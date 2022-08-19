Grand jury indicts Bar Harbor man

BAR HARBOR — A Hancock County Grand Jury Aug. 11 indicted a Bar Harbor man on three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 14.

Samuel Roberson, 55, Bar Harbor, has been held on $20,000 cash bail in the Hancock County Jail since his arrest March 23.

The complaint alleges that the incidents occurred in December of 2021 and January and February of 2022, according to court records. The Bar Harbor Police Department is the investigating agency.

Roberson is represented by Bangor attorney Hunter Tzovarras.