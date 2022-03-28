Former gubernatorial candidate arrested on child porn charges

BROOKLIN – Unsuccessful two-time independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler has been charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12 years of age, said District Attorney Matt Foster.

The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Cutler, 75, at his Naskeag Point Road residence in Brooklin at 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

Cutler was being taken to the Hancock County Jail, Moss said. Bail has been set at $50,000.

The Maine State Police on Wednesday executed search warrants of Cutler’s residences in Brooklin and in Portland.Those search warrant affidavits have been sealed, according to court officials.

Augusta Attorney Walter McKee represents Cutler. McKee declined to comment.