Friday - Jul 29, 2022
Mount Desert Police officers seized suspected crack cocaine and heroin along with drug paraphernalia and cash during a bail check on a Southwest Harbor man July 27. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTHWEST HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT

Drugs seized during bail check in Southwest Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A bail check on a local man led police to seize $12,000 worth of drugs and over $2,000 cash in suspected drug proceeds on July 27, Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall said.

Mount Desert Police officers Franklin Burke and Jarrod Hardy arrested Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 34, of Southwest Harbor, on a charge of bail violation.

“Results of the bail check resulted in over 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine and heroin (with an estimated street value of approximately $12,000) and over $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds, pills and other drug paraphernalia,” Hall said. “More charges and arrests are expected.”

Reporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American
News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576.
