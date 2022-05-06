Bar Harbor man wanted in connection with shooting turns himself in

BAR HARBOR — A man wanted in connection with an April 24 Bangor shooting turned himself in to the Bangor Police Department Thursday evening.

Horane Lawrence, 31, of Bar Harbor, has been charged with one count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said Lawrence is free on $200 cash bail.

Two brothers sought in connection with the incident, Edward Evans and Eimel Evans, also turned themselves in, Betters said. Edward’s bail was set at $50,000 cash and he remains confined.

Eimel Evans turned himself in later in the day, Betters said.

“No bail was allowed,” the sergeant said. “Eimel remains confined.”