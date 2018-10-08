Former town employee indicted on theft charges

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Former town employee Tabbetha Newenham, 37, was indicted by a Hancock County grand jury Oct. 4 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer from the town.

Newenham, who worked for the town of Southwest Harbor from 2009 to 2016, allegedly altered her payroll records regarding accrued vacation time. A civil complaint was filed by the town against Newenham on April 18, 2017 in Hancock County Superior Court. The town sought $13,000 in the complaint, claiming that amount as proper compensation for the alleged of fraud and other violations.

Theft of $10,000 or more is considered a Class B felony and can carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $20,000.

An investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was conducted at the request of town officials in the summer of 2016. The town claimed Newenham had added vacation time to her own account that she had not earned, without authorization.

Newenham had submitted her resignation in February of that year and agreed to work until May 2016. In April of that year, former town manager Don Lagrange informed Newenham the town had found a replacement and she could be done earlier than the May date, but would be paid up to that time.

During her time with the town, Newenham served as deputy clerk, deputy tax collector, deputy treasurer, water-sewer administrator and associate finance director. Her responsibilities included keeping records for town employees regarding payroll and vacation accrual time. The alleged manipulation of her vacation time was not discovered until Newenham was no longer working for the town.

A complaint filed for the town by attorneys Matt Tarasevich and Ann Freeman of the law firm Bernstein Shur states Newenham added 40 extra hours of vacation time to her account in August 2010. It also alleges that in January 2012, Newenham changed her vacation accrual rate from 1.54 hours per week worked to 2.31 hours per week and in January 2013 to 3.08 hours per week.

“The maximum amount of paid vacation time [Newenham] was entitled to receive during her employment was 566.99 hours,” according to the complaint. During her employment, Newenham used 723.15 hours of vacation time, which was 156.16 more than she was entitled to take, the attorneys stated.

A letter was sent by the town on May 13, 2016 demanding she repay the town $4,192. According to the complaint, she refused to pay the amount.

The town contends Newenham’s actions consist of fraud, breach of trust, negligent misrepresentation, unjust enrichment and conversion. These actions caused the town to suffer a loss of more than $13,000, the complaint stated.

In March 2017, Newenham filed her own complaint in Hancock County Superior Court alleging that the town owed her one day’s salary and cash in lieu of 203 hours of vacation time that she had accrued but didn’t use. The personnel policy in Southwest Harbor states that employees will be paid for all unused vacation time upon leaving their job.