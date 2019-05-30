Thursday - May 30, 2019

Driver charged after crash near Bubble Pond

May 30, 2019 by on Cops & Courts, News

BAR HARBOR — Acadia National Park rangers summoned a motorist who rolled his vehicle then fled the scene near Bubble Pond Tuesday, according to a park spokeswoman.

“Drugs were found in the vehicle,” said Christie Denzel Anastasia, a public affairs specialist with the park.

Rangers were able to identify and contact the motorist on Wednesday.

Saige Deluca, 24, of Florida was summoned on charges of unsafe operation and possession of a controlled substance.

“The vehicle was totaled and there was damage to a coping stone,” Anastasia said.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Frost and his police dog Finn helped rangers search for Deluca after the crash.

Jennifer Osborn

Jennifer Osborn

Reporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American
News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at josborn@ellsworthamerican.com or call 667-2576.

