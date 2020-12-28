Fatal Jonesboro crash is under investigation

JONESBORO — Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Jonesboro on Old Route 1.

On December 23, 2020, at approximately 12:23 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Maine State Police responded to a fatal crash on Old Route 1 in Jonesboro involving a single vehicle and single occupant. The operator of a gray 1989 Mercedes-Benz, Devin Lee, 23 of Milbridge, died as a result of his injuries. Lee was traveling North at the time of the crash.

Corporal Micah Perkins responded as the primary investigator and was assisted at the scene by Sergeant Jeff Ingemi, Trooper Keith York, Trooper Josh Lander, and Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Speed is a factor in this crash. Lee was not wearing a seatbelt.

Machias Ambulance, Jonesboro Fire Department and Machias Fire Department also assisted. The investigation continues.