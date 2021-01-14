Island Police: Despite warning, resident skates on thin ice 

Bar Harbor

On Jan. 5 at 7:20 p.m., a Hull’s Cove resident called the police department requesting the police check on a male who was ice skating on Hamilton’s Pond as she was concerned the ice was not thick enough yet. An officer made contact with the skater who, despite the warning that it may not be safe to skate, said he was going to stay and keep skating because he felt differently. No further police action was taken.

An officer checked on the welfare at someone at the town pier at 8:59 a.m. on Jan. 6.

At 10:36 a.m. on Jan. 6, three male subjects with active arrest warrants turned themselves to the Bar Harbor police and were placed under arrest. Dillon Libby, 24, of Bar Harbor, Wesley Libby, 33, of Bar Harbor, and Earl Libby, 56, of Bar Harbor, were transported to the Hancock County Jail.

On Jan. 6 at 4:14 p.m., an officer took a report of a hostile exchange regarding the display of political signs.

The police department assisted Mount Desert Island Hospital with an unruly male subject at 8:33 p.m. on Jan. 6.

On Jan. 7 at 4:24 p.m., the Ellsworth Police Department passed along information regarding a complaint of unsecured children in a vehicle registered out of Bar Harbor. An officer patrolled the area of State Highway 3 at the head of the island and failed to locate the vehicle.

At 12:06 p.m., the police department received a complaint of people not wearing face coverings while ice skating at the Glen Mary Pool on Jan. 9. An officer arrived and educated a group of young adults about the requirements to wear face coverings in public places. The group acknowledged they understood and put on their masks. The other families present appreciated the officer’s efforts and thanked him. The officer then asked the dispatcher to reach out to the Bar Harbor Highway Division to see if they could install ‘face coverings required’ signs on the entry gate to the pool.

On Sunday at 3:40 a.m., an officer received a report of a possible sexual assault. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:53 p.m. on Sunday, an officer took a report of a potential protection order violation. The matter is currently under investigation.

Southwest Harbor

On Jan. 6, a little after 10 a.m., a man from Michigan called the police station to report his handgun had been stolen while staying at a rental property in town during the summer of 2020. Information regarding the incident was collected and recorded.

A woman called the police around noon on Jan. 6 to report that she believes a vehicle registered to her and another person has been driven without insurance. Information was collected and police recommended she contact the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Police were asked to assist with a medical call on Jan. 6 around 1 p.m. When the ambulance arrived, an elderly man was taken to the hospital.

Police were unable to find a vehicle reported around 4 p.m. on Jan. 6 for tailgating and making a bad pass near Manset Corner. According to the person who called, they were driving 32 mph when the vehicle passed them.

An officer assisted the fire department with a call on Seal Cove Road on Jan. 7 around 1:20 a.m. when smoke from a wood stove that had become detached from the chimney filled the home.

An officer was unable to find a vehicle reported for erratic operation on Main Street around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7, but he did find tire marks in the snow that showed poor driving ability, according to the report.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked for an officer to assist with a possible overdose in Tremont on Jan. 7 around 1:15 p.m. When officers arrived, the man fled but was later located and was doing fine. According to the HCSO’s report, Brennan Spofford, 41, of Tremont was found to be in violation of conditions of his release from previous charges. Spofford was given a summons and released.

When an officer responded to a reported parking problem on West Wind Road around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 7, he found the vehicle in question was parked legally (and as well as could be expected) while it was delivering a house.

When an officer responded to a burglar alarm at a Clark Point Road home around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, he found it was a false alarm and notified the alarm company.

Police are investigating a report made by a woman on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. of possible harassment by an ex-boyfriend who continues to text her.

When an officer responded to help the ambulance service with a lift assist call on Clark Point Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, he was asked to request another EMT because the person needed medical attention and was then transported to the hospital.

Tremont

A crash on Kelleytown Road was reported around midnight on Jan. 1. When an officer arrived at the scene, he surmised the 1997 Saab that Zachary Fitzgerald, 21, of Tremont, had been driving went off the road and hit a large rock in the ditch. Fitzgerald was not injured in the crash, but the Saab had to be towed. According to the report, Fitzgerald was warned for leaving the scene of an accident. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to the accident.

A deputy spoke with a woman regarding problems she is having with a family member over housing on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. She was given information about how to address the situation in civil court.

Trenton

A 2013 Toyota Tacoma was able to be driven from an early–morning run–in with a deer on Route 3 on Jan. 5. Lawrence Shaw, 51, of Bucksport, told a responding officer that the deer had run into the road and hit the side of his Tacoma around 5 a.m., which caused minor damage.

When a man suspected a scam attempt by a caller that appeared to be the Trenton Health Center on Jan. 6 around 10 a.m., he hung up and called the health center to check. An employee of the health center said they had not made any calls to the man’s number. After that, he called the sheriff’s office to report the incident and was told by a deputy that people have the ability to call using local numbers, also known as spoofing. According to the report, the man had not given any personal information out to the caller.

A woman reported being distracted after the 2007 Subaru she was driving went into the ditch, across the center line, and, after she overcorrected, into the opposite ditch on its driver side door on Monday around 7 a.m. Vicki Salsbury, 68, of Bar Harbor, was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured in the single-vehicle accident but the Subaru is considered a total loss and was towed away.

Mount Desert

At 2:11 p.m. on Jan. 4, an officer went through the old lost and found cases. One case involved found cash from 2006 that will be turned into finance. The rest of the cases were found property that were released.

At 3 a.m. on Jan. 5, a resident called in a noise complaint.

On Jan. 5 at 12:43 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a vehicle off the road.

An officer responded to the Woods Road in reference to a vehicle off the road at 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 5. It was found that the vehicle involved sustained no damage and no further police action was taken.

At 4:25 p.m. on Jan. 5, a late report of a vehicle accident was reported to the police department. An officer spoke to Scott Farley, 58, of Tremont, who said that he believed he had dozed off causing the vehicle to sideswipe a guardrail on State Highway 102 near Parker Farm Road while on his way to a dental appointment in Ellsworth. He continued on because he thought the damage to his 2016 Ford F150 would be minimal. When he arrived at his appointment and saw a large crease along the passenger side of his truck, he decided to report the accident. Farley was provided with an incident report number for his insurance company.

Sheila Eddison, 64, of Seal Cove, was traveling west in a 2008 Honda CRV on Pretty Marsh Road on Jan. 6 at 4:03 p.m. when a fawn entered the roadway. Eddison was unable to take evasive action and the vehicle collided with the deer. The deer was severely injured and had to be dispatched. Eddison was uninjured, and though the CRV sustained some front driver-side damage, it was able to be driven from the scene.

On Saturday at 10:17 p.m., a resident reported a possible violation of a cease harassment order via social media that was issued on her behalf. This case is under investigation.

A resident reported a damaged mailbox at 12:58 p.m. on Sunday.