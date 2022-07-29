Drugs seized during bail check in Southwest Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A bail check on a local man led police to seize $12,000 worth of drugs and over $2,000 cash in suspected drug proceeds on July 27, Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall said.

Mount Desert Police officers Franklin Burke and Jarrod Hardy arrested Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 34, of Southwest Harbor, on a charge of bail violation.

“Results of the bail check resulted in over 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine and heroin (with an estimated street value of approximately $12,000) and over $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds, pills and other drug paraphernalia,” Hall said. “More charges and arrests are expected.”