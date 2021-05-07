Convicted sex offender arrested in Northeast Harbor

NORTHEAST HARBOR—A man living in Northeast Harbor was arrested last week on federal charges for failing to update his address to the Maine Sex Offender Registry while on supervised release.

Jack Palmer, 70, formerly of Winter Harbor, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 for the possession of child pornography stemming from a 2014 arrest in Winter Harbor. The sentence included time served and Palmer was released in December 2019 to further serve 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Palmer was living in Portland but moved from his apartment on Nov. 21, 2020, and failed to notify his probation officer of the move, which is a condition of his release. He also failed to update his address on the state’s Sex Offender Registry within three days of a move, another condition of his release.

An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 25, 2020, and Palmer was taken into custody by Bar Harbor police officer Chris Dickens on April 26. A preliminary hearing was held April 30 and a final hearing to determine if Palmer’s bail should be revoked will be scheduled within the next two weeks.