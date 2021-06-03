Island Police: Four vehicles involved in Mount Desert accident 

Mount Desert

A little past 5 p.m. on May 24, a four-vehicle accident occurred on Route 102 in Mount Desert. According to the police report, three vehicles were slowing down in response to a vehicle braking suddenly and pulling into a parking area when a 2005 GMC Envoy operated by Samantha A. Roberts, 29, of Machias, failed to brake and slammed into the rear of a 2002 Audi driven by Jane A. Ogembo, 58, of Ellsworth. This sent the Audi off the roadway to the right and up the embankment. Roberts’ vehicle continued forward and slammed into the rear of a 2005 Jeep operated by Irene M. Menzietti of Southwest Harbor, causing the Jeep to hit the rear of a 2017 GMC Acadia driven by Charlene A. Stanley, 53, of Seal Cove. The Envoy and Audi were towed from the scene with extensive damage, while the Jeep and Acadia were operable and driven from the scene. Roberts was taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor lacerations, tooth loss and abrasions. Menzietti had a small laceration on her right lower leg but refused medical attention, according to the report.

An officer responded to Northeast Harbor for a barking dog complaint at 7:17 p.m. on May 27, but the situation resolved itself after a short time.

A few minutes before 8 p.m. on Friday, a Northeast Harbor resident made a complaint of loud voices in the area that had been occurring for a few weeks. An officer located the sources of the noise and asked a man to keep it down.

At 8:22 p.m. on Friday, an Otter Creek resident called the police department to complain of speeding vehicles, including a school bus, in the area.

On Saturday at 5:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suicidal female. The woman was taken into protective custody and transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for treatment.

At 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, an officer took a report of a stolen laptop in Mount Desert and that case in under investigation.

At 1:47 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a Mount Desert residence for a report of a disorderly altercation. As a result of investigation, Gayane Barrett, 33, of North Lauderdale, Fla., was arrested and charged with assault, criminal threatening, criminal terrorizing, unlawful sexual touching and burglary.

At 5:54 a.m. on Monday, an officer responded to a report of a suspicious package and a phone on the lawn of a Mount Desert residence. It was later discovered that the package was a carrying case for a pool stick.

Southwest Harbor

Police are investigating an attempted break in of a business on Seal Cove Road reported around 6:30 a.m. on May 26.

An officer served a protection from abuse order to a resident around noon on May 26.

Police received a residential burglar alarm notification around noon on May 27. An officer and the property’s caretaker searched the premises, were unable to find any forced entry and determined it was a false alarm.

A case of alcohol was removed from a vehicle stopped on Main Street for speed around 9 p.m. on May 27. The driver, and only person in the vehicle, was under 21 years of age.

An officer monitored Seawall Road for speeding cars around 10:45 a.m. on Friday after receiving several calls from residents of the road.

Police received a report of a man trying to drive under the influence around 4 p.m. on Saturday. An officer responded to the area and spoke with the man, who did not seem to be impaired, according to the report, but was given a warning for disorderly conduct.

When an officer responded to a report of an erratic driver around 7 p.m. on Saturday, he did not find the vehicle on the road but instead at its registered address.

An erratic driver on Main Street was reported on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. When an officer located the vehicle, he found the driver was lost but not under the influence.

An alarm from a local residence sounded at the police station around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The security company then called police and said there was no need to respond because the owner was at the home.

Police arrested Kaylie Smith, 34, of Seal Cove, because of multiple warrants for failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, failure to appear after bail, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and theft by unauthorized taking. As a result of the arrest, Smith was also issued a summons for possession of a schedule W drug that she had on her.

An officer took a report of harassment and trespassing from a business owner on Sunday around 10 p.m.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, a tourist reported their vehicle had been hit but they did not know where it had happened. Police recorded information for the vehicle rental company and their insurance company.

Tremont

A 44-year-old man called the sheriff’s office around 11 p.m. on Monday to report being threatened by a man he caught at his employer’s business after hours. There were two men at the business after hours and one threatened the employee. The incident is under investigation.

Trenton

An officer served a Penobscot County Court subpoena to a woman here around 2:45 p.m. on May 26.

When deputies responded to a domestic dispute report on May 26 around 8:30 p.m., a woman at the address was given a warning for disorderly conduct.

At 11:12 p.m. on Friday, a Trenton resident called the Northeast Harbor Medical Center for an ambulance and was advised to call 911.

A man whose 1984 Toyota 4Runner ended up on its roof in a ditch next to his driveway around 4 p.m. on Sunday was not injured. Steven Biron was turning into his driveway off Route 3 when there was a mechanical failure in the 4Runner that caused the brakes to fail. As a result, Biron drove into the ditch, causing the 4Runner to roll on its side and onto the roof. The Toyota was towed.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, an officer stopped a vehicle reported for driving all over the road on Route 3 after he found it in Ellsworth. While talking to the driver, the officer determined they were tired and there was nothing else of concern.

