct. 12, 2018. $350.

Bradley J. Simpson, 18, Hermon. Transportion of drugs by minor at Bucksport, Oct. 20, 2018. $250.

Brooke Megno, 18, Bucksport. Minor possessing liquor at Bucksport, July 4, 2018. $200.