Driver charged after crash near Bubble Pond

BAR HARBOR — Acadia National Park rangers summoned a motorist who rolled his vehicle then fled the scene near Bubble Pond Tuesday, according to a park spokeswoman.

“Drugs were found in the vehicle,” said Christie Denzel Anastasia, a public affairs specialist with the park.

Rangers were able to identify and contact the motorist on Wednesday.

Saige Deluca, 24, of Florida was summoned on charges of unsafe operation and possession of a controlled substance.

“The vehicle was totaled and there was damage to a coping stone,” Anastasia said.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Frost and his police dog Finn helped rangers search for Deluca after the crash.