Bar Harbor

At 2:07 p.m. on May 24, the police department received a report of a tree on Main Street belonging to the town of Bar Harbor had been struck by a vehicle at some point and had been knocked down. After an officer investigated the scene, it was determined that the vehicle involved was a blue Saab, and that it had gone over the curb and hit the tree, losing parts of its undercarriage and side mirror. As of May 31, the vehicle had not been located.

On May 24 at 6:20 p.m., a report came into the police department of a dog in a car with no windows rolled down. A parking enforcement unit checked the area, but the car was gone.

At 9:15 p.m. on May 24, a 2020 Chrysler sedan operated by Mark Kaplun, 65, of North Potomac, Md., was pulling into a parking stall and struck a 2020 Toyota Camry operated by Christopher Santoro, 51, of Alexandria, Va., which was already parked in an adjacent stall. The Chrysler’s front passenger bumper area got damaged a bit and the Camry’s rear driver’s bumper took a hit, but the damage to both vehicles was minor and no one was hurt.

At 1:51 p.m. on May 25, an officer fingerprinted a Florida resident who is applying for a concealed weapons permit.

On May 25 at 5:06 p.m., dispatch received a report of a vehicle being operated in an aggressive manner on Main Street.

A Central House employee turned in a found driver’s license and credit card on May 26 at 8:14 a.m.

At 1:13 p.m. on May 26, an officer spoke with an employee of a Hadley Point Road business about illegal dumping.

On May 26 at 2:28 p.m., Everett Fontaine, 49, of Orland, and Raylene Bridges, 23, of Hancock, were both driving norward on Route 3 near Hadley Point Road when Fontaine attempted to pass Bridges’ 2012 Ford in his 2016 Chevy pickup. The truck struck Bridges’ vehicle, breaking the driver side mirror. No one was injured.

An officer inspected two horse carriages close to 5 p.m. on May 26 pursuant to the 2021/2022 town of Bar Harbor application for hire vehicle license.

At 6:50 p.m. on May 26, an officer came across a set of parking meters on Cottage Street that had fallen over. According to the police log, the incident is suspicious in nature.

A few minutes after 2 a.m. on May 27, and officer saw what appeared to be two men fighting in Bar Harbor. The officer made contact with the men and it was determined that the two intoxicated males were friends who were having a disagreement.

At 4:31 p.m. on May 27, an officer responded to a report of a street sign laying in the roadway on Knox Road.

On Friday at 1:02 a.m., an officer took a report for what the caller said sounded like a woman screaming in the area of the Stone Barn Farm. Upon investigation, the sound was determined to be coming from a nearby pack of coyotes.

At 2:50 a.m. on Friday, an officer made contact with a group of people congregating on Hadley Point Beach.

At 4:17 p.m. on Friday, an officer assisted with a harassment complaint, and both parties were warned not to have contact with each other.

An officer responded to a report of a sailboat blocking the roadway at the intersection of Crooked Road and Norway Drive around 5:19 p.m. on Friday but no errant vessel was located when the officer arrived.

At 7:15 p.m. on Friday, a police officer experienced the following, according to the police log: “On May 28, 2021 while on routine foot patrol a vehicle stopped in the middle of Main Street, the teenage male driver told me to shoot myself. The driver then abruptly left.”

An officer made contact with a group on Hadley Point Beach at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday.

At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a woman called the police department to say that her boyfriend had assaulted her. Matthew L. Pruitt, 36, of Columbus, Ga., was arrested for aggravated domestic violence assault.

On Saturday at 8:42 a.m., a local business requested assistance with completing an alcohol and drug screen on an employee who was involved in a boat accident. Results of the test were negative and those results were provided to the business for reporting purposes.

At 3:27 p.m. on Saturday, a resident stopped by the police department to report ongoing speeding issues on Champlain and Bloomfield roads.

On Saturday at 3:37 p.m., Jingchao Yang, 27, of Fairfax, Va., driving a 2020 Nissan Altima, was traveling southward on State Highway 3 in Hulls Cove and stopped in traffic due to other vehicles being stopped in front of him, when John J. Bertenaschi, 71, of Woodland Park, N.J., driving a 2017 Chevrolet van, failed to stop and rear ended Yang’s vehicle. The van sustained front end and undercarriage damage and was towed from the scene. Yang’s Altima received some rear-end damage. Occupants of the Altima reported being shaken up due to the impact of the crash, and a passenger was assisted by the Bar Harbor Fire Department due to preexisting disabilities and was transported to a local hotel.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a Bar Harbor residence after the department received a report of possible gunshots or fireworks. The officer met with a woman who verified it had been fireworks. The woman was made aware of the town’s fireworks ordinance.

The police department responded to a complaint made on Saturday at 6:31 p.m. of a verbal fight over a parking spot in a Newport Drive parking lot.

At 6:39 p.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to the Cottage Street area for a report of a vehicle revving its engine and speeding, nearly hitting a pedestrian. The officer later made contact with the driver and warned him about his driving.

The owner of a motor home called 911 on Saturday around 10:28 p.m. to ask who to call about locking himself and his family out of their RV.

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a downtown business regarding a dispute between customers. Parties involved were separated, issued disorderly conduct warnings and sent on their way.