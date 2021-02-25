Island Police: Deer and slippery roads keep island police busy 

Bar Harbor

At 7:29 a.m. on Feb. 16, someone called the police station to report poor social media etiquette.

On Feb. 16 at 8:48 a.m., Annabelle Morrill, 22, of Greenville, Pa., was driving a 2004 Toyota Prius westbound on Eagle Lake Road when the vehicle slid from the roadway due to snowy, ice-covered roads. Morrill was uninjured and the Prius sustained only minor damage, but it had to be towed back onto the roadway by a tow truck.

An Eden Street business reported a rabid racoon at 3:35 p.m. on Feb. 16. The racoon was acting aggressively. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife was contacted to provide further assistance.

Close to 8 p.m. on Feb. 16, an officer spoke to a Bar Harbor business employee with concerns of possible elder abuse. This case remains under investigation.

On Feb. 17 at 9:47 a.m., a lost black and white Jack Russell was brought into the police department.

At 10:22 a.m. on Feb. 17, someone called the police department because they had accidentally locked themselves out of the house and there was an infant inside. An officer was able to gain entry and the child was fine.

An officer took a report at 11:02 a.m. on Feb. 18 regarding an injured raccoon on State Highway 102 near Echo Lake.

On Feb. 18 at 6:11 p.m., a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ryan Stilwell, 38, of Lamoine, and a 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by Brandon DeRaps, 29, of Franklin, were involved in a motor vehicle crash in Bar Harbor. There were no injuries and no reportable damage.

As of 12:23 p.m. on Friday, the police department is investigating an unattended death.

On Friday close to 6 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen driven by Rodney T. Easton, 48, of Mount Desert, was eastbound on lower Main Street in Bar Harbor when a deer ran into the passenger side of the vehicle, causing minimal damage.

At 2:03 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle accident was reported to the police department. Although the exact time of the accident is unknown, according to the police report, the tire tracks and debris at the scene suggested the crash had occurred well before a third party discovered the accident. A 2009 Subaru Forester driven by Robert Thurston of Trenton was heading northward off the island on fresh snow-covered roads. Thurston was unable to maintain control of the Forester while trying to negotiate a turn, sending the vehicle over the median and causing it to go airborne for several yards. The car struck a road sign before landing and coming to rest in the middle of the median island. Thurston told the police that lighting and snowy conditions affected his vision. The police report suggests speed may have been a factor in the accident. Thurston was uninjured, according to the police report, but the Forester was inoperable and had to be towed.

On Sunday at 12:35 p.m., a man reported losing a set of keys on the Shore Path about a week earlier. They had not been turned in to the police department.

Mount Desert

At 9:43 a.m. on Feb. 16, Molly Brown, 20, of Northeast Harbor, was operating a 2005 Subaru Wagon northbound on Route 198 when the vehicle left the roadway in the area of Upper Hadlock Pond due to snow and ice-covered roads. Brown was not hurt, and the Subaru only had some minor damage. It was towed back onto the road by a private citizen.

On Feb. 16 at 2:16 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a deer having been chased by a dog onto the ice in the area of Gray Farm Road. The officer searched the area, but the deer was not located.

An officer checked for street light malfunctions on Feb. 18 at 1:50 a.m.

On Friday close to 6 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen driven by Rodney T. Easton, 48, of Mount Desert, was eastbound on lower Main Street when a deer ran into the passenger side of the vehicle, causing minimal damage.

At 2:32 p.m. on Monday, a woman reported a lost ring. The ring had been lost somewhere in Bar Harbor in the late summer of 2019. After checking the police department’s records, it was determined that no ring fitting the description had been turned in.

On Monday at 7:14 p.m., Casey Gaither, 26, of Mount Desert, driving a 2010 Jeep Patriot, was traveling northward on Sound Drive near the Acadia National Park Parkman Mountain entrance when Gaither lost control of the vehicle on the ice–, snow– and slush–covered road sending it off the roadway to the right. The Jeep rolled over in the process and came to a rest, upright, in a ditch off the northbound travel lane. Gaither reported no injuries at the scene, but reportable and disabling damage was done to the Jeep, which was towed.

Southwest Harbor

Wintry weather was the reason for a vehicle reported off the road near Gott’s Store around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 16. According to the report, slippery roads caused the vehicle to slide off the road and into a ditch. It was pulled out with a wrecker and was not damaged from the incident.

An officer issued a summons to Timothy Wiggins II, 38, of Southwest Harbor, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 17 for operating after suspension of a driver’s license.

Police were asked to check on a woman in town around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 17. A friend from out of town called police to make the request because she had not heard from her friend in a few days. When an officer checked the woman’s home and a place she frequents, he was told she had been seen the day before.

Ellsworth Police Department contacted police on Feb. 18 around 12:30 p.m. asking them to be on the lookout for a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was last seen heading toward Mount Desert Island. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle was believed to be operating under the influence of drugs. The Jeep was not seen in Southwest Harbor.

A minor fender bender took place in the post office parking lot around 11 a.m. on Saturday. A 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Martha Sawyer, 76, of Bernard, was backing out of a parking spot when it collided with a 2014 Subaru Impreza driven by Eric Bogenschutz, 28, of Salt Lake City, Utah. Bogenschutz was also backing the Impreza out of a parking spot. Both vehicles could be driven from the accident with minor paint damage and a broken taillight on the Impreza.

An officer assisted with a traffic stop near Somesville Fire Station on Sunday around 8 p.m. According to the report, parental discipline was seen by a bystander, but no crime had occurred.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Clark Point Road around 10:30 p.m. on Monday for going 13 mph over the posted speed limit. As a result, a teenage boy was issued a summons for operating without a license.

Five erroneous 911 calls were received by the police department in the last week. One was due to a man cleaning the screen on his phone.

Tremont

A woman called the sheriff’s office around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday to report suspicious conditions at the post office. An officer left the woman a message recommending she speak with the postmaster about her observations on Monday.

An officer attempted to find a person in town around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the request of Brewer Police Department.

Trenton

Acadia Towing called the sheriff’s office asking for assistance with traffic on Feb. 16 around 9:30 p.m. while they pulled a tractor trailer truck from the ditch on Route 3. An officer responded and closed the road while the truck was being towed out of the ditch.

A 29-year-old man from Franklin called the sheriff’s office to report getting into an accident with another vehicle around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 18. When the officer realized the collision had happened in Bar Harbor, he stayed at the accident until a BHPD officer could respond.

A call regarding littering was made to the sheriff’s office around 4 p.m. on Friday. An officer met and spoke with the man suspected of littering and gave him a warning, according to the report.

An officer came across a stranded motorist on Bayside Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday. He was able to help jumpstart their vehicle and so they could continue on their way.

A deputy reported assisting the Hancock County Bar Harbor Airport and TSA with disposing of items removed from a passenger on Sunday around 3 p.m.